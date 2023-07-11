Sudanese paramilitaries and militias accused of war crimes in West Darfur





CNN

–



A new report from Human Rights Watch (HRW) accuses the paramilitary Rapid Support Force (RSF) and allied Arab militias of executing dozens of people and completely destroying a town in Sudan’s West Darfur state.

At least 28 ethnic Massalit were summarily executed and dozens of other civilians were killed and wounded in the attack in Misterei, a town that is home to tens of thousands of mostly ethnic Massalit residents, according to the HRW report.

Massalit and other non-Arab communities are often targeted by Arab militias, supported by the RSF, the report said.

Many of these abuses committed in the context of the armed conflict in Sudan constitute war crimes, the HRW report said.

The attack on Misterei began shortly after sunrise on May 28, as waves of RSF fighters entered the town, according to witnesses and survivors who spoke to HRW.

Fighters mostly came on foot and motorcycles, HRW reports, but some fighters used trucks to block neighborhoods and shoot those who tried to flee.

RSF fighters were able to quickly overrun Mistereis’ defenders and sought out men to execute, but also injured women and children, HRWs report found.

HRW was unable to verify exactly how many RSF militia fighters were in Misterei on 28 May.

Witnesses told HRW that the attackers also ransacked the city, including the public hospital, before setting many buildings on fire.

Residents of Misterei said they were robbed of their belongings, including livestock, money, mobile phones and furniture.

Satellite images and fire detection data show that six other towns and villages in West Darfur, including Molle, Murnei and Gokor, also burned, according to the report.

Many residents fled across the border into neighboring Chad during the attacks.

Some reported seeing dead bodies along the way, the HRW report said.



” data-fave-thumbnails=”{“big”: { “uri”: “https://media.cnn.com/api/v1/images/stellar/prod/230704135604-exp-sudan-darfur-genocide-echoes -kapila-chatterley-intv-070412pseg1-cnni-world-00002001.png?c=16×9&q=h_540,w_960,c_fill” }, “small”: { “uri”: “https://media.cnn.com/api /v1/images/stellar/prod/230704135604-exp-sudan-darfur-genocide-echoes-kapila-chatterley-intv-070412pseg1-cnni-world-00002001.png?c=16×9,0}w_h” data-vr-video =”” data-show-html=”” data-check-event-based-preview=”” data-network-id=”” data-details=””> The threat of genocide in the Darfur region of Sudan – Source: CNN” data-fave-thumbnails=”{“big”: { “uri”: “https://media.cnn.com/api/v1/images/stellar/prod/230704135604-exp-sudan-darfur-genocide-echoes -kapila-chatterley-intv-070412pseg1-cnni-world-00002001.png?c=16×9&q=h_540,w_960,c_fill” }, “small”: { “uri”: “https://media.cnn.com/api /v1/images/stellar/prod/230704135604-exp-sudan-darfur-genocide-echoes-kapila-chatterley-intv-070412pseg1-cnni-world-00002001.png?c=16×9,0}w_h” data-vr-video =”” data-show-html=”” data-check-event-based-preview=”” data-network-id=”” data-details=””>

HRW researchers said they spoke to 29 survivors who had fled to Chad.

Everything was lost within hours, one resident told HRW, including houses, huts and shops. When we left our shelter [places] by sunset, there was really nothing left and many people were searching for the missing.

Other survivors of the attack told HRW that the RSF and Arab militias were entering a school where civilians were seeking protection, killing men and shooting women and children.

Violence in Sudan escalated in mid-April as the Sudanese Armed Forces and RSF paramilitaries began fighting for control of the country.

Since then, West Darfur has seen widespread violence and reports of atrocities committed by RSF fighters and their allied militias.

In an unresolved conflict that began in the early 2000s, hundreds of thousands of people were killed in a campaign of ethnic cleansing by the Janjaweed, an Arab militia that is the forerunner of the RSF.

Since the conflict erupted in Sudan in April, some of the worst atrocities have been in West Darfur, said HRW senior crisis and conflict researcher Jean-Baptiste Gallopin.

The mass killing of civilians and the total destruction of the city of Misterei shows the need for a stronger international response to the widening conflict, Gallopin added.

HRW has asked the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate the events that took place in Misterei on May 28.

The accounts of survivors of recent attacks in West Darfur echo the horror, destruction and despair of Darfur 20 years ago, Gallopin said. The ICC Prosecutor must investigate these horrific abuses, while international and regional Sudanese partners must to sanction the RSF and Arab militia leaders. responsible for these attacks.

West Darfur has been described as the epicenter of violence in the wider Darfur region of Sudan.

Civil society groups, activists and witnesses to the attacks in Darfur have described, reported and documented the violence and ethnic cleansing in the region that has reignited since the outbreak of war.

Attacks by the RSF-backed Janjaweed in Sudan against ethnic communities could amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity, United Nations Special Adviser on the Prevention of Genocide Alice Wairimu Nderitu warned in June.

In a recent report, the Dar Masalit (House of Masalit) sultanate, traditional leaders representing the largest ethnic group in West Darfur, said dozens of civilians were killed on May 28 and 29 in Misterei, displacing the entire population of the region to Chad.

CNN geocoded and verified extensive fires in the Misterei area on those dates.

A pattern of arson and looting attacks by RSF militias on civilian population centers has emerged since the beginning of the conflict.

CNN has verified and geolocated more than a dozen villages and towns that have burned at least partially to the ground, including a major heat signature in West Darfur’s Murnei, mentioned in the HRW report, between June 25 and 28.