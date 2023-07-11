DENVER, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Amid the busy 2023 summer travel season, Denver International Airport (DEN) partners with CLEAR (NYSE: you), secure identity company and Copenhagen Optimization to expand popularity RESERVES Powered by CLEAR program to continue to help passengers save time at airport security. DEN Reserve is a free service that allows all passengers to reserve a dedicated slot through DEN’s TSA bridge security checkpoint for their party giving them a more predictable and smooth travel experience. For more information about DEN Reserve and to make a reservation three days before your flight, use CLEAR for free APPLICATION or visit Flydenver.com/DENreserve .

The DEN Reserve pilot began in early June. In its first days at DEN, the program exceeded expectations with nearly 100% of booking windows booked each day and more than 4,900 bookings. This option has provided relief at the bridge security checkpoint and created a better experience for passengers. DEN joins 17 other airport locations across the US, Canada AND Europe that offer the appointment-based system.

“We are always looking for innovative and fresh ways to serve our passengers and enhance their journey through our airport,” said CEO, Phil Washington. “Demand for travel is exceeding pre-pandemic levels and it is essential that we offer a variety of options for passengers to get to their gates efficiently and on time. We are upgrading the Great Hall and building two new security checkpoints and DEN Reserve is another way we are improving the passenger experience.”

“Travelers can now save even more time by seamlessly reserving their seat in the security line. It’s as easy as making a dinner reservation,” said CLEAR’s EVP of Operations, Kasra Moshkani. “CLEAR is committed to making travel safer and easier, and DEN has been an incredible partner as we introduce new products that together transform the passenger experience.”

“DEN RESERVE is an innovation that puts the passenger first, combining technology and operational expertise to bring real benefits to the airport security experience for everyone. We are delighted to be working with our excellent partners to offered this next virtual program at the right time for the busiest travel period of 2023”, said Kasper Hounsgaard, co-CEO and founder of Copenhagen Optimization.

To make a reservation with DEN Reserve, travelers must enter their flight details and the number of people in their travel party to view available times. After arriving at DEN, travelers must proceed to the TSA bridge security checkpoint located at the north end of Level 6 in the main terminal. There they will enter the security checkpoint lane designated for DEN RESERVE passengers. After scanning a confirmation QR code with staff, passengers can enter the dedicated security lane. The DEN reserve is separated from Airport membership from CLEAR which is available to DEN passengers traveling from the North and South security checkpoints.

Passengers can book a time slot at any of the BOOK Powered by CLEAN Lanes across the US using the free Home-to-Gate feature The CLEAR app . After downloading the app, users can seamlessly find nearby CLEAR Lanes, gain expedited entry to sports games and entertainment events, and use features like Home-to-Gate to plan their journey to the airport.

For more than a decade, DEN and CLEAR have partnered to deliver frictionless and predictable experiences. CLEAR has operated its signature expedited verification lanes at DEN since 2010, and earlier in 2022, CLEAR launched a pilot program at DEN that allowed CLEAR members to pre-book checked baggage before arriving at the airport , reducing congestion at the terminal’s ticket counters and saving passengers ‘time. CLEAR also operates expedited entry lanes during games, concerts and events at of Denver Coors Field and Ball Arena.

About CLEAR

CLEAR’s mission is to create frictionless experiences. With more than 16 million members and a growing network of partners worldwide, CLEAR’s identity platform is transforming the way people live, work and travel. Whether you’re traveling, at the stadium or on your phone, CLEAR connects you to the things that make you, making everyday experiences easier, safer and frictionless. CLEAR is committed to privacy done right. Members are always in control of their information and we never sell member data. For more information, visit clearme.com.

circle Denver International Airport

Denver The International Airport is one of the busiest airports in the world. DEN is the main economic engine for the state Coloradogenerating more than 33 billion dollars for the region every year. For more information visit www.FlyDenver.com, check us out on YouTube and Instagram, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter. Sign up for the DEN Nonstop News monthly newsletter.

About Copenhagen Optimization

Copenhagen Optimization is a joint software and consulting company specializing in improving airport operations. We believe passionately that the operation of an airport should be simple and efficient. Our Better Airport software is a cloud-based solution that uses data and advanced mathematical algorithms to bring clarity and confidence to complex plans, data and decision-making, empowering you and your business to predict, operate and optimize more good. Better Airport is currently deployed and operating in more than 30 airports worldwide, from JFK Terminal 4 to London Heathrow and Singapore Changi.

THE CLEAR SOURCE