International
UK in top 10, dangerously unprepared for heat if global 1.5C target is missed: Oxford report
The researchers note that the forecast increases are a conservative estimate of potential temperature impacts and do not include extreme events such as heat waves. But, they warn, interventions and adaptations are essential now to avoid spiraling and unprecedented energy demands.
Central Africa will see the most extreme temperatures if the 1.5 degree Celsius barrier is breached, according to today’s study. But the report also shows that the biggest jumps in cooling days will be seen in Northern Europe. Topping the researchers’ list are the UK and Switzerland, both of which are forecast to see a 30% increase in days when cooling is needed, potentially leading to significant increases in energy demand.
By 2050, energy demand for cooling could equal all the electricity produced in 2016 by the US, EU and Japan combined.
Dr. Radhika Khosla
Co-author Dr Radhika Khosla, Associate Professor at Smith School of Enterprise and Environment and leader of the Oxford Martin Program in The future of refrigeration insists, Right now, sustainable cooling barely gets a mention in the UK’s net zero strategy.
But cooling demand may no longer be a blind spot in sustainability debates By 2050, cooling energy demand could equal all the electricity produced in 2016 by the US, EU and Japan combined. We need to focus now on ways to keep people calm in a sustainable way.
Sustainable cooling interventions can include window louvres and ventilation and fans, as well as innovations such asultra white paint and radiant cooling panels. Dr Khosla explains, without adequate interventions to promote sustainable cooling, we are likely to see a sharp increase in the use of energy gas systems such as air conditioning. This can further increase emissions and lock us into a vicious cycle of burning fossil fuels to feel cooler while making the world outside hotter.
According to the report, eight of the 10 countries facing the biggest relative increase in uncomfortably hot days are expected to be in Northern Europe, with Canada and New Zealand rounding out the list. For countries with a population of over 5 million, Switzerland and Great Britain top the list, followed by Norway. But when the authors considered countries with populations of two million or more, Ireland came out on top.
Northern European countries will require large-scale adaptation to heat resistance faster than other countries… It is a health and economic imperative to prepare for more hot days
Dr Nicola Miranda
Co-author Dr Nicole Miranda explains, Northern European countries will require large-scale adaptation to heat resistance faster than other countries. The UK saw massive amounts of outages in the record heatwave of 2022. Extreme heat can lead to dehydration, heat exhaustion and even death, especially in vulnerable populations. It is a health and economic imperative to prepare for more hot days.
Meanwhile, co-author Dr Jesus Lizana says preparations can make a difference, if we adapt the built environment we live in, we won’t need to increase air conditioning. But now, in countries such as the UK, our buildings act like greenhouses – no external sun protection in buildings, closed windows, no natural ventilation and no ceiling fans. Our buildings are prepared exclusively for cold seasons.
The top ten countries that will experience the highest cooling needs in general in a 2.0C scenario they are all in Africa, with central Africa most affected.
This research shows that no country from Switzerland to the Central African Republic is safe from climate change
Dr Youba Sokona
These conditions will cause further stress on the continent’s socio-economic development and energy grid issues that require much additional research given the limited studies of this growing threat in the African context, says Dr Khosla. It is also a clear indication that Africa is bearing the brunt of a problem they did not create, which should further strengthen calls for climate justice and equity.
Meanwhile, Dr Youba Sokona, vice-chair of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), comments: “This research shows that no country from Switzerland to the Central African Republic is safe from climate change. It should remind us of the need for global solidarity and cooperation in efforts to keep warming below 1.5C. The extreme temperature increases predicted by this study are also evidence that cooling will soon no longer be a luxury but a necessity across sub-Saharan Africa. Many African countries are now at an energy crossroads and meeting the growing demand for energy for cooling will be a major sustainable development challenge.’
If we adapt to the built environment…we won’t need to increase conditioning. But for now, in places like the UK, our buildings act as greenhouses… prepared exclusively for the cold seasons
Dr. Jesus Lizana
For the analysis, the authors used the concept of cooling degree days, a method widely used in research and weather forecasting to determine whether cooling would be necessary on a given day to keep populations comfortable. They modeled the world in 60 km grids every six hours to produce the temperature averages in the study, a process that makes the results some of the most reliable globally.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ox.ac.uk/news/2023-07-13-uk-top-10-dangerously-unprepared-heat-if-global-15-c-target-missed-oxford-report
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 Preview: Features, Updates, and Release Dates
- UK in top 10, dangerously unprepared for heat if global 1.5C target is missed: Oxford report
- Solomon Islands leader visits Beijing, signs police cooperation agreement : NPR
- Kailey O’Connor shines for Ireland at WBSC World Cup
- Pickleball entertainment venue The Kitchen spins up for fall opening
- The evolution of the little black dress | Smart News
- The S&P 500 may hit an all-time high
- Google Play Gives NFT The Green Light
- Biden Approves Mobilization of Reserves to Support Eucom > U.S. Department of Defense > Department of Defense News
- A 6.4-magnitude earthquake strikes off the coast of Chiapas, Mexico
- Actors join writers in strike against studios and streamers
- Miller and Wykes dominate in defense of the double crown