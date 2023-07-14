A packed program of activities awaits children in Bridgend County Borough this summer.





Children and young people across Bridgend County Borough can look forward to an action-packed program of activities and events this summer. In partnership with Awen, Halo Leisure, Urdd, Menter Bro Ogwr and city and community councils, the Schools Out program is bursting with fun activities for children and young people, including sports, games, arts and creative activities and events. The popular Active 4 Life holiday schemes, which are supported by city and community councils, will return to community sites in Bettws, Brackla, Bridgend, Caerau, Garw Valley, Maesteg, Ogmore Valley, Pencoed and Porthcawl from Monday 24 July and throughout the summer. holidays. Free holiday activity sessions will be held for children aged 8 to 11 and are available. Parents and carers can find more information on the council’s website. Children are also being encouraged to Ready, Set, Read this summer, with this year’s Summer Reading Challenge from The Reading Agency in partnership with Awen and Halo Leisure. The challenge hopes to inspire children to read at least six library books over the summer holidays, and children who sign up to any of the county’s municipal libraries will also benefit by getting 25% off selected Halo activities, including family swimming sessions , indoor soft games JumpInGym. Bouncy castles/soft play sessions, family racquet sports and cafe shopping. Libraries across Bridgend will also host a program of events including AfroSheep Animation, YouTube, Dance Crazy and Zack Franks Movement and Dance workshops. All dates and venues are available on the Awen Libraries website (www.awen-libraries.com) and social media. Meanwhile, alongside a full schedule of performances at Porthcawls Grand Pavilion, Awen Cultural Trust will be setting the stage for a summer of outdoor theater in Bryngarw Country Park, with The Wizard of Oz and Badass just some of the classic friendly shows family. on offer this summer. A pay-what-you-can performance will also be available. Further details can be found on the Awen Box Office and Bryngarw Park websites https://awenboxoffice.com/bryngarw-country-park/whats-on AND https://www.bryngarwcountrypark.co.uk/outdoor-theatre-faqs/. Young Welsh speakers can look forward to Welsh language holiday schemes with Menter Bro Ogwr hosting FREE play schemes in Maesteg, Porthcawl and Bridgend. While Urdd will hold Welsh-speaking sports camps where children can learn a range of new skills and meet new friends. Halo Leisure will also be making a splash with the return of their free swimming initiative, which includes beginner swimming lessons and stroke improvement lessons for children aged 16 and under. Young people aged between 11 and 25 can also benefit from Youth Support and Safer Streets sessions which will run from Monday 24 July, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday throughout the summer holidays respectively in Bridgend, Maesteg, and Pencoed. Full details of the School Outside program can be found on the council’s website. Our School Outdoors scheme is a fantastic opportunity that offers children a fun-filled summer packed with activities to help keep them active and let their imaginations run wild. Once again, I would like to thank each of our partners for contributing to this exciting program of free activities and encourage local families to take advantage of the initiative and join in on all the fun! Cabinet Member for Community Safety and Wellbeing Councilor Neelo Farr

