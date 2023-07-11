United Kingdom National Statement – 103rd OPCW Executive Council





Chairman, honorable delegates, The Secretary-General of the United Nations told us at the Review Conference in May that the Chemical Weapons Convention has helped create a safer world for us all. However, with recent chemical weapons attacks, any use threatens to reverse our hard-earned gains. He added that on behalf of the victims of these attacks and as a deterrent to future chemical warfare, those responsible for any use must be identified and held accountable for their crimes. The United Kingdom wholeheartedly agrees. We call on all States Parties to support the Convention and strengthen the Organization, including the Technical Secretariat. Meticulous investigations have documented repeated uses of chemical weapons by the Assad regime, years after Syria claimed to have destroyed all its stockpiles. Denials and disinformation from the Assad regime and its Russian backers cannot mask Syria’s failure to cooperate with the Technical Secretariat or meet its broader commitments under the Convention. 20 issues remain unresolved with Syria’s initial declaration, almost a decade since it was made. The Syrian authorities have not accepted responsibility or any need for responsibility. Without meaningful progress by Syria, its chemical weapons program will continue to pose a threat to international security. This is sadly familiar, but we must not retreat from acting in response. The OPCW’s work in Syria is important to the Convention as a whole: if we do not implement it here, we risk weakening the overall regime. The United Kingdom encourages all States, regardless of their wider relationship, to insist that Syria respect the rules that apply to all States Parties. We would welcome broad support for further steps at the OPCW to condemn past chemical weapons attacks in Syria, uphold accountability, resolve outstanding issues and reduce security risks. Given Russia’s history of using chemical weapons, there has long been concern that it might use chemical weapons in its unjustified and illegal occupation of Ukraine. Dawn Sturgess died tragically in the UK five years ago this week after being exposed to a Russian novichok nerve agent. Alexey Navalny was poisoned with a novichok nerve agent in Russia two years later. Any use of chemical weapons by Russia in Ukraine would have serious consequences. We recall the Chemical Weapons Convention’s ban on the use of riot control agents as a method of warfare. The United Kingdom supports Ukraine’s efforts to protect itself from the threat of chemical weapons and to investigate its possible use, noting the options set out in the Convention and in the decisions of policy-making bodies. At the last Review Conference, the vast majority of States Parties demonstrated their continued commitment to a positive future agenda for the OPCW and their confidence in the Technical Secretariat. We are clear about those states that blocked the consensus and their reasons for doing so. Organizational governance issues related to the Technical Secretariat form an important part of this future agenda. This includes geographic and other forms of diversity, tenure and budget policies, and effective programming and opportunities presented by the new ChemTech Center. The UK looks forward to further discussions on these issues. The United Kingdom congratulates the United States and the Technical Secretariat on completing the destruction of all US stockpiles of chemical weapons. This is an important milestone, but not the end. Syria’s chemical weapons program continues. We cannot rule out the threat of chemical weapons attacks from Russia in Ukraine. The work of the OPCW is more important than ever. The UK remains committed to working with our partners to implement the Convention and to move closer to our shared objective of a world free of chemical weapons. Mr President, thank you.

