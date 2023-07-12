China’s Foreign Minister, Ailing Wolf Warrior, Will Miss ASEAN Summit | tidings





Wang Yi, a former foreign minister, will take his place at the summit in Indonesia, a ministry spokesman said.

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang is unwell and a senior diplomat will take his place at a two-day Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit this week in Jakarta, Indonesia, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday. of the country. Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin did not elaborate on what was ailing Qin, who has not been seen in public for more than two weeks. However, it is rare for China to admit that a top leader is not well. State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang is unable to attend this series of foreign ministerial meetings due to health reasons, Wang said at a daily briefing. Wang Yi, a former foreign minister and current head of the ruling Communist Party’s Central Foreign Affairs Commission, will represent China at the meetings on Thursday and Friday, spokesman Wang said. Wang Yi attracted controversy last week with comments saying Westerners are unable to distinguish between the Chinese, Koreans and Japanese and suggesting the three countries with vastly different societies and politics form an alliance based on racial and cultural similarities. . Wang will attend the China-ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, the ASEAN-China-Japan-South Korea Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, the East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and the ASEAN Regional Forum’s Foreign Ministers’ Meeting . China has sought to engage the 10-member Asean, mainly through trade, as part of a campaign to dilute US influence in the region and challenge the American-led liberal world order. However, China’s influence has been limited by its aggressive assertion of its claim to almost the entire South China Sea. ASEAN members Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and the Philippines exercise overlapping claims and have largely welcomed the United States’ military presence in the region. China denounces US involvement as foreign interference. The meeting of foreign ministers is a platform to enhance mutual trust and cooperation, Wang Wenbin told reporters. China hopes that this meeting will help build more consensus, prepare politically for a fruitful summit of ASEAN leaders in September, and promote regional peace, stability and prosperity. Qin, 57, became known as an outspoken spokesman for the ministry who popularized an aggressive, in-your-face style that became known as wolf warrior diplomacy, after a nationalist Chinese film franchise. He previously served as ambassador to Washington and head of protocol for the ministry. In March, Qin warned Washington of conflict and confrontation, setting a belligerent tone amid conflicts over Taiwan, COVID-19 and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. This followed an accusation by President Xi Jinping that Western governments led by the US wanted to encircle and suppress China. According to the foreign ministry’s website, Qin’s last public appearance was at a meeting with Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Ali Sabry in Beijing on June 25. The wolf warrior approach has been adopted by many senior Chinese diplomats, but it has also fallen out of favor at times. One of its most famous exponents, former ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian, was transferred in January to a department that oversees land and sea borders, in what was widely seen as a demotion. Chinese Ambassador to the US Xie Feng has taken a generally upbeat tone since taking office in May, despite the relationship between the world’s two largest economies hitting a historic low. China’s tightly controlled, highly opaque political system and lack of a free press often give way to speculation about the disappearance of key figures, such as when former Chinese president Hu Jintao walked off the stage without explanation at the twice-a-decade congress Communist Party. However, while personal rivalries and corruption scandals are not uncommon, the party, at least externally, remains largely united behind Xi.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/7/11/chinas-wolf-warrior-foreign-minister-ill-to-miss-asean-summit The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos