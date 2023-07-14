NATO Summit: Three Guidelines for Europe, War and Peace

USIP analysts Mary Glantz and Don Jensen recap the summit’s key events.

1. Ukraine now has new support commitments and a shorter path to NATO membership.

Gloss: Ukraine and several other allies went into the summit hoping for a clear message that Ukraine would be a member when the Russian war ended, with no other conditions. The United States apparently began to hope that NATO leaders would come out with a unified message that would not show division.

In the end, the summit managed to produce a unified message that we will be able to extend an invitation to Ukraine to join the Alliance when the Allies agree and the conditions are met. The phrase when the conditions are met was seen by many as a disappointment. While this did not, in fact, go as far as Ukraine and its supporters wanted, the leaders’ communique was clear in its support for Ukraine and its denunciation of Russian aggression. The leaders also agreed that to become an ally, Ukraine could skip the step of proceeding through an arduous process known as the Accession Action Plan. In addition, most participants agreed that the importance of the summit was the acceptance by the allies that Ukraine belonged to NATO. It is already clear that Ukraine will be an ally; the only question is when.

In addition to political support for Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy left Vilnius with significant new commitments for more weapons from several NATO allies. The Group of Seven industrialized countries also issued a joint statement committing to long-term security arrangements for Ukraine, including arms and other military support, to deter any future Russian attacks on the country.

Overall, while many were disappointed that the summit did not do more, Ukraine emerged from Vilnius with a much clearer, shorter path to NATO and strong commitments to NATO support for its current security and future.

2. Sweden’s admission to NATO is a welcome step for the long-term security of Europe, but it does not offer a change in the war.

Gloss: Turkey’s (and Hungary’s) agreement to allow Sweden to join NATO was a welcome development for the rest of the alliance and for Stockholm. It sent a clear signal of NATO unity. For Putin, the admission is clearly an annoyance. He has argued for years that NATO’s eastward expansion is unacceptable to Moscow, and he used the alliance’s potential expansion into Ukraine as a the events of the war in that war.

However, in practical military terms, Sweden’s entry into NATO is not that important to the Kremlin. Sweden has long exercised alongside NATO allies, and Russian military planners are now ripe with the possibility that they will also face conflict with Sweden in the event of a war with NATO. In other words, it doesn’t really change Putin’s military calculus.

3. Turkey’s President Erdogan has distanced himself from Vladimir Putin after new, unexpected signs of Putin’s weakness in the country.

Jensen: The biggest surprise of the summits was that Turkey’s President Erdogan reversed his opposition to Sweden joining NATO. This has certainly grabbed the headlines. But what is less noticed are Erdogan’s other steps that, cumulatively, signal his withdrawal, for now, from accommodating Moscow after the rebellion in Russia by the Wagner mercenary group. As much as Moscow has tried to hide and paint the rupture as harmless, it casts Putin as a much weaker figure than anyone would have imagined just two months ago. In light of this, Erdogan has shifted his position between his imperatives to be a NATO ally and to manage his relationship with his giant Russian neighbor. For now, at least, he has leaned toward greater accommodation with his NATO allies.

The first sign of Turkey’s change actually came just before the summit. On July 8, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy visited Erdogan, who released to him five Ukrainian commanders who led fierce resistance to last year’s Russian occupation of the Mariupol seaport. Russia condemned it Erdogan’s decision as a violation of Turkey’s public promise to keep the men in prison, part of a deal brokered by Turkey for the prisoners last year.

From the outside, the overturning of Turkey’s opposition to Sweden’s accession seemed very unexpected, but it was partly the effect of Erdogan’s rather successful efforts to drive the toughest possible bargain with NATO allies. Shortly after Turkey’s green light for Sweden, the US administration said it would allow the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey, which it had resisted. for the last 21 months.

Finally, an interesting issue that is still unfolding is a tension between Russia and Turkey over containment AGREEMENT that Turkey helped broker last year to facilitate Ukraine’s grain exports via the Black Sea. While Russia has signaled interest in ending the deal when it expires next week, Turkey has said it will work to keep the agreement in place. Erdogan pressured Putin publicly the last few days to extend the deal.