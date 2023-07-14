Guatemala’s fight with corruption has been thrust into the international spotlight by election meddling

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) The Guatemalan government’s botched intervention in its presidential election has turned the global spotlight on a country whose struggles with rampant corruption had received limited international attention.

President Alejandro Giammattei was deeply unpopular in the country, but aside from occasional statements of condemnation from the United States and Europe, he had managed to consolidate his grip on the justice system with few consequences.

It was a dramatic transformation for a country that until four years ago hosted an aggressive and productive anti-corruption effort backed by the United Nations. But since that mission was mandated by Giammattei’s predecessor, the president has systematically lined up loyalists to replace the prosecutors and judges who led that fight against corruption. Even those who were critical of diligent anti-corruption efforts now admit that the country is much worse now.

Then came the June 25 presidential election, which came as a shock to Guatemalans and outside observers. As voting began, all polls indicated there would be a runoff between a narrow spectrum of candidates between the right and the far right.

Then came the June 25 presidential election, which came as a shock to Guatemalans and outside observers. As voting began, all polls indicated there would be a runoff between a narrow spectrum of candidates between the right and the far right.

But with the number of invalid votes, many cast in protest, defeating all 22 candidates, the Progressive Movement Seed Bernardo Arvalo came in second place, securing his participation in the August 20 runoff. Suddenly, there was a real choice for Guatemalans who want to change the status quo

Katya Salazar, executive director of the Due Process Foundation, said Arvalos’ sudden support was a demonstration of discontent in the Central American country and shook the entrenched power structure down to the president.

I think the fear clouded him, blinded him, and I think it would be the same as always, Salazar said.

Late Wednesday, a federal prosecutor announced that the Seed Movement had been suspended for allegedly violating election laws during its formation. Prosecutors followed Thursday morning by raiding the offices of the Supreme Electoral Court just hours after it certified the results of the election that put Arvalo in a runoff.

The buzz was immediate. In addition to troubling statements from the United States, the European Union and the Organization of American States, criticism came from other Latin American governments as well as from Guatemala’s most powerful private business associations.

Even Arvalo’s runoff opponent, conservative Sandra Torres, joined in, announcing that she would suspend her campaign activities in solidarity because the contest was uneven as authorities pursued the Seed Movement.

The Torres UNE party has been a key force in allowing Giammattei to advance his legislative agenda, but it appears she felt attacking the Seed party could undermine her candidacy.

We want to show our solidarity with the voters of the Seed party and also with those who came out to vote, she said. As a candidate, I want to compete on equal terms.

Not long after, the Constitutional Court, the country’s highest court, dealt another blow, granting Seed Movements’ request for a preliminary injunction against lower courts suspending its legal status. This quickly, if temporarily, eased tensions.

Giammattei, who was barred by law from seeking re-election, kept a low profile. His office issued a statement saying it respects the separation of powers and will not be involved in any litigation.

Hundreds protested in the afternoon in front of the General Prosecutor’s Office.

We are fed up with corruption in Guatemala, said Adolfo Grande, a 25-year-old repair technician. We want them to let us choose and not impose who they want.

Dinora Sentes, a 28-year-old sociologist, said she supports the Seed Movement but was protesting in defense of Guatemala.

It is not about protecting a party, but an entire country, she said. We have so many needs in education, health, urgent needs to take care of.

Arvalo thanked the Constitutional Court as well as the High Electoral Court, which promised to protect the will of the voters against government interference.

The corrupt who tried to steal these elections from the people today find themselves marginalized, he said. Today we are starting the first day of the campaign.

Sherman reported from Mexico City.