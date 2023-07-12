193 organizations were recognized for their support of the Armed Forces community





Nearly 200 organizations have been recognized by the UK Government for supporting the Armed Forces community, a record high since the Defense Employer Recognition Scheme began in 2013. The Defense Employer Recognition Scheme’s Gold Award, the highest accolade, recognizes the positive role employers play in supporting the Armed Forces community. This year, organizations in a range of sectors including transport, education, finance and healthcare have been recognized at the awards. Of the Gold award winners, 28% are micro or small organizations, while 47% are large organizations with over 500 employees. This not only demonstrates the importance of the Pact, but the skills and benefits that ex-service personnel can bring to businesses. Minister for Defense People, Veterans and Service Families, Dr Andrew Murrison said: I would like to thank all the organizations that have been recognized in this year’s awards. I am pleased that we have seen so many popular organizations with a gold award. Their continued support demonstrates the unique benefits and strengths our Armed Forces community can bring to the workplace. The Defense Employer Recognition Scheme, delivered by Defense Relationship Management has a total of 641 holders. Organizations must reapply every five years to maintain their Gold Award status. To earn a Gold Award from the Ministry of Defence, organizations must provide 10 additional days of paid leave for reservists and have supportive HR policies for reservists, veterans, adult Cadet Force volunteers and spouses and partners of those who serve in the Armed Forces. . They should also champion the benefits of supporting those within the Armed Forces community, encouraging other organizations to sign the Armed Forces Covenant and engage with the Employer Recognition Scheme. This year, Marks & Spencer Plc, Motorola Solutions UK Ltd, Hilton and Toyota Manufacturing UK are among the big names to have been recognised, along with many smaller organizations including Herefordshire & Worcestershire Chamber of Commerce. One of the things I am most proud of as a colleague at M&S ​​is our history of supporting our Forces. I’m proud that spirit lives on, led by our amazing Force Community Network, who have helped guide us in just a few years from Bronze accreditation to now Gold in the Defense Employer Recognition Scheme. From actively working to recruit Force leavers to giving reservists time off to play their part in the service of our country, it’s fantastic to see this recognized by the Ministry of Defence. Thanks to them and most importantly to our fantastic Armed Forces community. CEO at Herefordshire & Worcestershire Chamber of Commerce, Sharon Smith said: As a Gold Award holder, we will continue to promote our advocacy through support and collaboration with members, through our events and through regular engagement with businesses in both counties. We will also ensure that HR policies are updated so that the Armed Forces community is not disadvantaged; to include a comprehensive mobilization policy of reserve force training. The full list of Employer Recognition Scheme award holders can be viewed here

