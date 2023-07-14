International
Is It Time To Consider Buying CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)?
CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI), may not be a large-cap stock, but it saw a double-digit share price increase of over 10% in the past two months on the NYSE. With many analysts covering mid-cap stocks, we can expect any price-sensitive announcement to have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at CACI Internationals outlook and value based on the latest financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.
See our latest analysis of CACI International
What is the opportunity at CACI International?
Great news for investors CACI International is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my estimate, the intrinsic value for the stock is $481.10, but it is currently trading at US$349 on the stock market, which means there is still an opportunity to buy now. CACI Internationals’ share price also looks relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe that the stock price should eventually reach its true value, a low beta may suggest that it is unlikely to do so rapidly anytime soon, and once there, it may be difficult to you fall back into an attractive buying range.
What does the future of CACI International look like?
Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider a company’s prospects before buying its stock. Buying a great company with a strong outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company’s future prospects. CACI International’s earnings over the next few years are expected to grow by 31%, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, fueling a higher stock value.
What does this mean for you?
Are you a shareholder? Since CACI is currently undervalued, it may be a good time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it appears that this growth has yet to be fully factored into the share price. However, there are other factors such as capital structure to consider, which may explain the current undervaluation.
Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been watching CACI for a while, now might be the time to get into the stock. Its bright future outlook is not yet fully reflected in the current share price, which means it’s not too late to buy CACI. But before making any investment decision, consider other factors like the strength of its balance sheet so that you can make an informed purchase.
So if you want to dive deeper into this stock, it’s essential to consider any risks it faces. Case in point: We’ve made a point 1 warning sign for CACI International you should be aware.
If you are no longer interested in CACI International, you can use our free platform to view our list of over 50 other stocks with high growth potential.
What are the risks and opportunities? CACI International?
CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security and government modernization/transformation missions in the intelligence, defense and federal civilian sectors.
See the full analysis
AWARDS
-
Trading at 27.5% below our estimate of its fair value
-
Earnings are expected to grow by 8.18% annually
The Risks
See all risks and rewards
Have comments on this article? Worried about content? CONTACT with us directly. Alternatively, email the editorial team at (at) justwallst.com.
This article from Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock and does not take into account your financial objectives or situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not include the latest price-sensitive company announcements or quality materials. Simply Wall St has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.
|
Sources
2/ https://simplywall.st/stocks/us/commercial-services/nyse-caci/caci-international/news/is-it-time-to-consider-buying-caci-international-inc-nysecac
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Is It Time To Consider Buying CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)?
- Celebrity Supplement | Entertainment | daily-tribune.com
- Novak Djokovic beats Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon | ATP tour
- Bride’s Dress Left Her Bust ‘Fully Exposed’ 3 Weeks Before Wedding
- Fitbit Gets Material User Treatment With Updated Google Account Switcher Feature
- Kaktovic M2.6 | Alaska earthquake center
- What Beijing thinks DW 07/14/2023
- The Staggering Scale of Donald Trump’s Speaking Charges
- Erdogan says he agrees with Putin on extending grain deal
- Boris Johnson slams mealy-mouthed NATO over Ukraine membership | Boris Johnson
- Hakan Fidan, Minister of State Joko Widodo in Indonesia
- Fran Drescher’s fiery speech against Hollywood studios goes viral as actors go on strike | American Actors Strike 2023