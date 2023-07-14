International
RM2 International, Inc. Secures $150M Strategic
“We are pleased to announce our strategic partnership with OIC and excited to be working with the team on the next phases of our company’s expansion,” said Kevin Mazula, CEO of
“We are excited to partner with him
PMB Capital Limited served as financial advisor to
About OIC
With approx
circle
RM2 International, Inc. specializes in the development, manufacture, supply and management of pallets to establish a leading presence in global pallet supply and to improve the supply chain of manufacturing and distribution businesses through the effective and efficient use and management of composite pallets. It is quoted on the pink sheets of the OTC markets under the symbol RMTO. For more information, please visit www.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release includes certain forward-looking statements and forecasts. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations. While the Company makes these statements in good faith, neither the Company nor its management can guarantee that anticipated future results will be achieved. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein or any other forward-looking statements made by it, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. All forward-looking statements attributed to the Company or persons acting on behalf of the Company are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. All such statements speak only as of the date made and, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Check out the source version at businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230714041860/en/
Contact information for RM2:
Kevin Mazula
[email protected]
Contact information for OIC:
Reyno Norval
+1 (212) 292-0345
[email protected]
Source: Orion Infrastructure Capital
|
Sources
2/ https://www.stocktitan.net/news/RMTO/rm2-international-inc-secures-150-million-strategic-partnership-with-afvijxm767hl.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Google accused of ‘stealing everything created on the internet’ to train bards
- RM2 International, Inc. Secures $150M Strategic
- China does not want to compete. He wants to win.
- Trump will screen controversial film Sound of Freedom at his golf club
- No, Narendra Modi was not the first member of the French Alliance, Ahmedabad. (But he was close)
- Hollywood actors strike: Hundreds of Australian film and TV workers to be sacked | American Actors Strike 2023
- Top 10 articles to read about artificial intelligence in 2023
- Why aren’t Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell married?
- Canada unblocks talks with Turkey on export controls after NATO decision
- US House of Representatives Passes Texans Amendment Blocking Pentagon Abortion Policy
- All the actors who have played Willy Wonka
- Miami football recruit: Blue-chip athlete Joshisa Trader commits and pushes Hurricanes class to No. 16