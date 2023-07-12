International
Using patient-reported outcomes to measure frailty in patients with multiple myeloma
Frailty is a syndrome of physical and physiological decline associated with aging, which may include symptoms such as weakness and fatigue, greater medical complications, and lower tolerance for medical treatments.
In cancer patients, frailty increases the risk of side effects, treatment discontinuation, disease progression, hospitalization, and death. For these reasons, it is important to assess patients’ frailty to help make informed treatment decisions. Evidence shows that considering patients’ frailty levels when selecting treatments, adjusting doses and providing supportive care can help reduce side effects and improve patients’ ability to tolerate medications.
Numerous assessments, indices, phenotypes (criteria of observable characteristics in an individual) and questionnaires have been developed to detect frailty and guide treatment decisions in older cancer patients. A well-known tool is the Fried Frailty Phenotype1, which assesses frailty through five measures: unintentional weight loss, weakness or poor hand strength, self-reported exhaustion, slow walking speed, and low physical activity. However, these frailty assessments may require additional time and resources to conduct, particularly if clinical assessments are required.
Measures of frailty that use patient self-reports called patient-reported outcomes (PROs) can provide scientific information on a patient experience that comes directly from patients. PROs can provide valuable information about patient health, quality of life, and functional abilities, and have gained traction in health care.
Recent FDA Research
The FDA and external researchers investigated whether patients’ responses to selected questions within a questionnaire commonly used to assess quality of life in cancer patients, the European Organization for Research and Treatment of Cancer (EORTC) 30-item Quality of Life Questionnaire QLQ-C30),2 can be used as a proxy (surrogate) for the frailty phenotype to assess frailty in patients with multiple myeloma. Essentially, these researchers aimed to create a patient-reported frailty phenotype that could retroactively detect frailty using previously reported patient responses.
First, researchers scanned FDA databases to identify randomized phase III clinical trials submitted for regulatory review between 2010 and 2021 for multiple myeloma treatments. In total, nine trials were included. The researchers restricted the analysis to patients with relapsed (recurrent)/refractory (not responding to treatment) disease who had fully completed the EORTC QLQ-C30 questionnaire at baseline.
The researchers then selected questionnaire items that measured the same or similar concepts as each Fried Frailty criterion to create a five-item patient-reported frailty phenotype. For example, the researchers took into account the questionnaire item Have you felt weak? as a proxy for the Fried Frailty criterion, which is generally measured by grip strength.3
The researchers then categorized each questionnaire response as absent or present. Answering the questionnaire “Not at all or a little” indicated absence, while a little or a lot on the questionnaire indicated presence. Researchers assigned deficiency a numerical value of 0 and report a value of 1. Researchers summed the responses to the five questions and identified patients as eligible (not frail, score 0), prefrail (score 1 or 2), or frail. (score 3 or higher).
Patient Reported Frailty Phenotype (PRFP)
|
The original criteria of the fried frailty phenotype
|
Score (0 or 1)
|
EORTC QLQ-C30 PRFP candidate article
|
Unintentional weight loss (minimum 10 pounds or 5% of body weight within the past year)
|
0 or 1
|
Have you lost your appetite?
|
Fatigue (self-reported)
|
0 or 1
|
Did you need to rest?
|
Weakness (usually measured by grip strength)
|
0 or 1
|
Have you been feeling weak?
|
Slowness (usually measured by observing walking speed)
|
0 or 1
|
Do you have any problem taking a short walk outside the house?
|
Low physical activity
|
0 or 1
|
Were you limited in doing work or other daily activities?
Summary score: 0=fit; 1 or 2 = pre-fragile; 3 = weak
EORTC QLQ-C30 item responses were grouped as: not at all/ little (missing)=0; quite a bit / a lot (present)=1
The table has been modified from that included in the journal article.3
Results and conclusions of the study
Of the 5,272 patients, 4,928 patients (93%) completed the questionnaire at baseline and met the inclusion/exclusion criteria. The mean (midpoint) patient age was 65 years. The majority (82%) of patients were white and over half (55%) were male.
By using the patient-reported frailty phenotype, researchers identified 2,729 eligible patients (55.4%), 1,209 pre-frail (24.5%), and 990 frail (20.1%) patients out of a total of 4,982. These findings were consistent with a previous prospective study of patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma, as defined by the International Myeloma Working Group frailty index. The researchers’ statistical analysis showed that the questions were well correlated with each other and had adequate reliability of internal consistency (all questions measured the same thing) and construct validity (the test measured the concept it was designed to assess).2
The researchers found that frailty, as revealed by patient-reported frailty phenotype, was associated with patients’ comorbidities (presence of other conditions), mobility, self-care, and engagement in usual activities. Frail patients, for example, were significantly more likely to report problems with mobility (88% of frail vs. 69% of frail patients vs. 31% of able-bodied patients), self-care (54% of frail vs. 28 % pre-frail vs. 7% of fit patients), and engagement in usual activities (93% of frail patients vs. 76% of frail patients vs. 33% of fit patients). On the other hand, there was a weak relationship between frailty and age (3.4% of frail patients were older than 80 years, while 3.5% of pre-frail patients were older than 80 and 3% of fit patients were older than 80 years).
Role of patients and limitations of the study
To the researchers’ knowledge, this is one of the first studies to investigate a fully patient-reported frailty pattern in the context of multiple myeloma. Given patients’ direct experience with the disease, they are often able to self-report symptoms of weakness. However, this type of scientific information is often not used when measuring frailty in oncology. Numerous studies in the general population of non-cancer adults have demonstrated the value of patient-reported measures of frailty.
While this study showed some potential in using PRO measures to detect frailty, it was a proof-of-concept study to test the idea of developing a patient-reported phenotype using pre-existing data. Creating a more valid questionnaire will likely require more extensive feedback from patients and experts in different scientific disciplines.
Further research is needed to evaluate the association between frailty, as measured by patient-reported frailty phenotype, and clinical outcomes in multiple myeloma, and to see how this phenotype compares with other measures of frailty. However, given the findings in the study, the researchers believe there may be more opportunities to use patient-reported data to detect frailty in other oncology settings.
1 Fried LP, Tangen CM, Walston J, et al. Failure in older adults: evidence for a phenotype. Journal of Gerontology, Series A, Biological Sciences and Medical Sciences. March 2001; 56 (3): M146-56.
2EORTC Quality of Life. Questionnaire: Quality of life of cancer patients. Accessed 30 June 2023.
3 Murugappan MN, King-Kallimanls BL, Bhatnagar V, et al. Measuring frailty using patient-reported outcomes (PRO) data: A feasibility study in patients with multiple myeloma. Quality of life research. March 2023; 1-12.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.fda.gov/drugs/news-events-human-drugs/using-patient-reported-outcomes-measure-frailty-patients-multiple-myeloma
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- SHOW! Tesla fully self-driving beta drives from Torrance to West Hollywood
- Using patient-reported outcomes to measure frailty in patients with multiple myeloma
- Kovo HealthTech Appoints New Chief Technology Officer to Lead AI Innovation
- Five insights from UNHCR’s 2022 Global Trends Report
- Escape from the past escape academy free download
- Tom Cruises Mission: Impossible Director Says Actor Has Revealed Weirdest Story About Himself
- Picked two Ducks on third day of MLB Draft
- Spring bridal boutique closes, leaving dozens of brides without wedding dresses
- The Anthropocene began in the 1950s, scientists sayExBulletin
- Horse Tales Farm Emerald Valley SKIDROW Free Download
- Australia concerned about China-Solomon Islands police deal | Military News
- Donald Trump suspends trial of classified Mar-a-Lago documents until after election