International
International news: USA national team now 3-0 after thrilling 1-0 win over Australia at WBSC World Cup
The following game summary is courtesy of USA Softball
DUBLIN, Ireland Behind the wing of Megan Fariamo and stick Hannah FlippenThe USA Women’s National Team (WNT) won its third consecutive WBSC World Cup XVII with a narrow 1-0 victory over Australia.
The game proved to be a defensive contest with neither side able to break the silence through seven full innings, sending the game into overtime tied at 0-0.
Faraimo went the distance in the circle for the Eagles, tallying 10 shots in eight overs while limiting the Australian attack to just one shot.
A quiet day for American bats, JOcelyn Hello, Sahvanna Jaquish and Flippen were the only US hits recorded in the game. After being robbed of a home run in the bottom of the first, Flippen called redemption with his back against the wall, sending a bases-loaded single over the infield in the bottom of the eighth to seal the 1-0 victory.
The Eagles wrap up the opening round tomorrow, July 14, with games against Great Britain (3pm IST/9am CT) and Ireland (6:30pm IST/12:30pm CT). The top four teams will battle it out in the playoff round on Saturday, July 15 with the top two teams going head-to-head for a chance to advance to the Stage 2 finals. The loser of the first play-off -off-it will then face the winner of the match between the third- and fourth-placed teams for the second place in the final, which will be held in 2024.
The WBSC Women’s Softball World Cup Phase 1 event will be broadcast via GameTime. Fans will have the option of three different services: Tour Pass ($29.99), Group Pass ($12.99) or Day Pass ($5.99). Tournament Pass subscribers will have full access to all 57 games in all three WBSC Women’s Softball World Cup Groups, while Group Pass subscribers will have full access to all 19 games played in the specific group subscribed to for (Group A, B or C). For more information on subscriptions,Click here. Fans will also have the opportunity to follow along via live stats following the US Women’s National TeamGame changer.
How to watch the games
Note: WBSC Women’s Softball World Cup Phase 1 event is being streamed via GameTime.
Fans will have the option of three different services:
- Tour Pass ($29.99)
- Group Pass ($12.99)
- Day Pass ($5.99)
Tournament Pass subscribers will have full access to all 57 games in all three WBSC Women’s Softball World Cup Groups, while Group Pass subscribers will have full access to all 19 games played in the specific group subscribed to for (Group A, B or C).
For more information on subscriptions,Click here.
Fans will also have the opportunity to follow along via live stats following the US Women’s National TeamGame changer.
USA starting team:
Aubrey Leach (RF), Hannah Flippen (3B), Ali Aguilar (2B), Kiki Milloy (LF), Sahvanna Jaquish (C), Jocelyn Alo (DP), Maya Brady (1B), Aliyah Andrews (CF), Sis Bates (SS), Megan Faraimo (P/Flex)
Winning pitcher:
Megan Faraimo (1-0) | 8 raised lines | 1 hit allowed | 10 shots
Strikers:
- Hannah Flippen (1-for-4, single-off)
- Sahvanna Jaquish (1-for-3, single)
- Jocelyn Alo (1-for-2, single, walk)
How it happened:
Behind the arm of Megan Faraimo and the bat of Hannah Flippen, the USA Women’s National Team (WNT) won its third consecutive WBSC World Cup XVII in away fashion with a narrow 1-0 victory over Australia.
The game proved to be a defensive contest with neither side able to break the silence through seven full innings, sending the game into extras tied at 0-0. Faraimo went the distance in the circle for the Eagles, tallying 10 tackles in eight overs while limiting the Australian attack to just one tackle.
A quiet day for the US bats, Jocelyn Alo, Sahvanna Jaquish and Flippen were the only US hits recorded in the game. After being robbed of a home run in the bottom of the first, Flippen called redemption with his back against the wall, sending a bases-loaded single over the infield in the bottom of the eighth to seal the 1-0 victory.
Game Notes:
- Faraimo and the American defense excelled with five 1-2-3 times and zero errors
- Flippen and Alo extended their hitting streak to three games
- Faraimo dominated in the circle allowing only three Aussie hitters to reach base (2 walks, single)
- Australia went deep into its pitching staff rotating four different pitchers through 8 innings, limiting the US offense to three hits
- The USA offense is hitting for a .316 batting average through three games
- Five American hitters are hitting over .300
- The USA pitching staff has a total of 31 hits in 65 at-bats faced
- Today’s win improved Team USA’s overall World Cup record to 161-13.
On deck:
The Eagles wrap up the opening round tomorrow, July 14, with games against Great Britain (3pm IST/9am CT) and Ireland (6:30pm IST/12:30pm CT). The top four teams will battle it out in the playoff round on Saturday, July 15 with the top two teams going head-to-head for a chance to advance to the Stage 2 finals. The loser of the first play-off -off-it will then face the winner of the match between the third- and fourth-placed teams for the second place in the final, which will be held in 2024.
Box result:
COPYRIGHT 2023 Extra Inning Softball TM
Check out our other EIS links:
Find us at Instagram ~~~ Find us at I tweet ~~~ Find us at Facebook
EIS Online Store ~~~ Sign up for our newsletter~~~ Check out our team subscriptions
Check out our latest Podcasts~~~Advertise with Us! View our rate card
|
Sources
2/ https://extrainningsoftball.com/international-news-u-s-national-team-3-0-now-after-thrilling-1-0-victory-over-australia-at-wbsc-world-cup/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Notable Arts and Entertainment Events in Dayton July 14-16
- Microsoft Semantic Kernel supports OpenAI plugin
- International news: USA national team now 3-0 after thrilling 1-0 win over Australia at WBSC World Cup
- Trans woman wins Miss Netherlands for first time #Shorts #MissUniverse #BBCNews
- American actors’ strike: Why are Hollywood stars stepping down and what does it mean for the film and TV industry? | American News
- Castle Lite Series: Cricket Cranes hurt but will bounce back after short tour of Namibia
- A Louis Vuitton partner promotes the men’s fall/winter 2023 collection
- Remembering a member of the BC Wildfire
- Hollywood actors’ strike expected to affect thousands of workers in Toronto’s film and television industry
- iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 Preview: Features, Updates, and Release Dates
- UK in top 10, dangerously unprepared for heat if global 1.5C target is missed: Oxford report
- Solomon Islands leader visits Beijing, signs police cooperation agreement : NPR