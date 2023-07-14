Humans have made the world less hospitable for birds in many ways. A clear and deliberate example of this can be found in towns and cities around the world: bird spikes. The barbed wire you might see attached to roofs, ledges and light poles is meant to deter urban species like pigeons from landing, exiting and even nesting where people don’t want them to. But in an avian act of poetic justice, a handful of European birders have objected.

Apparently Carrion Crows and Eurasian Magpies are stealing and reusing the spikes as a nest building material. Nests with the preventer were documented in thea study published on Tuesday in the Dutch magazine Deinseaan online periodical from the Natural History Museum in Rotterdam.

Many birds are known to use man-made elements in their nests. In fact, 176 different species have been documented building nests with synthetic materials, according to another study published this week in the magazine Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society B. However, the birds in the Dutch study are remarkable for taking something so purposefully built to minimize their presence and using it to raise the next generation.

It feels very rebellious, says Auke-Florian Hiemstra, the study’s lead author and a biologist who researches animal architecture at the Naturalis Biodiversity Center in Leiden, the Netherlands. Kevin McGowan, an ornithologist who studies corvid behavior at the Cornell Laboratory of Ornithology and was not involved in the new research, agrees. The behavior conveys a sort of Bugs Bunny attitude, McGowan says, though he wasn’t particularly surprised to see bows or crows using spikes in this way. As he explains, both are intelligent species, and other studies have demonstrated corvids’ abilities to recognize the function and use of different materials.

In Tuesday’s publication, Hiemstra and his co-researchers describe three Eurasian Magpie nests and one Carrion Crow nest that incorporated multiple anti-bird spikes in their construction. These four nests were found between 2021 and 2023, each in a different European city: Rotterdam and Enschede in the Netherlands, Glasgow, Scotland and Antwerp, Belgium. In addition, the researchers also encountered a previously documented one example 2009 of a Carrion Crow nest building with roost restraining wire, with many other names for the spikes in their literature review.

When Cornelis Moeliker, director of Rotterdam’s Natural History Museum and one of the study’s authors, saw the nests, he was completely confused, he says. I’ve been watching wildlife, and especially urban wildlife, for about half a century, and I’ve never seen anything like this. It’s almost unbelievable that this is actually happening, I mean, the sheer irony of it.

One of the newly discovered archery nests includes about 1,500 visible metal spikes.

One of the recently discovered bow nests now lives in the Rotterdam museum and includes about 1,500 visible metal spikes. It’s strong enough, Hiemstra says, while still light enough to handle easily. He describes the nest as wonderful and strange, but also well-built and creative. The nest was first spotted by a patient looking out the window of his hospital in Antwerp in 2021. Soon after, Hiemstra received an email from the man begging him to come see it.

Meanwhile, in Rotterdam, maintenance workers had found a strange, unfinished crow’s nest in a tree and contacted the local natural history museum. From there, the researchers banded together and tracked down other similar nest sightings by scouring the scientific literature, local news reports and even social media posts.

Based on the scientists’ research, the two species of corvids seem to use spikes against birds in slightly different ways. To crows, the spikes appear merely structural, a material used to create a strong foundation. In both crow’s nests, the wires were included in the interlaced base with the points facing inward, below which a softer nest cup would sit. But for wizards, there was an extra layer of intrigue; not only did the birds use spikes to build nests, but it is possible that they also used the devices for their intended purpose of scaring away other birds. It’s a very natural behavior, says Hiemstra. We think these spikes are for nest protection.”

Magpies make dome nests that often include thorny branch and reeds in their construction, explains the biologist. The building strategy is thought to help protect their nests from potential intruders. Usually, the birds use natural materials, but in at least a few cases, man-made components such as knitting needles and barbed wire have been observed in magpie domes.

It also appears that the birds specifically sought out the spikes. Two of the newly documented nests, collected by the researchers and returned to the museum for safekeeping and display, still had sticky glue left on the equipment, implying that the animals tore the spikes off the buildings. Although magpies and crows have not been documented to do this, other birds have. In 2019, a video of a sulphur-crested cockatoo pulling a barbed wire from the ledge of a building in Australia was widely shared online. For bows and crows, spikes are apparently valuable, notes Hiemstra. They should be worth the extra effort.

The idea that birds may favor these spikes for nesting raises questions that the study could not answer. Are they a necessary substitute, made in the absence of sufficient thorny plants, or is this an adaptive choice? Do synthetic spikes work better than natural materials? Addressing these questions, Hiemstra says, would require many more data points and long-term study comparing the nesting success of different breeding pairs.

Even if the use of spikes is simply an urban adaptation in game, neither Hiemstra nor McGowan is convinced that this is good for corvids. Both scientists point out that bird spikes can impale birds and other wildlife. Other research also has demonstrated that man-made materials in bird nests can cause injury. In the crow’s nest, now in the Rotterdam museum, researchers found part of another bird deterrent: bird netting, often placed over garden plots. Netting is known to be dangerous to animals, which often end up entangled in it. Seeing it in a nest is just as disturbing, notes Moeliker.

For Hiemstra, while the new discoveries are fascinating and inherently humorous, they also highlight a broader issue: primarily the unfortunate prevalence of bird stingers. I just think it’s sad to keep fighting nature instead of embracing it as part of the city.