The Government of Canada supports housing research initiatives

Today, the Honorable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, announced over $1.7 million in funding through the National Housing Strategic Planning and Research Fund for ten new research initiatives selected from applications across Canada. The fund, administered by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, allows recipients to address key information and knowledge gaps in National Housing Strategy (NHS) priority areas, to better understand the housing needs of Canada’s most vulnerable populations, including women and children, the elderly, indigenous peoples. , people experiencing homelessness, people with disabilities, youth and newcomers. The purpose of the fund is to advance the NHS and support the development of evidence and research capacity within the affordable housing sector.

Successful submissions include:

Nowhere to go Gender-based violence and housing insecurity in Ontario (ON)

Supporting Indigenous health and wellbeing on the journey home (BC)

Accelerated Deep Energy Upgrade Planning Project for Affordable Public Housing (NS)

Mobilization of Pako Indigene for housing and homeland governance (BC)

Development practices that support and are inclusive of people experiencing homelessness

Targeting energy efficiency to improve housing affordability for vulnerable Canadians (ON)

A roadmap for net-zero energy ready residential homes in the Musqueam First Nation community by 2050 (BC)

Queer Identity and Housing Co-Designing a Holistic Housing Approach with 2SLGBTQ+ Adults in Canada (ON)

Understanding Alternative Housing Buildings Using Localized Materials Through an Indigenous Lens (ON)

Building Home Impacts of a Housing First Model for Youth Experiencing Mental Illness and Residential Instability (NS)

Research is key to finding new, innovative approaches to help address Canada’s housing challenges and make it easier for Canadians to find a home that meets their needs and that they can afford. We are excited to be supporting these projects and working with our partners to assess these barriers through the research and data they provide. Adequate housing is a foundation for Canadians to build better lives for themselves and to contribute and share in the prosperity of our country. The Honorable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

The National Housing Strategy Planning and Research Fund provides support to not-for-profit organisations, registered charities, Indigenous organizations and Indigenous governments for housing-related research.

The fund helps promote interest, involvement and capacity building in seeking housing outside of government. It supports the development of evidence and highly focused expertise within the affordable housing sector to understand and overcome housing challenges, particularly for vulnerable populations.

The fund provides financial support for research through four different streams: Planning activities (up to $50,000) for initiatives that support the planning of research activities to help ensure sound methodology and impactful results. Individual Research Projects (up to $100,000) for initiatives that address specific knowledge and information gaps. Research Programs (up to $250,000) for initiatives involving multiple projects, carried out over a period of time, on a specific topic or issue. Mobilization of Knowledge (up to $50,000) for initiatives undertaken to communicate research results and help translate research findings into action.

The Government of Canada’s National Housing Strategy (NHS) is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest more than $82+ billion to give more Canadians a place to call home.

As Canada’s housing authority, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support to Canadians in housing need, and provides impartial housing research and advice to all levels of the Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC’s goal is that by 2030, everyone in Canada will have a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us at I tweet, Instagram, to YouTube, LinkedIn AND Facebook.

To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, please visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

For more information on Government of Canada housing initiatives: Housing in Canada.

