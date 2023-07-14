Cycling bans transgender women from international women’s events





More than two months after defending its rules for the inclusion of transgender athletes in women’s sports, International Cycling Union (UCI) announced on Friday that trans cyclists will now be banned from competing in all international women’s events. The UCI, the world governing body for sport cycling, issued a lengthy statement updating their policy, which will now ban any trans cyclist from competing in women’s races if they “go through (male) puberty”. “The meeting of the UCI Management Committee was held after a workshop on the conditions for the participation of transgender athletes in women’s cycling events, organized by the UCI on June 21, in which various stakeholders, transgender and cisgender athletes, experts from the scientific, legal and human rights fields and sports institutions were able to present their respective positions,” the statement said. TRANS RUNNER WINS NINTH MEDAL WITH THIRD PLACE FINISH AT WOMEN’S PRE ATHLETICS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS “From now on, transgender female athletes who have transitioned after (male) puberty will be banned from participating in women’s events on the UCI International Calendar in all categories in various disciplines.” The decision followed a meeting on July 5, when the governing body found that the “current state of scientific knowledge” could not guarantee that any physical advantage would be eliminated after undergoing hormone therapy treatments. “In this context, the UCI Management Committee concluded, taking into account the remaining scientific uncertainties, that it was necessary to take this measure to protect the female class and ensure equal opportunities.” The rule change, which takes effect on July 17, will now put those who do not meet the guidelines for the women’s category into the men’s category, which will now be renamed “Men’s/Open”. CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM “Firstly, the UCI would like to reaffirm that cycling as a competitive sport, leisure activity or means of transport is open to everyone, including transgender people, who we encourage like everyone else to participate in our sport, ” UCI President David. said Lappartient. “I would also like to reaffirm that the UCI fully respects and supports the right of individuals to choose the sex that corresponds to their gender identity, whatever gender they were assigned at birth. However, it has the duty to guarantee above all equal opportunities for all competitors in cycling competitions. It is this imperative that led the UCI to the conclusion that, given the current state of scientific knowledge, it does not guarantee such equality of opportunity between athletes transgender women and cisgender female participants, it was not possible, as a precaution, to authorize the former to compete in the female categories”. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP Last year, the UCI changed its rules to stipulate that female athletes must have serum testosterone levels of 2.5 nanomoles per liter or less for at least 24 months before being allowed to compete in women’s events. This was an increase from the previous rules, which required levels below 5 nanomoles for 12 months before competition. In May, the organization defended its post-trans policy cyclist Austin Killips became the first transgender woman to win a UCI stage race at the fifth stage of the Gila Tour. After huge backlash, the UCI then announced it would review its policy, which ultimately led to Friday’s announcement. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

