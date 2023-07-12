Southern District of New York | Former Security Engineer for International Tech Company Arrested for Fraud of Decentralized Cryptocurrency Exchange

Damian Williams, United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Chad Plantz, Special Agent in Charge of the San Diego Field Office for Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and Tyler Hatcher, Special Agent in Charge of the Los Angeles Office at field of the Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigations (IRS-CI), announced the unsealing of an indictment charging SHAKEEB AHMED with wire fraud and money laundering in connection with his attack on a decentralized cryptocurrency exchange (Crypto Exchange). . AHMED was arrested this morning in New York, New York and will appear before US Magistrate Judge Robert W. Lehrburger this afternoon.

US Attorney Damian Williams said: This is the second case we are announcing this week to shine a light on fraud in the cryptocurrency and digital asset ecosystem. As alleged in the indictment, Shakeeb Ahmed, who was a senior security engineer at an international technology company, used his expertise to defraud the exchange and its users and steal around $9 million in cryptocurrency. We also allege that he then laundered the stolen funds through a series of complex blockchain transfers where he traded cryptocurrencies, went through different crypto blocks and used overseas crypto exchanges. But none of these actions covered the defendants’ tracks or misled law enforcement, and they certainly didn’t stop my office or our law enforcement partners from following the money.

HSI Special Agent in Charge Chad Plantz said: Financial crime strikes at the core of our national banking and economic security. With an attack of this magnitude, it is essential to ensure continued consumer confidence in our financial system. Ruthless and reckless efforts aimed at sabotaging legitimate trade for greed must be stopped. Its cases like these that demonstrate HSI’s commitment and ability to work with a coalition of the willing to dismantle these complex and technical fraud schemes and identify those responsible regardless of where they operate.

IRS-CI Special Agent in Charge Tyler Hatcher said: As alleged, Mr. Ahmed used his skills as a computer security engineer to steal millions of dollars. He then allegedly tried to hide the stolen funds, but his skills were no match for the IRS Criminal Investigation Cyber ​​Crimes Unit. We, along with our partners at HSI and the Department of Justice, are at the forefront of cyber investigations and will track down these fraudsters wherever they try to hide and hold them accountable.

As alleged in the indictment:[1]

Crypto Exchange was incorporated overseas and operates on the Solana blockchain. At all relevant times, Crypto Exchange allowed users to exchange different types of cryptocurrencies and fees paid to users who deposited cryptocurrencies to provide liquidity to Crypto Exchange.

In July 2022, AHMED carried out an attack on Crypto Exchange by exploiting a vulnerability in one of Crypto Exchange’s smart contracts and injecting false price data to fraudulently cause that smart contract to generate inflated fees worth around 9 million dollars that AHMED did not. earn legitimately, which fees AHMED was able to withdraw from Crypto Exchange in the form of cryptocurrency. This behavior defrauded the Crypto Exchange and its users whose cryptocurrency AHMED had fraudulently obtained. Additional details about the attack, including AHMED’s use of cryptocurrency flash loans to further defraud the crypto exchange, are outlined in the indictment filed publicly today.

After stealing fees he never legitimately earned, AHMED had communications with Crypto Exchange in which he agreed to return all but $1.5 million of the stolen funds if Crypto Exchange agreed not to refer the attack to law enforcement.

At the time of the attack, AHMED was a senior security engineer for an international technology company whose resume reflected skills in, among other things, reverse engineering smart contracts and blockchain audits, which are some of the specialized skills that AHMED used to execute the attack.

AHMED laundered the millions in fees he stole from Crypto Exchange to hide their source and ownership, including (i) conducting token exchange transactions, (ii) transferring the proceeds of the fraud from the Solana blockchain to the Ethereum blockchain, ( iii) exchanging fraud proceeds in Monero, an anonymized and particularly difficult to trace cryptocurrency, and (iv) using overseas cryptocurrency exchanges.

After the attack, AHMED searched the Internet for information about the attack, his criminal liability, criminal defense attorneys with expertise in similar cases, the ability of law enforcement to successfully investigate the attack, and fleeing the United States to avoid criminal charges. . For example, approximately two days after the attack, AHMED conducted an Internet search for the term defi hack, read several news articles about the Crypto Exchange hack, and visited several pages on the Crypto Exchanges website. As another example, AHMED conducted Internet searches or visited websites related to the charges in the indictment, including searching for the term wire fraud and for the term evidence laundering. Finally, AHMED also conducted online searches or visited websites related to his ability to flee the United States, avoid extradition and keep his stolen cryptocurrency: he searched for the terms can I cross the border with crypto, how to stop the federal government from seizing assets, and purchasing citizenship; and he visited a website titled 16 Countries Where Your Investments Can Buy Citizenship. . .

* * *

AHMED, 34, of New York, New York, is charged with wire fraud and money laundering, each of which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

The maximum possible sentences are set by Congress and are provided here for informational purposes only, as each defendant’s sentence will be determined by a judge.

Mr. Williams praised the outstanding work of HSI and IRS-CI. Mr. Williams also thanked the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of California for their assistance in the investigation.

The case is being prosecuted by the Offices of the Money Laundering and Transnational Criminal Enterprises Unit and the Complex Fraud and Cybercrime Unit. Assistant US Attorneys David R. Felton and Kevin Mead are leading the prosecution.

The charges contained in the indictment are merely allegations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.