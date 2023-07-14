Hong Kong Cardinal Seeks Hope | News, Sports, Jobs





HONG KONG – Hong Kong’s new Catholic cardinal said Monday he hopes for reconciliation and wants the city to give young people more hope after the economic downturn and a campaign to suppress a pro-democracy movement. On Sunday, Pope Francis announced that he had chosen 21 new cardinals, including the Bishop of Hong Kong, Stephen Sau-yan Chow, 64. Chow said it was somewhat unbelievable to learn that he was chosen and that he thought it was a new mission that God assigned to him through the pope. The ceremony of his official appointment as cardinal will be held in September. “For Hong Kong, (I hope) the city can have more reconciliation,” he told reporters on Monday. “That’s what I hope (we) can achieve.” Beijing and the Vatican severed diplomatic relations in 1951 after the Communist Party came to power and expelled foreign priests. For decades, the Vatican and China have seen tensions alternate with improving relations over China’s insistence that it has the right to appoint bishops and the jailing of priests who declared allegiance to the pope. Chow, who will become the city’s fourth cardinal, is expected to lead the flock in a geopolitical area of ​​great concern to the Vatican. In April, he already made a trip to Beijing, marking the first visit to the Chinese capital by the city’s bishop in nearly three decades. At the end of his trip, he said he invited Beijing’s state-appointed archbishop to visit his city, a symbolic gesture that experts said could strengthen fragile relations between China and the Vatican. In Hong Kong, Chow is widely seen as a moderate, or politically neutral, figure. But ahead of the Beijing trip, Chow suggested that arrested protesters who committed relatively minor crimes in Hong Kong’s 2019 anti-government movement but have not been charged should be treated leniently. He wrote in an article that it would help bring hope and positive energy to those who feel hurt, and making them wait indefinitely would not help Hong Kong society recover. Asked Monday if he still hopes for more lenient treatment for detainees, he said he hopes “there will be more reconciliation and more hope can be given to young people.” “Especially for those who have made mistakes, to have a future. This is very important,” he added. The 2019 protests were initially sparked by an unpopular extradition bill, which brought hundreds of thousands of people to the streets of the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. Police have arrested more than 10,000 people in connection with the riots that rocked the city, but many still don’t know if they will be charged. Today’s latest news and more in your inbox

