Scientists designate the Canadian lake as ground zero for the Anthropocene, Earth’s new age
Scientists on Tuesday designated a small body of water near Toronto, Canada as ground zero for the Anthropocene, the proposed geologic epoch defined by humanity’s massive and destabilizing impact on the planet.
The layered sediment at the bottom of Crawford Lake — laced with microplastics, fly ash from burning oil and coal, and debris from nuclear bomb explosions — is the single best repository of evidence that a new and challenging chapter on Earth, history has begun, the members of the Anthropocene Working Group concluded.
“The data show a clear shift from the mid-20th century, taking the Earth system beyond the normal limits of the Holocene,” the era that began 11,700 years ago when the last ice age ended, the task force member Andy Cundy, a professor at the University of Southampton, told AFP.
After years of discussion, the Canadian lake was chosen from among 12 candidate sites around the world — including another lake, coral reefs, ice cores and an ocean bay in Japan — as the so-called Golden Spike of the Anthropocene.
“The sediment found at the bottom of Lake Crawford provides an exquisite record of recent environmental changes over the last few millennia,” said working group chair Simon Turner, a professor at University College London.
“It is this ability to accurately record and store this information as a geologic archive that can be matched with historical global environmental changes.”
These changes are currently on dramatic display: last week was the hottest globally on record. Out-of-control wildfires have been ravaging Canada for months, while the US and China are dealing with unprecedented heat, flooding and drought at the same time.
Humanity has burned so many fossil fuels that concentrations of planet-warming CO2, meanwhile, have risen by half.
Sea surface temperatures have hit highs in recent weeks and Antarctic sea ice last month was 17 percent below the previous record low for June.
‘Great Acceleration’
Last month, scientists reported that so much water has been pumped from underground reservoirs that the Earth’s geographic North Pole has shifted — by nearly five centimeters (two inches) a year.
According to the rules of the International Commission on Stratigraphy (ICU), which in 2009 mandated a team of geologists to assess the evidence for the Anthropocene, there must be a synchronous “primary marker” for a proposed boundary that is almost detectable in the geological record . anywhere on the planet.
For the Anthropocene, plutonium discarded from hydrogen bomb tests provides that “global fingerprint,” Cundy explained.
“The clearest marker for a single year—which gives an unexpected and effective immediate picture—is plutonium, because there is so little of it naturally present.”
That means 1952 — when the United States first detonated a large hydrogen bomb in the Marshall Islands as a test — could become the Anthropocene’s watershed year, he said.
Earlier smaller atomic bomb explosions left mostly regional traces.
A sharp, hockey-stick spike in a dozen indicators of humanity’s growing impact — including population, water use, greenhouse gas emissions and forest loss — accumulated around the middle of the 20th century, adds to what scientists call the Great Acceleration.
The “Age of Man” first proposed in 2002 by Nobel laureate in chemistry Paul Crutzen is widely accepted in science as a reality, but faces formidable obstacles to formal validation by the gatekeepers of Earth’s official geological timeline of the eon, eras, periods and eras, such as Jurassic and Cretaceous.
The Anthropocene recommendations must be approved by super-majority votes of two separate committees before final validation by the International Union of Geological Sciences (IUGS).
The heads of these bodies have so far expressed keen skepticism about the Anthropocene, mainly on technical grounds.
“The vote in the working group is at a routine step at the lowest level,” IUGS Secretary General Stanley Finney told AFP.
The task force has yet to submit its final recommendation to the International Commission on Stratigraphy, he noted.
“Only then can it be given peer review and the evidence and arguments truly evaluated,” Finney said.
