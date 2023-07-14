



“Young players often forget the most important thing about football,” he says Klaus Augenthalerformer Bayern Munich captain who played 404 Bundesliga matches. BERLIN, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — International Football Academy the legendary player and coach announced today Klaus Augenthaler will be FC Bayern Global Academy the head coach. Starting this fall, FC Bayern will host the Bayern Munich campus in Germany an elite team of talented under-17 soccer players from across America. Augenthaler, former Bayern Munich captain and FIFA World Cup winner, will lead the programme, sharing his wealth of knowledge and expertise to nurture and develop young talent. “Sometimes youth players are so eager to be noticed that they forget…” World Cup winner Klaus Augenthaler Tweet this

“I am very enthusiastic about training this group of American talents,” he says Klaus Augenthaler. “I have worked with players of all age groups in our international programs, but the U17s are on the threshold of turning professional, so the mood is a little different and special.” FC Bayern is responsible for training many young talents and their youth MunichThe Global Academy based Global Academy reflects the Bundesliga giants’ commitment to developing talented young footballers who are on the verge of becoming professional players. Looking back when he was 17, Klaus Augenthaler never imagined that he would become the first player to win seven Bundesliga titles in his 15-year club career with Bayern Munich. “I led a simple life: going to school and then training. I just focused on those two things, but I was lucky enough to have good coaches who focused more on player development than results, as well as a very good team around me. , which allowed me to flourish and make my debut at FC Bayern at the age of 18.” Augenthaler wants to provide young American soccer players with the same kind of professional environment he experienced as a young player. When asked, “what do you believe is the most important trait for a player who wants to become a professional player?” Augenthaler says, “Sometimes U17 players are so eager to show off their individual talent and get noticed that they forget the most important thing about soccer: It’s a team sport. Every player will shine, within his capacity , as long as they play together. As a team. In addition to the basics we all know like discipline and hard work, I believe that teamwork mentality is essential for young players.” “Augenthaler’s extraordinary contribution to football is well known,” it says Eddie Lowen. “The eighteen U17 players who will be coached by him are extremely fortunate to be progressing under his tutelage.” Augenthaler has a proven track record of success and will play a key role in nurturing the potential of American players. “At the Bayern Munich campus, we have perfect training conditions and will draw on all our experience to help the players develop their game,” he says. “The International Football Academy believes in this Klaus Augenthaler’s The match offers a phenomenal opportunity for serious under-17 American football players who want a pathway to becoming a professional player. The Bayern Munich campus is a first-rate training environment and Klaus is a great mentor and a truly inspiring coach,” says. Diane ScavuzzoCo-founder of the International Football Academy. For more information, or to apply for one of the remaining roster positions in the FC Bayern Global Academy, please visit International Football Academy. For media inquiries, please contact: Isabella Vernier

International Director

[email protected]

+49 174 158 4455 SOURCE International Football Academy

