



The 2023 World History and Literature Initiative (WHaLI) titled Border Walls: Excluding Navigation in a Divided World was held in person on June 13, 2023, at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. WHaLI’s goal is to build teachers’ content knowledge, improve their pedagogical practices, and acquire new resources and instructional materials that encourage students to think on a global scale. WHaLI’s instructional design is co-directed by Michelle Bellino, associate professor of Educational Studies, and Darin Stockdill, instructional and program design coordinator of the Center for Educational Design and Evaluation Research (CEDER), both within the School of Education. Darin and Michelle bring their combined expertise in history and citizenship education, teacher development, learning theory, and comparative analysis to WHaLI’s resources and experiences. Amy Perkins, a historian and world history teacher from Lakeshore High School, was the teacher liaison, supporting materials development and communication. Through the area studies objective, 17 teachers spent the day building regional knowledge from area studies experts who presented four regional case studies on border walls and related issues. Teachers also participated in small groups to discuss strategies for approaching the topic in their classrooms and ways to use the resources provided by the WHaLI design team. This year WhaLI also included a pre-workshop module on canvas with an asynchronous component focusing on the historical and political context of border walls led by Michelle Bellino. While the event was targeted to middle school and high school world history, social studies, and English language arts teachers in SE Michigan, this year’s participants also included teachers from Northern Michigan, Illinois, and Puerto Rico due to a partnership between the U-Ms Center for Latin American and Caribbean Studies and the University of Puerto Rico. All participating educators reported high satisfaction with the symposium modules and educational resources. Unanimously, they found the content very useful in understanding border walls and said they would return to the workshop materials in the future. One of the best DPs I’ve attended. I wish more people knew about it and it was longer, one teacher reported. Another wrote, I found almost everything about this workshop to be relevant to what I learn. It will greatly enrich my course. WHaLI 2023 was sponsored by the U-Ms International Institute, the Marsal Family School of Education and the Center for Educational Design, Evaluation and Research (CEDER). The Center for Armenian Studies and five Title VI National Resource Centers were represented, including the Center for Latin American and Caribbean Studies, the National East Asian Resource Center, the Center for South Asian Studies, the Center for Southeast Asian Studies, and the for Middle Eastern and North African Studies. It was funded in part by NRC Title VI grants from the US Department of Education.

