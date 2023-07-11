Technical writing student presents at International Health Communication conference





Ella Goodwin, a junior technical writing major at Louisiana Tech University, presented at the 2023 Interdisciplinary Conference on Communication, Medicine and Ethics (COMET) held in Cork, Ireland in late June. Goodwin’s presentation, Culture and Ecosystems of Care: A Framework for Understanding International Health and Medical Contexts, highlighted the work she has done with the Techs Center for Health and Medical Communication (CHMC). Her presentation reviewed an approach the Center uses to develop effective health communication materials for diverse audiences. Goodwin and other Center members have applied this approach, known as the ecosystem of care method, to create information and guidance materials for organizations such as the Louisiana Department of Health, the Louisiana Institute of Public Health and AgriSafe. Due to factors such as technological advancement and global pandemics like COVID-19, our world is more interconnected than ever in terms of medical and health communication, Goodwin said. The challenge, therefore, becomes effective communication, not only with one’s own culture, but also with other cultures. Held in a different location each year, COMET allows researchers from different countries to discuss challenges affecting communication in health and medical situations. The 2023 conference attracted participants from more than 20 countries and allowed individuals in academia, government and industry to discuss the latest research, emerging practices and new technologies that can improve health and medical communication processes. Participants included individuals from communications, public health, business, medicine, surgery and sociology. From nearby Monroe, Goodwin was one of a select number of students attending the 2023 Conference. Her presentation was part of a panel that focused on Applying Usability Approaches in Medical Health Communication Contexts, which highlighted approaches for creating health and medical information that patients can use effectively. The panel included technical faculty member and CHMC director Kirk St.Amant and University of Limerick professor Dr. Darina Slattery. Each panelist discussed approaches to creating materials that patients can easily use to perform various health care processes. Not only was Goodwin’s talk well received, but it was singled out by one of the Conference’s opening speakers, who praised the timing and value of the topic. And while Goodwin has previously hosted local conferences and international symposiums for Tech, this is the first time she’s presented at such an event. Speaking at the COMET conference was not only a great privilege to share exciting research being done at CHMC and Louisiana Tech, Goodwin said, but also an amazing opportunity to collaborate with international minds on a number of ideas. Next on her agenda is working with CHMC to coordinate the 2024 Louisiana Tech Symposium on Usability and Design to be held in Strasbourg, France on April 12-13. The Goodwins’ presentation was sponsored through funds from the Eunice C. Williamson Endowed Chair in Technical Communication.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latech.edu/2023/07/10/technical-writing-student-presents-at-international-health-communication-conference/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos