Is It Time To Consider Buying CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)?

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI), may not be a large-cap stock, but it saw a double-digit share price increase of over 10% in the past two months on the NYSE. With many analysts covering mid-cap stocks, we can expect any price-sensitive announcement to have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at CACI Internationals outlook and value based on the latest financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is the opportunity at CACI International?

Great news for investors CACI International is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my estimate, the intrinsic value for the stock is $481.10, but it is currently trading at US$349 on the stock market, which means there is still an opportunity to buy now. CACI Internationals’ share price also looks relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe that the stock price should eventually reach its true value, a low beta may suggest that it is unlikely to do so rapidly anytime soon, and once there, it may be difficult to you fall back into an attractive buying range.

What does the future of CACI International look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider a company’s prospects before buying its stock. Buying a great company with a strong outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company’s future prospects. CACI International’s earnings over the next few years are expected to grow by 31%, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, fueling a higher stock value.

What does this mean for you?

Are you a shareholder? Since CACI is currently undervalued, it may be a good time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it appears that this growth has yet to be fully factored into the share price. However, there are other factors such as capital structure to consider, which may explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been watching CACI for a while, now might be the time to get into the stock. Its bright future outlook is not yet fully reflected in the current share price, which means it’s not too late to buy CACI. But before making any investment decision, consider other factors like the strength of its balance sheet so that you can make an informed purchase.

