Our new geological age is defined by human activity. This Canadian lake forms its beginning

Are we really living in the Anthropocene, the geological time marked by the global impact of human activity? And if so, when did it start?

These are the questions that Anthropocene Working Group is trying to answer. The research group was established in 2009 by the International Commission on Stratigraphy Subcommittee on Quaternary Stratigraphy propose a definition of this concept and evaluate its potential as a unit of geologic time.

GROUP announced on July 11, 2023that Crawford Lake in Ontario, Canada, was chosen as the site of the sedimentary record to be used to determine the beginning of the Anthropocene.

What makes this place so special that it holds the dividing line between different geological eras?

The Great Acceleration Track

Since its formation, the Anthropocene Working Group has assessed various types of physical, chemical and biological evidence preserved in sediments and rocks, and has published a number of scientific papers who have explored their nature and significance.

These studies have concluded that the Anthropocene is significant on a geological scale because of the speed and magnitude of recent human impacts on processes operating on the Earth’s surface. Many of these impacts have generated irreversible changes that exceed the small range of natural variability of the Holocene, which began 11,700 years ago.

In the geological strata, the Anthropocene Working Group has identified a considerable set of indicators that coincide with the so-called Great acceleration of the mid-20th century, driven by an unprecedented increase in human population, energy consumption, industrialization and globalization after the end of World War II. These include the following:

Radioisotopes from thermonuclear weapons testing in the atmosphere (such as plutonium).

Carbonaceous particles originating from the burning of fossil fuels at high temperatures.

Microplastics.

Changes in biodiversity, including extinction, the movement of species outside their natural ranges, and the large expansion of domesticated organisms.

Finding the golden gum

Over the years, The Anthropocene Working Group largely agreed that the Anthropocene is geologically real and should be formalized as an independent unit within the international scale of geological time.

Its beginning would be in the mid-20th century, in the 1950s, according to global signals recorded in sediments since then.

The Anthropocene Working Group decided that it is necessary to define the place of reference by means of a material and temporal boundary called Global Boundary Stratotype section and point, or GSSP colloquially, a golden nail. This is the most widely accepted method for formalizing geological units over the past 540 million years.

Selection criteria

As of 2019, a collaborative project between the Anthropocene Working Group and many research laboratories is underway as part of an international initiative called Anthropocene Curriculumpromoted by House of World Cultures AND Max Planck Institute for the History of Scienceboth in Germany.

Initially, 12 detailed proposals were submitted for different geological sections that could host this GSSP, located on five continents and located in eight different geological environments. All were published in 2023 in the scientific journal Anthropocene Review. These documents were the main source of information for voting members of the Anthropocene Working Group during the selection process.

The Anthropocene Working Group was finally revised nine reference sections in detail. Suitable candidates were those that contained thin layers of sediment that could be analyzed from year to year and whose age could also be confirmed by the presence of radioactive elements to provide a complete sedimentary record.

The stratigraphic procedures established to establish a GSSP are now standardized in geology and are common for defining any geologic time. Thus, a gold spike requires the local presence of a physical marker that can be seen with the naked eye and at least one telltale signal, such as a geochemical change, found in sediments and rocks of the same age and around the globe.

Most of the proposals identified plutonium as the main indicator and proposed the beginning of the Anthropocene from an increase in the signal of this radioactive element.

And the winner is

Initial discussion on each country’s strengths and weaknesses began in October 2022 and the list was narrowed down to three.

According to the results, the most important geological sections were located in Beppu BayJapan; Sihailongwan Lake, China; AND Lake Crawford. After a detailed analysis of the nature of their plutonium signal and a new vote, the Chinese and Canadian lake sites were finalists.

In the end, Lake Crawford received 61% of the vote and was selected as the GSSP site for the Anthropocene Era.

The sediment layers on the lake bed, west of Toronto, were first investigated to demonstrate the sporadic occupation of the regions by Native American peoples and subsequent colonization by Europeans.

The new geological study has increased the number of indicators preserved in its different annual layers, which are formed by an alternation of pale calcite, deposited in summer, and dark organic laminae, accumulated in winter.

The layer proposed as a visual marker for the GSSP is 6.1 inches (15.6 centimeters) deep at the base of a sheet of calcite deposited in the summer of 1950. It was chosen because of the rapid plutonium growth afterwards. This signal also coincides with an increase in particulate carbon and a major ecosystem change identified by a decline in elm pollen and a replacement in diatom species, a type of algae.

Farewell to the Holocene

It is very important not to confuse the beginning of human activity with the Anthropocene. The Anthropocene does not include the initial impact of humans, which was regional and increased over time, but is defined as the consequence of the planetary response to the great impact of the Great Acceleration.

The Anthropocene is part of geological time. Its correct formalization will help define its meaning and use in all sciences and other academic disciplines. This will mark the end of a relatively stable epoch in Earth’s history, the Holocene.

