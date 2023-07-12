



The report highlights progress in Marriott’s environmental, social and governance efforts BETHESDA, Md., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Marriott International, Inc . (NASDAQ: Tues.), today released its 2023 Serve 360 ​​Report, highlighting the latest 2022 data, and shared the company’s continued progress in its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) efforts. Marriott’s Sustainability and Social Impact Platform, Served 360: Doing well in every directionguides the company’s efforts towards its 2025 Sustainability and Social Impact Goals. The full report can be found at the company Serve the 360 ​​website. The main relationships of the report can be seen in the video below. Marriott International Releases Annual Serve 360 ​​Report



Marriott Develops Program to Accelerate Installation and Adoption of Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers

Experience the full interactive multi-channel news release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9178651-marriott-international-2023-serve-360-report/ “Since its founding in 1927, Marriott has made it a priority to serve its communities and create a positive impact wherever we do business,” said Anthony Capuano, President and CEO. Marriott International. “With our size and global scale, we recognize the role we can play in driving meaningful change that we believe adds value to our business and to our customers. Marriott is integrating sustainability into hotel operations, design and chain supply chain, providing humanitarian aid to those in need, creating access to opportunity for underserved communities, and welcoming all who walk through our doors. We have been unwavering in our focus on driving change toward a future more stable and equal.” Marriott’s Serve 360 ​​platform was launched in 2017 in support of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The 2023 report highlights the progress made by Marriott and its properties around the globe, including: Strengthening Environmental Care Committed to set a science-based short-term emissions reduction target and to set a science-based long-term target to achieve net zero emissions no later than 2050.

Developed a program to accelerate the installation and adoption of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in hotels across the globe; as of the end of 2022, over 5,500 EV chargers have been installed at Marriott properties worldwide.

The switch to residential-sized toiletries, which the company expects will prevent about 500 million small toiletries bottles from going to landfills each year when fully implemented.

Supported mangrove restoration in Mexico and the United Arab Emirates, reforestation in the US and fisheries renewal in the Thailand AND South America helping to promote ecosystem resilience and protect biodiversity. Increasing Social Impact Allocated 50 million dollars to increase hotel ownership among historically underrepresented groups through Marriott’s Bridging the Gap development program in the US and Canada .

to increase hotel ownership among historically underrepresented groups through Marriott’s Bridging the Gap development program in the US and . Trained over one million managed and franchised associates since 2016 to recognize and respond to the signs of human trafficking.

Almost spent 660 million dollars with various suppliers across Marriott’s portfolio in 2022.

with various suppliers across Marriott’s portfolio in 2022. With the J. Willard and Alice S. Marriott Foundation, long contributed 5 million dollars to support those affected by the war in Ukraine in 2022 and 2 million dollars to support those affected by the earthquakes in Trkiye and SYRIA in 2023 through the Marriott Disaster Relief Fund, Marriott Bonvoy shows donations, cash and in-kind giving from hotels.

to support those affected by the war in in 2022 and to support those affected by the earthquakes in Trkiye and in 2023 through the Marriott Disaster Relief Fund, Marriott Bonvoy shows donations, cash and in-kind giving from hotels. Volunteered more than 1.6 million hours in local communities worldwide in 2022. Fostering diversity in leadership 8 of the 13 members on Marriott International’s Board of Directors are women and/or people of color as of May 12, 2023 .

. Women made up 47% of Marriott’s global executives (VP ​​level and above) at the end of 2022, with a goal of achieving executive gender parity by the end of 2023.

People of color hold 22% of executive positions in the US with a goal of increasing diverse representation to 25% by the end of 2025. More details about Marriott International’s ESG and Serve 360 ​​efforts can be found at www.Marriott.com/Serve360. Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements about Marriott’s objectives, goals, commitments, expectations and objectives, as well as similar statements about events or expectations possible futures that are not historical facts. We caution you that these statements are not guarantees of future performance or results and are subject to numerous evolving risks and uncertainties, which we may not be able to predict or assess accurately, including risk factors that we identify in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings. including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Any of these factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the objectives, goals, commitments, expectations and objectives we express or imply in this press release. We make these statements as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: Tues.) is based on Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and includes a portfolio of more than 8,500 properties under 31 major brands spanning 138 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts worldwide. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy, its highly regarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.comand for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. Additionally, connect with us at Facebook and @MarriottIntl ​​at I tweet AND Instagram. SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.

