Ship & Boat International – News Archives – Royal Institute of Naval Architects





Biofuels: the solution to decarbonisation without the mess? Dr Nicholas Ball, CEO of XFuel, argues that the adoption of biofuels can help the maritime sector immediately decarbonise without costly infrastructure in port or on board. The collective environmental footprint of the shipping industry is a growing problem. While other sectors make substantial progress towards UN climate goals, and as public pressure intensifies, the shipping industry is lagging behind. […]

Lithium-CO2 batteries: the next step? On paper, Li-CO2 batteries can boast much higher energy density than modern battery types, but this nascent technology requires further analysis and development, writes May Chan Lithium-CO2 (Li-CO2) batteries are relatively cloud. type of battery that uses CO2 as the cathode and lithium as the anode to generate electricity. Compared to […]

The great hybrid attraction is familiar, but different A methanol-hybrid tugboat developed by Glosten and ABB should enable operators to switch to greener operations without any difficult adjustments to procedures, writes Stevie Knight While the tugboats’ average operating hours are low compared to types other ships, often only 2,000-3,000 hours per year. contribute significantly to overall port emissions. With stakeholders […]

The DeepSeaker submersible hydrofoil promises thrills and gills A unique and patented artificial gill breathing system is one of the attractive features of the upcoming DeepSeaker, a craft designed to function as both a high-speed hydrofoil and a high-tech mini-sub Imagine a compact craft capable of shooting across the surface at high speed on retractable hydrofoils, before diving 50m below the surface […]

Voyis launches the Discovery duo Underwater optical inspection technology firm Voyis Imaging has unveiled its line of Discovery vision systems for ROVs, designed to address the tradeoff currently taking place between pilot cameras and 3D inspection cameras, the company says. Voyis argues that pilot cameras prioritize low-latency video at the expense of the image data required for the 3D model […]

Advanced Navigation launches new research and development center Advanced Navigation has launched an underwater robotics manufacturing and R&D center in Balcatta, Western Australia, to accelerate production of its Hydrus-branded autonomous underwater bot. Covering an area of ​​just over 22,255 m2, the new site will serve as a center for product development and manufacturing and help grow AI’s underwater group business. On-site resources include testing […]

Asso discovers the ROV with the gap Asso.subsea, a subsidiary of Greece-based Asso Group, has unveiled a new channel-laying ROV, with 1.56 MW jet power and specially designed to operate in cohesionless soil. The AssoJet III Mk2 measures 7.1mx5.2m, has a height of 3.9m and can descend to 1500m. The ROV can create trenches up to 3.2 m deep from the seabed […]

Main inspection role for Dive-LD AUV? Anduril Industries is partnering with the National Offshore Wind Research and Development Consortium (NOWRDC), USA to autonomously inspect subsea energy infrastructure using the Dive-LD AUV. The partnership aims to optimize emerging technologies for U.S. offshore renewable energy development while reducing downtime and controlling costs. The Dive-LD is a large modular and customizable displacement […]

New ISO compliance for Cruiser Plus UK lifesaving equipment manufacturer Seago has launched a new version of its Cruiser Plus liferaft for leisure craft and uncoded vessels, updated to comply with the new ISO 9650-2 standard. The Cruiser Plus comes packaged in either a fiberglass case or a durable corrugated bag and is available in four different sizes to accommodate […]

Hand salute gray water tanks? Wave International plans to officially launch its Wavebrite Smart greywater filtration system at this year’s Seawork exhibition, to be held in Southampton, UK in June. Measuring 360mm x 670mm x 337mm and weighing 30kg, the unit was developed primarily for smaller boat new builds and refurbishments with the aim of removing the need […]

Dutch companies develop UV-C biofocus solution Damen Shipyards has teamed up with coatings manufacturer AkzoNobel and electronics specialist Philips to further develop a pollution control solution for hulls that uses UV-C light technology. The proposed solution integrates UV-C light-emitting diodes (LEDs) into a coating scheme that emits enough light to prevent the accumulation of biofouling in the protected area. AkzoNobel and Philips have […]

The Aberdeen Company offers the lowest impact UXO disposal EODEX, a UXO disposal specialist based in Aberdeen, UK, reports that it can offer low-order detonation techniques to neutralize mines and other munitions around developing European offshore wind sites and hopes to achieve more contracts within this sector. The batch disposal solution differs significantly from higher-order techniques, which typically involve large usage […]

