Leeds City Council presented the prestigious Armed Forces Covenant Award





Leeds City Council has been awarded a prestigious award by the Ministry of Defense for its support of the armed forces.

The Armed Forces Covenant Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS) 2023 Gold Award has been presented to the council in recognition of its support for the armed forces community and its alignment with the values ​​of the Armed Forces Covenant. To achieve the gold award standards, candidates must have signed the Armed Forces Convention and proactively demonstrated force-friendly credentials in their recruitment and selection processes. They also actively ensure that their workforce is aware of their positive policies towards issues relating to those in the force and are advocates in support of these issues to partner organisations, suppliers and customers. Gold award employers also actively encourage a positive environment for reservists and demonstrate support for such staff to carry out the activities required in the role, with at least 10 days of additional fully paid training leave. Leeds City Council was awarded the Gold Award by a panel which included a senior military officer and is one of only 193 new recipients for 2023. The council is the only local authority in the Yorkshire & Humber region to be awarded Gold Award. Speaking after the award announcement, Leader of Leeds City Council Councilor James Lewis said: As a city we are hugely honored to have a long and distinguished military history and are proud of the support we provide to members of the armed forces, veterans and cadets not only within the council but across the city. As a council, we have many competing priorities, particularly with the challenges presented by the cost of living crisis. However, this award shows how well we as a city have risen to the challenge of meeting our commitments to the Armed Forces Covenant in these difficult times and I would like to congratulate everyone involved. Chairwoman of the Armed Forces Covenant Committee, Councilwoman Caroline Gruen, added: I speak for Councilor Almass, Councilor Dowson and myself when I say that working as champions of Leeds City Council’s armed forces is very rewarding in itself. We work closely across the city with organizations and businesses to ensure our community of veterans, cadets, reservists and serving forces personnel have the support they and their families need. However, receiving the Armed Forces Covenant Employer Recognition Scheme Gold Award 2023 is a fantastic achievement and is testament to the hard work of all those at Leeds City Council who go above and beyond to fulfill our Armed Forces Covenant commitments.

