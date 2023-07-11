



The following game summary is courtesy of USA Softball DUBLIN, Ireland World No. 1-ranked US Women’s National Team (WNT) kicked off Group A of the XVII World Softball Confederation (WBSC) World Cup. Today’s event featured a 5-0 shutout of No. 3 Chinese Taipei, highlighted by a 3-for-3 day at the plate from the Team USA veteran, Hannah Flippenand a two-way house from Kiki Milloy. The pitching staff of Carda Alley AND Megan Faraimo took control in the circle with Carda setting the tone through the first five innings followed by two innings of work from Faraimo to seal the victory for Team USA. Despite a quiet first and second innings, the American offense came alive in the top of the third thanks to an RBI single by Ali Aguilar and a long two-run shot by Milloy to put the Eagles ahead, 3-0. Flippen drove in another run for Team USA in the top of the fifth after drawing a leadoff walk and stealing her way through the bases on a throwing error by the Chinese Taipei defense. USA grabbed its final run of the game in the top of the sixth with a one-out triple Aliyah Andrews that set the stage for a sac-fly from Sis Bates to put the Eagles ahead, 5-0. Carda limited Chinese Taipei’s offense to just one hit over five innings before handing the pitching duties to Faraimo, who closed out the final two games with five K’s and a flyout. The Eagles return to action tomorrow at 3 PM IST/9 AM CT against the No. 43 Botswana followed by matches against Australia (13 July at 15:00 IST/9 am CT), Great Britain (14 July at 3 pm IST/9 am CT ) and Ireland (14 July at 18:30 IST/ 12:30pm CT). The top four teams will battle it out in the playoff round on Saturday, July 15 with the top two teams going head-to-head for a chance to advance to the Stage 2 finals. The loser of the first play-off -off-it will then face the winner of the match between the third- and fourth-placed teams for the second place in the final, which will be held in 2024. of WBSC Women’s Softball World Cup Stage 1 the event will be broadcast via GameTime. Fans will have the option of three different services: Touring permit ($29.99), Group permission ($12.99) or Day pass ($5.99). Tournament Pass subscribers will have full access to all 57 games in all three WBSC Women’s Softball World Cup Groups, while Group Pass subscribers will have full access to all 19 games played in the specific group subscribed to for (Group A, B or C). For more information on subscriptions, click here. Fans will also have the opportunity to follow along via live stats by following the US Women’s National Team on Gamechanger. USA starting team: Maya Brady (1B), Hannah Flippen (3B), Ali Aguilar (2B), Kiki Milloy (LF), Aubrey Leach (RF), Jocelyn Alo (DP), Aliyah Andrews (CF), Gwen Svekis (C), Sis Bates (SS), Ally Carda (P/Flex) Winning pitcher: Allied Carda (1-0) | 5 raised lines | 1 hit allowed | 2 shots Relief pitcher: Megan Faraimo | 2 raised lines | 0 hits allowed | 5 shots Strike drivers: Hannah Flippen (3-for-3, 3 singles, 2 runs scored)

Sis Bates (2-for-2, 2 singles, 1 RBI)

Kiki Milloy (1-for-4, 1 home run) Game Notes: Members of the 2020 USA Softball Olympic Team led the Eagles to victory today Ali Aguilar Sparked USA’s offense in the top of the third with an RBI single to score the game’s first run. Ally Carda 5 innings with just one hit allowed Hannah Flippen (2020 Olympic Softball Team Alternate) led the USA offense with a perfect day at the plate

Aliyah Andrews opened her Team USA career with a 1-for-2 day at the plate, including a triple to the left side that scored a run. Andrews is the only first-time WNT member on the World Cup roster.

Today's opening win improved Team USA's overall World Cup record to 159-13.

