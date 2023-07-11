Connect with us

International

The Government of Canada supports housing research initiatives

The Government of Canada supports housing research initiatives

 






Ottawa, Ontario, July 11, 2023

Today, the Honorable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, announced over $1.7 million in funding through the National Housing Strategic Planning and Research Fund for ten new research initiatives selected from applications across Canada. The fund, administered by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, allows recipients to address key information and knowledge gaps in National Housing Strategy (NHS) priority areas, to better understand the housing needs of Canada’s most vulnerable populations, including women and children, the elderly, indigenous peoples. , people experiencing homelessness, people with disabilities, youth and newcomers. The purpose of the fund is to advance the NHS and support the development of evidence and research capacity within the affordable housing sector.

Successful submissions include:

  • Nowhere to go Gender-based violence and housing insecurity in Ontario (ON)
  • Supporting Indigenous health and wellbeing on the journey home (BC)
  • Accelerated Deep Energy Upgrade Planning Project for Affordable Public Housing (NS)
  • Mobilization of Pako Indigene for housing and homeland governance (BC)
  • Development practices that support and are inclusive of people experiencing homelessness
  • Targeting energy efficiency to improve housing affordability for vulnerable Canadians (ON)
  • A roadmap for net-zero energy ready residential homes in the Musqueam First Nation community by 2050 (BC)
  • Queer Identity and Housing Co-Designing a Holistic Housing Approach with 2SLGBTQ+ Adults in Canada (ON)
  • Understanding Alternative Housing Buildings Using Localized Materials Through an Indigenous Lens (ON)
  • Building Home Impacts of a Housing First Model for Youth Experiencing Mental Illness and Residential Instability (NS)

Quote:

Research is key to finding new, innovative approaches to help address Canada’s housing challenges and make it easier for Canadians to find a home that meets their needs and that they can afford. We are excited to be supporting these projects and working with our partners to assess these barriers through the research and data they provide. Adequate housing is a foundation for Canadians to build better lives for themselves and to contribute and share in the prosperity of our country.

The Honorable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

Fast facts:

  • The National Housing Strategy Planning and Research Fund provides support to not-for-profit organisations, registered charities, Indigenous organizations and Indigenous governments for housing-related research.
  • The fund helps promote interest, involvement and capacity building in seeking housing outside of government. It supports the development of evidence and highly focused expertise within the affordable housing sector to understand and overcome housing challenges, particularly for vulnerable populations.
  • The fund provides financial support for research through four different streams:
    • Planning activities (up to $50,000) for initiatives that support the planning of research activities to help ensure sound methodology and impactful results.
    • Individual Research Projects (up to $100,000) for initiatives that address specific knowledge and information gaps.
    • Research Programs (up to $250,000) for initiatives involving multiple projects, carried out over a period of time, on a specific topic or issue.
    • Mobilization of Knowledge (up to $50,000) for initiatives undertaken to communicate research results and help translate research findings into action.
  • The Government of Canada’s National Housing Strategy (NHS) is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest more than $82+ billion to give more Canadians a place to call home.

Additional information:

As Canada’s housing authority, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support to Canadians in housing need, and provides impartial housing research and advice to all levels of the Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC’s goal is that by 2030, everyone in Canada will have a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us at I tweet, Instagram, to YouTube, LinkedIn AND Facebook.

To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, please visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

For more information on Government of Canada housing initiatives: Housing in Canada.

For information on this release:

Shiraz Keushgerian
Office of the Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion
[email protected]

Relations with the Media
Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation
[email protected]

Background:

CMHC Research and Planning Fund Selected Submissions for 2023

Nowhere to go Gender-based violence and housing insecurity in Ontario

Addressing the knowledge gap around housing and gender-based violence (GBV) by providing an understanding of pathways for people affected by GBV in the Ontario region.

