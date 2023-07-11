Seafood industry joins chorus of groups calling for ban on deep-sea mining plans | Deep sea mining





Seafood groups that represent a third of the world’s tuna trade, as well as major supermarket suppliers, are the latest groups to call for a pause in deep-sea mining, as a new study published today indicated that tropical tuna fishing grounds in the Pacific would overlap with mining plans. Global Tuna Alliance partners, which account for 32% of global tuna sales and represent Sainsburys, Waitrose, Asda, Marks & Spencer and Aldi in the UK, joined the Sustainable Seafood Coalition, made up of 45 UK seafood firms of the sea, to punish haste. to mine the seabed. A growing list of countries have also called for a ban on deep-sea mining, at a key moment for the fledgling industry, as the International Seabed Authority (ISA) meets this week to determine rules for mining or, potentially, to press pause on the attempt. Seafood groups said in a letter published along with the study that they were deeply concerned about the potential impacts of deep-sea mining on sustainable fisheries, given the significant overlap between prospective fishing grounds and areas licensed for mineral exploration. The study, published in Nature npj Ocean Sustainability, suggests that some of the world’s most valuable fisheries will increasingly overlap with deep-sea mining operations as warming oceans alter the range of tuna. It focuses on the Clarion-Clipperton Zone (CCZ), an area of ​​the Pacific Ocean southeast of Hawaii that contains 1.1 million square km (424,712 square miles) of exploration contracts. The study examined the future biomass of tropical tuna under two climate crisis scenarios: moderate and high emissions. Total biomass for bigeye, skipjack and yellowfin tuna in the CCZ is projected to increase by 10-11%, 30-31% and 23% respectively by the mid-21st century. This could result in increased conflict between the two industries if more tuna catches are made in mining areas, the researchers said. Professor Douglas McCauley, a co-author of the study from the University of California, Santa Barbara and director of the Benioff Ocean Science Laboratory, said: These fishing grounds may be remote, but the food they produce is consumed by millions. We would be horrified to dump mine tailings across our food producing regions on the ground. We must not rush into a decision that could significantly harm ocean ecosystems essential to planetary health and global food security. Tuna populations in the CCZ could be affected by deep-sea mining in different ways, the researchers said, although the effect of each has yet to be calculated. Generation of sediment plumes that can travel long distances can prevent feeding or visual communication; potentially toxic metals can be absorbed by the species; and noise and light pollution can disrupt behavior, cause stress, and force changes in migration routes. Daniel Suddaby, executive director at the Global Tuna Alliance, said he was concerned the world was entering uncharted territory of the dangers of deep-sea mining. From threats of food shortages due to disrupted mid-water ecosystems to potential disruptions to migration patterns caused by mining concerns, we must navigate this uncertain landscape carefully. With climate change scenarios further complicating the picture, we cannot underestimate the risks involved. The letter calls for a pause on deep-sea mining until there is a clear understanding of the potential impacts and urged the ISA to agree strong, science-based regulations before awarding any exploration contracts.

