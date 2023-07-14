UK in top 10, dangerously unprepared for heat if global 1.5C target is missed: Oxford report

The researchers note that the forecast increases are a conservative estimate of potential temperature impacts and do not include extreme events such as heat waves. But, they warn, interventions and adaptations are essential now to avoid spiraling and unprecedented energy demands.

Central Africa will see the most extreme temperatures if the 1.5 degree Celsius barrier is breached, according to today’s study. But the report also shows that the biggest jumps in cooling days will be seen in Northern Europe. Topping the researchers’ list are the UK and Switzerland, both of which are forecast to see a 30% increase in days when cooling is needed, potentially leading to significant increases in energy demand.

Co-author Dr Radhika Khosla, Associate Professor at Smith School of Enterprise and Environment and leader of the Oxford Martin Program in The future of refrigeration insists, Right now, sustainable cooling barely gets a mention in the UK’s net zero strategy.

But cooling demand may no longer be a blind spot in sustainability debates By 2050, cooling energy demand could equal all the electricity produced in 2016 by the US, EU and Japan combined. We need to focus now on ways to keep people calm in a sustainable way.

Sustainable cooling interventions can include window louvres and ventilation and fans, as well as innovations such asultra white paint and radiant cooling panels. Dr Khosla explains, without adequate interventions to promote sustainable cooling, we are likely to see a sharp increase in the use of energy gas systems such as air conditioning. This can further increase emissions and lock us into a vicious cycle of burning fossil fuels to feel cooler while making the world outside hotter.

According to the report, eight of the 10 countries facing the biggest relative increase in uncomfortably hot days are expected to be in Northern Europe, with Canada and New Zealand rounding out the list. For countries with a population of over 5 million, Switzerland and Great Britain top the list, followed by Norway. But when the authors considered countries with populations of two million or more, Ireland came out on top.

Co-author Dr Nicole Miranda explains, Northern European countries will require large-scale adaptation to heat resistance faster than other countries. The UK saw massive amounts of outages in the record heatwave of 2022. Extreme heat can lead to dehydration, heat exhaustion and even death, especially in vulnerable populations. It is a health and economic imperative to prepare for more hot days.

Meanwhile, co-author Dr Jesus Lizana says preparations can make a difference, if we adapt the built environment we live in, we won’t need to increase air conditioning. But now, in countries such as the UK, our buildings act like greenhouses – no external sun protection in buildings, closed windows, no natural ventilation and no ceiling fans. Our buildings are prepared exclusively for cold seasons.

The top ten countries that will experience the highest cooling needs in general in a 2.0C scenario they are all in Africa, with central Africa most affected.

These conditions will cause further stress on the continent’s socio-economic development and energy grid issues that require much additional research given the limited studies of this growing threat in the African context, says Dr Khosla. It is also a clear indication that Africa is bearing the brunt of a problem they did not create, which should further strengthen calls for climate justice and equity.

Meanwhile, Dr Youba Sokona, vice-chair of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), comments: “This research shows that no country from Switzerland to the Central African Republic is safe from climate change. It should remind us of the need for global solidarity and cooperation in efforts to keep warming below 1.5C. The extreme temperature increases predicted by this study are also evidence that cooling will soon no longer be a luxury but a necessity across sub-Saharan Africa. Many African countries are now at an energy crossroads and meeting the growing demand for energy for cooling will be a major sustainable development challenge.’

For the analysis, the authors used the concept of cooling degree days, a method widely used in research and weather forecasting to determine whether cooling would be necessary on a given day to keep populations comfortable. They modeled the world in 60 km grids every six hours to produce the temperature averages in the study, a process that makes the results some of the most reliable globally.