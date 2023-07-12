Frailty is a syndrome of physical and physiological decline associated with aging, which may include symptoms such as weakness and fatigue, greater medical complications, and lower tolerance for medical treatments.

In cancer patients, frailty increases the risk of side effects, treatment discontinuation, disease progression, hospitalization, and death. For these reasons, it is important to assess patients’ frailty to help make informed treatment decisions. Evidence shows that considering patients’ frailty levels when selecting treatments, adjusting doses and providing supportive care can help reduce side effects and improve patients’ ability to tolerate medications.

Numerous assessments, indices, phenotypes (criteria of observable characteristics in an individual) and questionnaires have been developed to detect frailty and guide treatment decisions in older cancer patients. A well-known tool is the Fried Frailty Phenotype1, which assesses frailty through five measures: unintentional weight loss, weakness or poor hand strength, self-reported exhaustion, slow walking speed, and low physical activity. However, these frailty assessments may require additional time and resources to conduct, particularly if clinical assessments are required.

Measures of frailty that use patient self-reports called patient-reported outcomes (PROs) can provide scientific information on a patient experience that comes directly from patients. PROs can provide valuable information about patient health, quality of life, and functional abilities, and have gained traction in health care.

Recent FDA Research

The FDA and external researchers investigated whether patients’ responses to selected questions within a questionnaire commonly used to assess quality of life in cancer patients, the European Organization for Research and Treatment of Cancer (EORTC) 30-item Quality of Life Questionnaire QLQ-C30),2 can be used as a proxy (surrogate) for the frailty phenotype to assess frailty in patients with multiple myeloma. Essentially, these researchers aimed to create a patient-reported frailty phenotype that could retroactively detect frailty using previously reported patient responses.

First, researchers scanned FDA databases to identify randomized phase III clinical trials submitted for regulatory review between 2010 and 2021 for multiple myeloma treatments. In total, nine trials were included. The researchers restricted the analysis to patients with relapsed (recurrent)/refractory (not responding to treatment) disease who had fully completed the EORTC QLQ-C30 questionnaire at baseline.

The researchers then selected questionnaire items that measured the same or similar concepts as each Fried Frailty criterion to create a five-item patient-reported frailty phenotype. For example, the researchers took into account the questionnaire item Have you felt weak? as a proxy for the Fried Frailty criterion, which is generally measured by grip strength.3

The researchers then categorized each questionnaire response as absent or present. Answering the questionnaire “Not at all or a little” indicated absence, while a little or a lot on the questionnaire indicated presence. Researchers assigned deficiency a numerical value of 0 and report a value of 1. Researchers summed the responses to the five questions and identified patients as eligible (not frail, score 0), prefrail (score 1 or 2), or frail. (score 3 or higher).

Patient Reported Frailty Phenotype (PRFP)

The original criteria of the fried frailty phenotype Score (0 or 1) EORTC QLQ-C30 PRFP candidate article Unintentional weight loss (minimum 10 pounds or 5% of body weight within the past year) 0 or 1 Have you lost your appetite? Fatigue (self-reported) 0 or 1 Did you need to rest? Weakness (usually measured by grip strength) 0 or 1 Have you been feeling weak? Slowness (usually measured by observing walking speed) 0 or 1 Do you have any problem taking a short walk outside the house? Low physical activity 0 or 1 Were you limited in doing work or other daily activities?

Summary score: 0=fit; 1 or 2 = pre-fragile; 3 = weak

EORTC QLQ-C30 item responses were grouped as: not at all/ little (missing)=0; quite a bit / a lot (present)=1

The table has been modified from that included in the journal article.3

Results and conclusions of the study

Of the 5,272 patients, 4,928 patients (93%) completed the questionnaire at baseline and met the inclusion/exclusion criteria. The mean (midpoint) patient age was 65 years. The majority (82%) of patients were white and over half (55%) were male.

By using the patient-reported frailty phenotype, researchers identified 2,729 eligible patients (55.4%), 1,209 pre-frail (24.5%), and 990 frail (20.1%) patients out of a total of 4,982. These findings were consistent with a previous prospective study of patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma, as defined by the International Myeloma Working Group frailty index. The researchers’ statistical analysis showed that the questions were well correlated with each other and had adequate reliability of internal consistency (all questions measured the same thing) and construct validity (the test measured the concept it was designed to assess).2

The researchers found that frailty, as revealed by patient-reported frailty phenotype, was associated with patients’ comorbidities (presence of other conditions), mobility, self-care, and engagement in usual activities. Frail patients, for example, were significantly more likely to report problems with mobility (88% of frail vs. 69% of frail patients vs. 31% of able-bodied patients), self-care (54% of frail vs. 28 % pre-frail vs. 7% of fit patients), and engagement in usual activities (93% of frail patients vs. 76% of frail patients vs. 33% of fit patients). On the other hand, there was a weak relationship between frailty and age (3.4% of frail patients were older than 80 years, while 3.5% of pre-frail patients were older than 80 and 3% of fit patients were older than 80 years).

Role of patients and limitations of the study

To the researchers’ knowledge, this is one of the first studies to investigate a fully patient-reported frailty pattern in the context of multiple myeloma. Given patients’ direct experience with the disease, they are often able to self-report symptoms of weakness. However, this type of scientific information is often not used when measuring frailty in oncology. Numerous studies in the general population of non-cancer adults have demonstrated the value of patient-reported measures of frailty.

While this study showed some potential in using PRO measures to detect frailty, it was a proof-of-concept study to test the idea of ​​developing a patient-reported phenotype using pre-existing data. Creating a more valid questionnaire will likely require more extensive feedback from patients and experts in different scientific disciplines.

Further research is needed to evaluate the association between frailty, as measured by patient-reported frailty phenotype, and clinical outcomes in multiple myeloma, and to see how this phenotype compares with other measures of frailty. However, given the findings in the study, the researchers believe there may be more opportunities to use patient-reported data to detect frailty in other oncology settings.