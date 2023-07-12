The Anthropocene began in the 1950s, scientists sayExBulletin

International
Cole Burston/The Canadian Press via AP
From climate change to species loss and pollution, humans have carved their impact on Earth with such force and consistency since the mid-20th century that a separate team of scientists say a new era began. geological.
Called the Anthropocene and derived from the Greek terms for “human” and “young,” this era began sometime between 1950 and 1954, according to scientists. While there is evidence around the world capturing the impact of burning fossil fuels, detonating nuclear weapons, and dumping trash and plastic on land and waterways, scientists are proposing a small but deep lake outside Toronto, Canada, Crawford Lake for placed a historical marker.
“It’s pretty clear that the rate of change has intensified incredibly and that must be human impact,” said University of Leicester geologist Colin Waters, who chaired the Anthropocene Working Group.
This puts human power in a class somewhat similar to the meteorite that crashed into Earth 66 million years ago, killing the dinosaurs and ushering in the Cenozoic era, or what is colloquially known as the age of mammals. But not completely. While that meteorite started a whole new era, the task force is proposing that humans only started a new era, which is a much smaller geological time period.
The group aims to pinpoint a specific start date for the Anthropocene by measuring plutonium levels at the bottom of Crawford Lake.
The idea of the Anthropocene was proposed at a scientific conference more than 20 years ago by the late Nobel Prize-winning chemist Paul Crutzen. Teams of scientists have been debating the issue ever since and eventually set up the task force to study whether it was necessary and, if so, when the era would begin and where it would be commemorated.
Crawford Lake, which is 79 feet (29 meters) deep and 25,800 square feet (24,000 square meters) wide, was chosen over 11 other sites because the annual effects of human activity on the soil, atmosphere and soil biology are so clearly preserved. in it. sediment layers. This includes everything from nuclear fallout to species-threatening pollution to ever-increasing temperatures.
There are distinct and multiple signals starting around 1950 at Crawford Lake that indicate “human effects dominate the Earth system,” said Francine McCarthy, a committee member who specializes in the site as a professor of Earth sciences at Brock University. in Canada.
“The remarkably well-preserved annual record of deposition in Crawford Lake is truly amazing,” said US National Academies of Sciences President Marcia McNutt, who was not part of the committee.
The Anthropocene shows the power and arrogance of humanity, some scientists said.
“Never lies in the imagination that we are in control,” said former US White House science adviser John Holdren, who was not part of the scientists’ task force and disagrees with the proposed start date. him, wanting one much earlier. “The reality is that our power to transform the environment has far outstripped our understanding of the consequences and our ability to change course.”
Geologists measure time in eons, epochs, periods, eras, and epochs. The scientific working group is proposing that the Anthropocene Epoch followed the Holocene Epoch, which began about 11,700 years ago at the end of an ice age.
They are also proposing that a new era begins, called the Crawfordian after the lake chosen as its starting point.
The proposal still needs to be approved by three different groups of geologists and could be signed off at a major conference next year.
The reason geologists did not declare the Anthropocene the beginning of a larger and more important time measurement such as the period is because the current Quaternary period, which began nearly 2.6 million years ago, is based on permafrost at Earth’s poles, which still exist. But in a few hundred years, if climate change continues and they disappear, it may be time to change that, Waters said.
“If you know your Greek tragedies, you know that power, hubris and tragedy go hand in hand,” said Harvard science historian Naomi Oreskes, a member of the task force. “If we don’t address the harmful aspects of human activities, most notably destructive climate change, we are headed for tragedy.”
