



The main line Nearly 62,000 people died in Europe last summer during an extreme heat wave across the continent. STUDY published in the scientific journal Nature Medicine Extreme conditions and temperatures this summer could lead to even more dangerous heat. European heatwaves led to the deaths of over 60,000 people last summer, a new study finds. (Photo from … [+] Patrick T. FALLON/AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images Key facts Last summer was the warmest summer on record in Europe, and an estimated 61,727 people died due to excessive heat, the new study found, using estimates of excess deaths across Europe and mathematical models. Southwest Europe, which faced heat waves from May to August and broke temperature records according to Copernicus Climate Change Servicehad the highest number of heat-related deaths, according to the study. The study found that the top five countries with the highest summer heat deaths were Italy (18,010), Spain (11,324), Germany (8,173), France (4,807) and the United Kingdom (3,469). The week of July 18-24 was the most intense, resulting in 11,637 deaths. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Key background The Copernicus Climate Change Service reported that the year 2022 was Europe the hottest record summer. It is said that May 2022 was the warmest May in France since the 1900s, with temperatures reaching 33 degrees Celsius (91.4 degrees Fahrenheit) on May 27. Last June, parts of Spain and Italy were exceeding 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit), breaking daily records. By July 18, the UK had reached 40.2 degrees Celsius (104.4 degrees Fahrenheit), its hottest temperature on record. ANTI Heat-related mortality claimed more lives 70,000 Europeans in the summer of 2003 amid heat waves, researchers found in 2008. Maximum temperatures reportedly rose between 35 and 40 degrees Celsius (95 and 104 degrees Fahrenheit) in July. What to look for Weather patterns like El Nio this year could cause more heat-related deaths across the globe. of Office of the Met, the weather service for the United Kingdom, predicted that 2023 would be the world’s hottest year on record. So far this year, Europe has not been spared: according to the Copernicus Climate Change Service, last June it was the warmest on record for Belgium, Ireland, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. AccuWeather Meteorologists ESTIMATED that temperatures in June, July and August would be above the historical average in Europe and that June and July would be the driest months of the summer. Last week, the World Health Organization of the United Nations announced the beginning of SONa climate event that occurs every two to seven years and results in warmer oceans and temperatures. Surprising fact On July 3, Earth experienced its hottest day ever at 62.62 degrees Fahrenheit. A day later, Earth broke the said record at 62.92 degrees Fahrenheit. Further reading El Nio returns: UN warns of future rise in global temperatures and extreme heat (Forbes) July 3: Earth experiences hottest day on record (Forbes) July 4 was the hottest day on Earth in more than 100,000 years, breaking the record for the second day in a row (Forbes) UK records hottest ever temperature amid extreme heatwave (Forbes) UK faces hottest day on record as weather officials warn Here’s why it’s cause for concern (Forbes)

