Works as First Contact Team Officer at Family Fund





We spoke to Emma, ​​one of the First Contact Team Officers, to find out more about her role. What do you do in your role?? Our team is the first point of contact for families. We take inquiries by email and phone: It’s very diverse! For example, we check application progress, deal with changing requirements, help families register on the application portal so they can track the status of their application themselves, etc. What is a typical day like in the First Contact Team? We work in rotation, so we have different jobs to do every day. We either answer phone calls, respond to emails or are available on our new online chat. I particularly support the team with questions about the Family Fund Mobility Scheme (FFMS). FFMS helps families raising a disabled or seriously ill child under the age of three to meet their mobility needs through a car rental package. Learn more about FFMS I also advise my colleagues on ways to guide our families to charities and other organizations that may also be able to help them with further information, advice and support. What do you like about your role? No two days are ever the same, there is always something different. I love helping people and being able to provide support as quickly as possible to families. I really like the variety of the role. “It’s good to know you’re helping families and making a real difference. I love referring families to other organizations too – it’s nice to make a phone call and know you’ve done your best to support that family.” What do you like about the Family Fund? How our values ​​are manifested every day is very important to me. If you need support, there is always someone on the team you can go to. You really feel connected to the rest of the organization. And if you’ve had a complicated call, there’s always someone available to talk to. It’s great to feel so supported and connected.

