RM2 International, Inc. Secures $150M Strategic





July 14, 2023 – 9:00 a.m DELAND, Fla. RM2 International, Inc. (“RM2” or the “Company”) (OTC Markets: RMTO), an established pallet pooling and logistics company, today announces a strategic partnership with Orion Infrastructure Capital (“OIC”) to expand the pallet pooling fleet of RM2 in support of existing customer demand. The investment was made by the OIC Credit Opportunities Fund III which will offer up to 150 million dollars to further expand the RM2s US pallet joining operations. RM2 has developed and deployed their proprietary, traceable composite pallet on a multi-year contracted lease model with customers across North America . of RM2 Composite pallets offer a cost-competitive alternative to traditional pallets, while also increasing supply chain efficiency and improving the environmental and safety profile of customers’ logistics operations. Data provided through RM2’s BLOCKPal ELIoT IoT-connected tracker allows customers to identify in real-time mis-shipments, temperature anomalies, and shocks, making shipments safer, more timely, and more efficient. RM2’s customers and end-users include leading food and beverage companies as well as major retailers who value RM2’s hygienic, sustainable and traceable product offering and their hands-on customer service. “We are pleased to announce our strategic partnership with OIC and excited to be working with the team on the next phases of our company’s expansion,” said Kevin Mazula, CEO of RM2 . “The capital provided by OIC will drive continued rapid growth in RM2 supporting our growing and loyal customer base by providing RM2’s clean, robust and technology-driven solution to a fundamental element in the supply chain.” “We are excited to partner with him RM2 an innovator in the logistics industry and a trusted supplier to their customers,” said Ethan Shoemaker, Investment Partner and Head of Infra Credit at OIC. “This partnership supports OIC’s goal of supporting innovative infrastructure through strategic partnerships of investments. On behalf of the team, I want to thank you RM2 for the choice of partnership with the OIC.” PMB Capital Limited served as financial advisor to RM2 . Wuersch & Gering LLP acted as lead legal counsel to RM2 and Vinson & Elkins LLP acted as lead legal counsel to OIC. About OIC With approx 3.4 billion dollars in assets under management, OIC invests in North America and select international markets. OIC’s unique partnership approach—for entrepreneurs, by entrepreneurs—cultivates creative credit, equity and growth capital solutions to help middle-market businesses scale and deploy sustainable infrastructure. The OIC’s target investment sectors include energy efficiency, digital infrastructure, social infrastructure, sustainable energy production, renewable fuels, waste and recycling, water, transport and agriculture. OIC was founded in 2015 by a team of energy and sustainability veterans, successful infrastructure investors and former industry asset owners and operators. Across the OIC platform is a team of 40 professionals based in New York , Houston AND London . For more information, please visit www.OIC.com. circle RM2 RM2 International, Inc. specializes in the development, manufacture, supply and management of pallets to establish a leading presence in global pallet supply and to improve the supply chain of manufacturing and distribution businesses through the effective and efficient use and management of composite pallets. It is quoted on the pink sheets of the OTC markets under the symbol RMTO. For more information, please visit www. rm2 .com Forward-Looking Statements This release includes certain forward-looking statements and forecasts. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations. While the Company makes these statements in good faith, neither the Company nor its management can guarantee that anticipated future results will be achieved. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein or any other forward-looking statements made by it, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. All forward-looking statements attributed to the Company or persons acting on behalf of the Company are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. All such statements speak only as of the date made and, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Check out the source version at businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230714041860/en/ Contact information for RM2:

