In Sudan’s Darfur, a rights group calls for an investigation into growing atrocitiesExBulletin

AFP via Getty Images A new one REPORT Human Rights Watch reveals the scale of killings and other abuses against mostly non-Arab ethnic groups in Sudan’s Darfur region since fighting between the Sudanese army and a powerful paramilitary group erupted in April. Many of the abuses amount to war crimes, the rights group says, and is calling for the International Criminal Court to investigate them. The violence, including mass killings of men, women and children, echoes the atrocities of the Darfur war 20 years ago, which saw widespread ethnic cleansing. In one case in May, Human Rights Watch says the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and allied Arab militias “summarily executed” at least 28 ethnic Massalit people in the town of Misterei. The RSF and allied fighters at war with the Sudanese army attacked the town and the armed self-defense groups surrounding it. They then pursued civilians who had fled and gone into hiding from the conflict, and gunned them down in the streets, going door-to-door and targeting them as they hid in mosques and schools, the report said. At one school, gunmen entered classrooms and executed the men they found there, witnesses said. They also shot at children and women. The men shot dead 26 people, while 11 people survived and spoke to Human Rights Watch. Survivors said there was no fight at the school when the gunmen stormed it and started killing. Men and boys in the town were particularly targeted by the RSF and allied militias, who burned Misterei to the ground, according to the refugees. Satellite images investigated by HRW confirmed the accounts, showing how the city had been flattened. The conflict in Sudan has led to levels of fighting and ethnic violence in Darfur not seen in decades, since the genocidal war in 2003, in which hundreds of thousands of people were killed and millions displaced.

AFP via Getty Images “Since the conflict in Sudan erupted in April, some of the worst atrocities have been in West Darfur,” said Jean-Baptiste Gallopin, senior crisis and conflict researcher at Human Rights Watch. “The accounts of those who survived the recent attacks in West Darfur echo the horror, destruction and despair of Darfur 20 years ago,” he said, adding that Sudan’s international and regional partners should sanction the RSF and Arab militia leaders. responsible for these attacks. In almost three months of conflict between the Sudanese army and the RSF, 217,000 people have fled to neighboring Chad, arriving daily as atrocities escalate in Darfur. Human Rights Watch says it is urging international bodies such as the United Nations Security Council and the African Union to immediately call for investigations and humanitarian access. Aid operations have largely been halted in West Darfur, the most affected region, since late April, following attacks on humanitarian aid and property, and escalating violence. An aid worker told HRW that Darfur has been “largely cut off from new aid”.

