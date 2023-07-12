How Logopedia creates opportunities for patients with cleft palate surgery July | 2023 | Editorial

When Cesar, an animated nine-year-old boy in Neiva, Colombia, was able to pronounce a word and be understood, he beamed as his speech therapist applauded him. Although Caesar had his cleft palate treated at 12 months old, it was years before he received the speech therapy that would teach him how to produce consonant sounds that require complete closure of the palate. After five days of intensive therapy, Cesar’s speech improved by leaps and bounds. His breakthrough opened the door to a future that may have been denied him as many children with cleft palates are abandoned by their parents and expelled from school.

Cleft palate speech formed an obstacle for Cesar and thousands of other children around the world because when children are born with a cleft palate, they cannot repeat the sounds their parents make. Even after surgical treatment of cleft palate, the child’s maladaptive speech habits persist. This is where speech therapy comes in. By working with a speech therapist, the child can unlearn old habits and produce sounds correctly, improving his speech.

TC Cate Crowley herself (Professor of Practice, Communication Sciences and Disorders) describes the relationship between surgery and speech therapy as follows: the surgeon gives the child a guitar (a new palate), but the speech therapist tells the child how to play that guitar. (production of correct speech sounds).

Throughout her career, Crowley has provided personal training to speech therapists in Asia, Africa and Latin America. According to Smile Train, the world’s largest cleft-focused organization and its partner in these trainings, Crowley’s work has facilitated therapy for over 15,000 children worldwide. As she describes it, “speech therapy changes their lives, surgery closes the gap in the sky… but if they can’t speak, can’t be understood, they’ll be kicked out of school or bullied or even punished by their teachers to speak poorly… it makes a big difference.”

Crowley recently traveled to Madagascar, Ghana, Mexico, Uganda and Vietnam with TC students. Working closely with Smile Train, which partners with local medical professionals in more than 75 countries around the world, Crowley and other therapists provide life-changing therapy and training to families and local medical professionals. Then, when Crowley is needed elsewhere, Smile Train’s local practice partners can continue to work with treated cleft palate children and their families directly, with ongoing support from Smile Train, and also Crowley, as needed. .

(Photo: Cate Crowley)

Capacity building is the driving force for Crowley

Providing patients with long-term, sustainable support through comprehensive care is a key priority for both Crowley and its partners. “We’re always looking for ways to be more consistent so that kids can get quality services,” Crowley says. “I value my relationship with Smile Train because this approach is to build local capacity – it is not a ‘mission-based’ approach to international work and as such is more sustainable and impactful.”

The support tools provided to parents are a large component of this sustainable approach. As explained by Mical Gomez, a TC student who joined Crowley on a therapy trip to Oaxaca in 2023, most of the work is being done at home. “The majority [my patient’s] The progress is due to the fact that we trained his mother… We would train for three hours in our session. Four, five, six were training at home [hours]”, says Gomez. By increasing access to support materials, parents and children have the opportunity to make progress without waiting for care to come to them.

In addition to providing speech therapy for children and coaching for parents, the Crowley team builds on the existing strengths and capacities of the places they work. By building capacity, Crowley is able to focus on skills that address cleft palate speech errors rather than covering the basics. In the eight years since her first training in East Africa, the number of speech therapists in Uganda went from less than a handful to over 80 graduates from a dedicated program at Makerere University.

In Ghana, a destination Crowley has worked in since 2008, there used to be only three speech therapists in the entire country and now there is a master’s program in speech and language therapy at the University of Ghana with a cleft palate class as part of the curriculum. . “They don’t need me anymore! That’s what we do,” Crowley adds with a smile.

A philanthropic gift expands access for TC students

With the help of a generous gift from TC alumna Maureen Gallagher Topper (MS ’79, Speech-Language Pathology), Crowley was able to expand her reach even further. “As a result, these TC students have been able to come on these trips and have phenomenal experiences,” Crowley says. Thanks to Topper’s support, this year Crowley has taken over 40 students on trips to destinations such as Ghana, Mexico, Uganda, Madagascar and Vietnam.

The gift from Topper also facilitated the development of additional resources for families and professionals. Crowley has spent over a decade developing the Leaders Project, a website that offers free language assessment and cleft palate speech therapy materials in about 40 different languages. While the site has long had a strong collection of materials, Topper’s gift helped develop materials in seven East African languages ​​and supported the creation of illustrations in speech therapy games.

Crowley explains that without the gift’s help, “I couldn’t bring my students. It’s incredibly rich for them, incredibly useful for me, but I also wouldn’t be able to produce the kinds of materials that I can produce by have it.”

The Impact of Training Trips on TC Students

While the primary focus of international therapy trips is children and local medical professionals, attending these trips gives students in-depth skills that will support them in their careers. As one of the few institutions to offer a cleft palate speech and nutrition program, TC is already unique and students who participate in these trips gain a special level of expertise. And indeed, TC graduates are becoming new leaders in the field. Some have graduated and gone on to join cleft palate teams at top hospitals around the country, including those with highly competitive clinical fellowships for recent graduates.

For Sydney Gayner, a student in the Communication Sciences and Disorders program, her experience on a trip to Uganda solidified her desire to pursue a career in cleft palate speech therapy and was more impactful than she can imagine. imagined. “Just seeing how liberating, how motivating it was not only for the kids but for their family, it was really one of the most incredible experiences,” says Gayner. She also gained perspective not only on the impact of talk therapy, but also on the ways medical professionals operate outside of the U.S. “Knowing that information was really empowering. [local professionals] and it gave them that base of tools to work with that was pretty cool,” says Gayner.

Gomez, mentioned earlier, came to TC primarily because of Crowley’s work with bilingual speech pathology and because of the international work she does. Now, amid her journey, the impact of this international work remains profound.

“It made me aware of how important education and educating other professionals is,” says Gomez, noting that interprofessional education can happen anywhere and everywhere and that travel is about collaboration with local families and professionals. . “We’re there to coach and teach and give them the power and the tools…to be able to continue their journey and continue to improve themselves… We’re really here to facilitate that growth and learning.”

– Sherry Gardner