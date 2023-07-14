The following game summary is courtesy of USA Softball

DUBLIN, Ireland Behind the wing of Megan Fariamo and stick Hannah FlippenThe USA Women’s National Team (WNT) won its third consecutive WBSC World Cup XVII with a narrow 1-0 victory over Australia.

The game proved to be a defensive contest with neither side able to break the silence through seven full innings, sending the game into overtime tied at 0-0.

Faraimo went the distance in the circle for the Eagles, tallying 10 shots in eight overs while limiting the Australian attack to just one shot.

A quiet day for American bats, JOcelyn Hello, Sahvanna Jaquish and Flippen were the only US hits recorded in the game. After being robbed of a home run in the bottom of the first, Flippen called redemption with his back against the wall, sending a bases-loaded single over the infield in the bottom of the eighth to seal the 1-0 victory.

The Eagles wrap up the opening round tomorrow, July 14, with games against Great Britain (3pm IST/9am CT) and Ireland (6:30pm IST/12:30pm CT). The top four teams will battle it out in the playoff round on Saturday, July 15 with the top two teams going head-to-head for a chance to advance to the Stage 2 finals. The loser of the first play-off -off-it will then face the winner of the match between the third- and fourth-placed teams for the second place in the final, which will be held in 2024.

USA starting team:

Aubrey Leach (RF), Hannah Flippen (3B), Ali Aguilar (2B), Kiki Milloy (LF), Sahvanna Jaquish (C), Jocelyn Alo (DP), Maya Brady (1B), Aliyah Andrews (CF), Sis Bates (SS), Megan Faraimo (P/Flex)

Winning pitcher:

Megan Faraimo (1-0) | 8 raised lines | 1 hit allowed | 10 shots

Strikers:

Hannah Flippen (1-for-4, single-off)

Sahvanna Jaquish (1-for-3, single)

Jocelyn Alo (1-for-2, single, walk)

How it happened:

Game Notes:

Faraimo and the American defense excelled with five 1-2-3 times and zero errors

Flippen and Alo extended their hitting streak to three games

Faraimo dominated in the circle allowing only three Aussie hitters to reach base (2 walks, single)

Australia went deep into its pitching staff rotating four different pitchers through 8 innings, limiting the US offense to three hits

The USA offense is hitting for a .316 batting average through three games

Five American hitters are hitting over .300

The USA pitching staff has a total of 31 hits in 65 at-bats faced

Today’s win improved Team USA’s overall World Cup record to 161-13.

On deck:

