International
CLEAR and Denver International Airport extend DEN reservation to help passengers save time at airport security
DENVER, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Amid the busy 2023 summer travel season, Denver International Airport (DEN) partners with CLEAR (NYSE: you), secure identity company and Copenhagen Optimization to expand popularity RESERVES Powered by CLEAR program to continue to help passengers save time at airport security. DEN Reserve is a free service that allows all passengers to reserve a dedicated slot through DEN’s TSA bridge security checkpoint for their party giving them a more predictable and smooth travel experience. For more information about DEN Reserve and to make a reservation three days before your flight, use CLEAR for free APPLICATION or visit Flydenver.com/DENreserve.
The DEN Reserve pilot began in early June. In its first days at DEN, the program exceeded expectations with nearly 100% of booking windows booked each day and more than 4,900 bookings. This option has provided relief at the bridge security checkpoint and created a better experience for passengers. DEN joins 17 other airport locations across the US, Canada AND Europe that offer the appointment-based system.
“We are always looking for innovative and fresh ways to serve our passengers and enhance their journey through our airport,” said CEO, Phil Washington. “Demand for travel is exceeding pre-pandemic levels and it is essential that we offer a variety of options for passengers to get to their gates efficiently and on time. We are upgrading the Great Hall and building two new security checkpoints and DEN Reserve is another way we are improving the passenger experience.”
“Travelers can now save even more time by seamlessly reserving their seat in the security line. It’s as easy as making a dinner reservation,” said CLEAR’s EVP of Operations, Kasra Moshkani. “CLEAR is committed to making travel safer and easier, and DEN has been an incredible partner as we introduce new products that together transform the passenger experience.”
“DEN RESERVE is an innovation that puts the passenger first, combining technology and operational expertise to bring real benefits to the airport security experience for everyone. We are delighted to be working with our excellent partners to offered this next virtual program at the right time for the busiest travel period of 2023”, said Kasper Hounsgaard, co-CEO and founder of Copenhagen Optimization.
To make a reservation with DEN Reserve, travelers must enter their flight details and the number of people in their travel party to view available times. After arriving at DEN, travelers must proceed to the TSA bridge security checkpoint located at the north end of Level 6 in the main terminal. There they will enter the security checkpoint lane designated for DEN RESERVE passengers. After scanning a confirmation QR code with staff, passengers can enter the dedicated security lane. The DEN reserve is separated from Airport membership from CLEARwhich is available to DEN passengers traveling from the North and South security checkpoints.
Passengers can book a time slot at any of the BOOK Powered by CLEAN Lanes across the US using the free Home-to-Gate feature The CLEAR app. After downloading the app, users can seamlessly find nearby CLEAR Lanes, gain expedited entry to sports games and entertainment events, and use features like Home-to-Gate to plan their journey to the airport.
For more than a decade, DEN and CLEAR have partnered to deliver frictionless and predictable experiences. CLEAR has operated its signature expedited verification lanes at DEN since 2010, and earlier in 2022, CLEAR launched a pilot program at DEN that allowed CLEAR members to pre-book checked baggage before arriving at the airport , reducing congestion at the terminal’s ticket counters and saving passengers ‘time. CLEAR also operates expedited entry lanes during games, concerts and events at of Denver Coors Field and Ball Arena.
About CLEAR
CLEAR’s mission is to create frictionless experiences. With more than 16 million members and a growing network of partners worldwide, CLEAR’s identity platform is transforming the way people live, work and travel. Whether you’re traveling, at the stadium or on your phone, CLEAR connects you to the things that make you, making everyday experiences easier, safer and frictionless. CLEAR is committed to privacy done right. Members are always in control of their information and we never sell member data. For more information, visit clearme.com.
circle Denver International Airport
Denver The International Airport is one of the busiest airports in the world. DEN is the main economic engine for the state Coloradogenerating more than 33 billion dollars for the region every year. For more information visit www.FlyDenver.com, check us out on YouTube and Instagram, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter. Sign up for the DEN Nonstop News monthly newsletter.
About Copenhagen Optimization
Copenhagen Optimization is a joint software and consulting company specializing in improving airport operations. We believe passionately that the operation of an airport should be simple and efficient. Our Better Airport software is a cloud-based solution that uses data and advanced mathematical algorithms to bring clarity and confidence to complex plans, data and decision-making, empowering you and your business to predict, operate and optimize more good. Better Airport is currently deployed and operating in more than 30 airports worldwide, from JFK Terminal 4 to London Heathrow and Singapore Changi.
THE CLEAR SOURCE
|
Sources
2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clear-and-denver-international-airport-extend-den-reserve-to-help-passengers-save-time-at-airport-security-301873599.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Inland Empire Health Plan, ScaleHealth Launches Innovative Design Challenge
- CLEAR and Denver International Airport extend DEN reservation to help passengers save time at airport security
- Researchers discover that deer spread new coronavirus to humans many times
- Jake Tapper defends CNN against Donald Trump’s town hall
- Tilak Prize for Prime Minister Modi Leaves Cong City Furious
- WorldSkills UK appoints Ben Blackledge as CEO
- SAG actors union president Fran Drescher slammed for trip to Italy on eve of potential strike
- Island Games 2023: Jersey defeated Guernsey to win gold for the table tennis team
- Fashion just got a whole lot easier on your wallet thanks to Prime Day
- Works as First Contact Team Officer at Family Fund
- CNN reporter breaks down Turkey’s deal to support Sweden’s NATO bid
- Catwomen: Alia Bhatt isn’t the only Bollywood celebrity in love with furry felines | Hindi Movie News