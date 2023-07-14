International
Tensions in East Asia rise as North Korea launches ICBMs and under US nukesExBulletin
Tensions in East Asia are rising, with North Korea’s first ICBM launch in about three months and the US expected to send its first nuclear-armed submarine to the region in decades.
MARY LOUIS KELLY, ACTIVE:
We’re going to take the next few minutes to talk about the rising tensions in East Asia. Now, there are several things happening at the same time. This week North Korea launched an intercontinental ballistic missile that flew longer than any of its previous ICBMs. Meanwhile, the US is expected to send a nuclear-armed submarine to the Korean Peninsula – the first time this has happened in decades. And on top of that, tensions are rising between China and US allies in Asia, Japan and South Korea. So what is fueling the rise in regional tensions? Well, NPR’s Anthony Kuhn, who is usually based in Seoul, South Korea, but who is here in Washington this week, is here in the studio. Good to see you, Anthony.
ANTHONY KUHN, BYLINE: Nice to see you in person, Mary Louise.
KELLY: OK. Start with Pyongyang and these missile tests. I know it’s always hard to get any visibility into what North Korea is doing, but what are they doing here?
KUHN: Well, they tested their newest missile this week, which is theoretically capable of hitting the US, and they first tested this missile three months ago. And so we knew they would go the extra mile to perfect it. These missile tests happen so often that we, in South Korea, are not terribly surprised by them. But I will say that in May, there was one that set off alarms on our cell phones at 6 a.m. and told us to seek shelter or evacuate. And for the first time I realized that there is actually a shelter, an evacuation center in the building in front of me. So some of these tests…
KELLY: You should have investigated where you were going…
KUHN: Yes.
KELLY: …Evacuate if you have to.
KUHN: Exactly.
KELLY: OK. So that’s a little bit of what’s happening in the air in the region or could happen in the air. What about this US move to send a submarine? This is apparently to try to deter opponents, to secure allies?
KUHN: That’s right. Allies want security. They feel nervous. However, critics say that, you know, sending the submarines is really more for show because they can launch these missiles from a much greater distance and they would be safer. But if they travel in the shallow waters near the Korean Peninsula, they will be more vulnerable. And sometimes it’s actually easier to thwart opponents than to appease allies. South Korea is so nervous that it talked earlier this year about getting its own nuclear weapons instead of relying on US ones. And the US had to reduce it. They said it won’t happen. And so this has shown the difficulty of securing allies.
KELLY: I mentioned the rising tension between China and US allies in Asia, particularly Japan, South Korea. What is behind this?
KUHN: Well, South Korea and Japan are under conservative governments that have gotten closer to each other, closer to Washington, and distanced themselves from China and North Korea. And this has caused friction. For example, South Korea – for example, China’s ambassador to South Korea, Xing Haiming, said last month to South Korea, don’t bet against us. Don’t bet against China. So they have a tricky task of trying to shake Seoul and Tokyo out of their alliances with Washington, rather than pushing them deeper into Washington’s embrace.
KELLY: And meanwhile, complicating this as well, there are tensions between these two allies, between Japan and South Korea. Let me know what is at stake there and if this is improving.
KUHN: Yes. Well, the US strategy for dealing with China centers on working with its allies, South Korea and Japan. However, what he would like, which is a tripartite alliance, is not what he has. It has two separate alliances in Japan and South Korea due to their historical tensions, and the feuds don’t always work together. Now, partly through the involvement of the US, they – South Korea and Japan – are beginning to mend fences, but they still have many unresolved issues. One is the issue of Japan’s use of Korean forced labor during World War II. Many South Koreans are not happy with the deal that South Korea has proposed for this. And another example is the damaged Fukushima nuclear reactor from which Japan will begin emptying treated sewage into the Pacific Ocean. And the South Korean government says that’s okay, but the people of South Korea are not happy with it. So all of these things could present difficulties for this crucial relationship that the US is maintaining in East Asia.
KELLY: Crucial relationships. It looks like (laughter) a lot of different paths that the US will need to work on right away. This is NPR’s Anthony Kuhn, usually in Seoul for us, this week in Washington and right across from me here in the studio. Great to see you. Thank you.
KUHN: Thank you very much, Mary Louise.
