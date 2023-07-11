Reconstruction of FS Road 16 requires an additional week; reopening at Three Creek Lake is now set for July 28





SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) The Sisters Ranger District and Deschutes National Forest road crew are reconstructing the unpaved portion of Forest Service Road 16. The road and access to Three Creeks Lake area recreation areas were scheduled to reopen July 21; however, reconstruction is taking longer than anticipated. The new tentative opening date is July 28. Guests with reservations for Driftwood Campground, Three Creek Lake Campground and Three Creek Meadow Campground and Horse Camp between July 21 and July 27 will have their reservations canceled and receive a refund. Camping reservations starting July 28 will be held. Overnight passes to the Central Cascades Wilderness for the Park Meadow and Tam McArthur Rim Trailheads are canceled through July 28. Day-use passes will be available starting July 29. Forest Service Route 16 is closed to all access for the duration of construction, including vehicular, pedestrian, bicycle and horse use, between the gate at Upper Three Creek Lake SnoPark south to Three Creek Lake to provide public safety and operator due to heavy equipment and large truck traffic in the area. The road surface had degraded to a condition that made it difficult for vehicles, especially trailers, to navigate safely. The reconstruction work will improve the driving experience of forest users while increasing the long-term sustainability of the road. The reconstruction work involves reshaping the road prism to restore a crown to the road surface. Restoring a crown to the road surface will allow water to drain properly from the road, preventing erosion and surface loss. The Forest road crew will then use heavy equipment to haul and place new aggregate on the road surface. Resurfacing the road will improve the life of the road and improve the efficiency of the annual grading. For more information, please contact the Sisters Ranger District at (541)549-7700.