 Leading organization:

  • Canadian Center for Housing Rights

Partner organizations:

  • Joint Chair in Women’s Studies (University of Ottawa and Carleton University)
  • Canadian Women’s Foundation WomanACT

Ontario

100,000 dollars

Supporting Indigenous health and wellbeing on the journey home

Addressing the housing needs of Kelowna’s vulnerable Indigenous residents through research that explores data, best practices and connecting with stakeholders and people with lived experience.

 Leading organization:

  • Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society

Partner organizations:

  • Urban Affairs KKK
  • Travel home to the city of Kelowna

British Columbia

$187,500

Deep Energy Renovation Accelerated Planning Project for Affordable Public Housing

Developing strategies and accelerating the process for housing renovation in Nova Scotia by examining EnerGuide ratings and evaluating factors such as total cost of ownership, tenant comfort, building science and a variety of other measures.

 Leading organization: Partner organization:

Nova Scotia

$139,850

Mobilization of Pako Indigene for housing and homeland governance

Apply, adapt and scale research to address the specific issue of First Nation housing developments around governance practices and institutional arrangements that respect the collective nature and responsibility of Indigenous lands.

 Leading organization: Partner organizations:

  • Aboriginal Savings Corporation of Canada Xeni Gwet’in First
  • Nuxalk Nation Catherine Nation
  • Donnelly Foundation

British Columbia

50,000 dollars

Development practices that support and are inclusive of people experiencing homelessness

Improving and sharing knowledge on inclusive development practices that contribute to the well-being of people experiencing homelessness.

 Leading organization:

  • Architecture Sans Frontieres Quebec

Partner organizations:

  • University of Montreal
  • University of Quebec Montreal
  • MITACS
  • United Way Centraide
  • Interdisciplinary Advisory Committee

Quebec

250,000 dollars

Targeting energy efficiency to improve housing affordability for vulnerable Canadians

Exploring “energy poverty” in Canada and addressing the knowledge gap of vulnerable Canadians who are disadvantaged in their ability to implement energy efficient housing improvements due to their unique needs and challenges.

 Leading organization: Partner organizations:

  • Efficiency Canada
  • McConnell Foundation
  • Royal Roads University
  • McGill University
  • University of Toronto
  • Scarborough
  • University of Prince Edward Island

Ontario

$180,295


A roadmap for net-zero energy ready residential homes in the Musqueam First Nation community by 2050

Conducting research to create a series of comprehensive deep energy retrofit roadmaps to net zero energy/emissions for selected existing homes on the Musqueam First Nation Reserve by 2050.

 Leading organization: Partner organizations:

  • British Columbia Institute of Technology
  • BC Housing

British Columbia

$247,375
Queer Identity and Housing Co-Designing a Holistic Approach to Housing with 2SLGBTQ+ Adults in Canada
Exploring facilitators and barriers for 2SLBGTQ+ identified adults with challenges accessing holistic housing, from older to older age groups.		 Leading organization:

  • Social Research and Demonstration Corporation

Partner organizations:

  • Canadian Observatory on Homelessness
  • MENTOR Canada

Ontario

$249,588

Understanding alternative housing construction using localized materials through an indigenous lens

Understanding the differences in cost and sustainability for housing design and construction in different northern regions, assessing the cultural connection to these specific types of housing for indigenous communities.

 Leading organization:

  • Temiskaming Native Women’s Support Group

Partner organizations:

  • National Women’s Shelter and Homelessness Network

Ontario

250,000 dollars

Impacts of building a housing first model home for youth experiencing mental illness and housing instability

Capturing and sharing knowledge that represents the lived experience for youth in Saint John, New Brunswick to address the impacts of Housing First on youth housing stability and mental health.

 Leading organization: Partner organizations:

  • St. John’s Learning Exchange
  • HOME-RL

Nova Scotia

90 thousand dollars


Release date: July 11, 2023

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.cmhc-schl.gc.ca/media-newsroom/news-releases/2023/government-canada-supports-housing-research-initiatives

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: