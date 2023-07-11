International
The Government of Canada supports housing research initiatives
Ottawa, Ontario, July 11, 2023
Today, the Honorable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, announced over $1.7 million in funding through the National Housing Strategic Planning and Research Fund for ten new research initiatives selected from applications across Canada. The fund, administered by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, allows recipients to address key information and knowledge gaps in National Housing Strategy (NHS) priority areas, to better understand the housing needs of Canada’s most vulnerable populations, including women and children, the elderly, indigenous peoples. , people experiencing homelessness, people with disabilities, youth and newcomers. The purpose of the fund is to advance the NHS and support the development of evidence and research capacity within the affordable housing sector.
Successful submissions include:
- Nowhere to go Gender-based violence and housing insecurity in Ontario (ON)
- Supporting Indigenous health and wellbeing on the journey home (BC)
- Accelerated Deep Energy Upgrade Planning Project for Affordable Public Housing (NS)
- Mobilization of Pako Indigene for housing and homeland governance (BC)
- Development practices that support and are inclusive of people experiencing homelessness
- Targeting energy efficiency to improve housing affordability for vulnerable Canadians (ON)
- A roadmap for net-zero energy ready residential homes in the Musqueam First Nation community by 2050 (BC)
- Queer Identity and Housing Co-Designing a Holistic Housing Approach with 2SLGBTQ+ Adults in Canada (ON)
- Understanding Alternative Housing Buildings Using Localized Materials Through an Indigenous Lens (ON)
- Building Home Impacts of a Housing First Model for Youth Experiencing Mental Illness and Residential Instability (NS)
Quote:
Research is key to finding new, innovative approaches to help address Canada’s housing challenges and make it easier for Canadians to find a home that meets their needs and that they can afford. We are excited to be supporting these projects and working with our partners to assess these barriers through the research and data they provide. Adequate housing is a foundation for Canadians to build better lives for themselves and to contribute and share in the prosperity of our country.
Fast facts:
- The National Housing Strategy Planning and Research Fund provides support to not-for-profit organisations, registered charities, Indigenous organizations and Indigenous governments for housing-related research.
- The fund helps promote interest, involvement and capacity building in seeking housing outside of government. It supports the development of evidence and highly focused expertise within the affordable housing sector to understand and overcome housing challenges, particularly for vulnerable populations.
- The fund provides financial support for research through four different streams:
- Planning activities (up to $50,000) for initiatives that support the planning of research activities to help ensure sound methodology and impactful results.
- Individual Research Projects (up to $100,000) for initiatives that address specific knowledge and information gaps.
- Research Programs (up to $250,000) for initiatives involving multiple projects, carried out over a period of time, on a specific topic or issue.
- Mobilization of Knowledge (up to $50,000) for initiatives undertaken to communicate research results and help translate research findings into action.
- The Government of Canada’s National Housing Strategy (NHS) is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest more than $82+ billion to give more Canadians a place to call home.
Additional information:
As Canada’s housing authority, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support to Canadians in housing need, and provides impartial housing research and advice to all levels of the Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC’s goal is that by 2030, everyone in Canada will have a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us at I tweet, Instagram, to YouTube, LinkedIn AND Facebook.
To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, please visit www.placetocallhome.ca.
For more information on Government of Canada housing initiatives: Housing in Canada.
Background:
CMHC Research and Planning Fund Selected Submissions for 2023
|
Nowhere to go Gender-based violence and housing insecurity in Ontario
Addressing the knowledge gap around housing and gender-based violence (GBV) by providing an understanding of pathways for people affected by GBV in the Ontario region.
|Leading organization:
Partner organizations:
|
Ontario
|
100,000 dollars
|
Supporting Indigenous health and wellbeing on the journey home
Addressing the housing needs of Kelowna’s vulnerable Indigenous residents through research that explores data, best practices and connecting with stakeholders and people with lived experience.
|Leading organization:
Partner organizations:
|
British Columbia
|
$187,500
|
Deep Energy Renovation Accelerated Planning Project for Affordable Public Housing
Developing strategies and accelerating the process for housing renovation in Nova Scotia by examining EnerGuide ratings and evaluating factors such as total cost of ownership, tenant comfort, building science and a variety of other measures.
|Leading organization: Partner organization:
|
Nova Scotia
|
$139,850
|
Mobilization of Pako Indigene for housing and homeland governance
Apply, adapt and scale research to address the specific issue of First Nation housing developments around governance practices and institutional arrangements that respect the collective nature and responsibility of Indigenous lands.
|Leading organization: Partner organizations:
|
British Columbia
|
50,000 dollars
|
Development practices that support and are inclusive of people experiencing homelessness
Improving and sharing knowledge on inclusive development practices that contribute to the well-being of people experiencing homelessness.
|Leading organization:
Partner organizations:
|
Quebec
|
250,000 dollars
|
Targeting energy efficiency to improve housing affordability for vulnerable Canadians
Exploring “energy poverty” in Canada and addressing the knowledge gap of vulnerable Canadians who are disadvantaged in their ability to implement energy efficient housing improvements due to their unique needs and challenges.
|Leading organization: Partner organizations:
|
Ontario
|
$180,295
|
Conducting research to create a series of comprehensive deep energy retrofit roadmaps to net zero energy/emissions for selected existing homes on the Musqueam First Nation Reserve by 2050.
|Leading organization: Partner organizations:
|
British Columbia
|
$247,375
|Queer Identity and Housing Co-Designing a Holistic Approach to Housing with 2SLGBTQ+ Adults in Canada
Exploring facilitators and barriers for 2SLBGTQ+ identified adults with challenges accessing holistic housing, from older to older age groups.
|Leading organization:
Partner organizations:
|
Ontario
|
$249,588
|
Understanding alternative housing construction using localized materials through an indigenous lens
Understanding the differences in cost and sustainability for housing design and construction in different northern regions, assessing the cultural connection to these specific types of housing for indigenous communities.
|Leading organization:
Partner organizations:
|
Ontario
|
250,000 dollars
|
Impacts of building a housing first model home for youth experiencing mental illness and housing instability
Capturing and sharing knowledge that represents the lived experience for youth in Saint John, New Brunswick to address the impacts of Housing First on youth housing stability and mental health.
|Leading organization: Partner organizations:
|
Nova Scotia
|
90 thousand dollars
Release date: July 11, 2023
|
