World and International News – July 14, 2023





INTERNATIONAL NEWS French President Emmanuel Macron awarded the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is the highest French honor in military or civil orders. The Legion of Honor, created by Napoleon Bonaparte, consists of five degrees, with the Prime Minister being awarded the highest, the Grand Cross. The ribbon is red and the badge features a Maltese five-pointed star on an oak and laurel wreath. 1. External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar arrived in Jakarta on the first leg of his two-nation visit to Indonesia and Thailand. EAM Dr S Jaishankar holds talks with ASEAN Secretary General Dr Kao Kim Hourn; discusses the development of comprehensive strategic partnership. 2. Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan arrives in Damascus for a two-day official visit to Syria. 3. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal concluded a successful meeting with a delegation from the European Free Trade Association (EFTA). 4. The seventh edition of Asia's premier digital technology expo, India Mobile Congress (IMC) will be held from October 27 this year at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. 5. Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) foreign ministers meeting: Myanmar, South China Sea tensions top agenda at ASEAN meeting in Indonesia 6. India has reacted to the announcement of a debate in the European Parliament on the issue of violence in Manipur, saying: "This is an entirely internal matter for India." Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said the government is "aware" of the planned debate scheduled for Wednesday (July 12). 7. India on Wednesday voted in favor of a resolution brought by Pakistan at the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) condemning and strongly rejecting the burning of the Koran in Sweden and elsewhere in Europe. The resolution was adopted by the UNHRC, with a total of 28 member states including China supporting it WORLD NEWS 1. The wife of the Prime Minister of Nepal, Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachandas, Sita Dahal, passes away. She was 69 years old. She suffered from Parkinson's and was ill for a long time 2. NATO member countries said yesterday that Ukraine can join the military alliance when the allies agree and conditions are met. 3. North Korea has fired an unspecified ballistic missile from the Pyongyang area into waters off its east coast, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff confirmed. The launch was also reported by the Japanese military 3. North Korea has accused the United States of illegal flights over the economic zone eight times and warned of retaliation. 4. A Pakistani army base was attacked by militants, said to be armed with NATO weapons, in Balochistan province on Wednesday, resulting in the death of at least four soldiers. 5. Milan Kundera, author of "The Unbearable Lightness of Being", has died at the age of 94. Czech-born French writer Milan Kundera's The Unbearable Lightness of Being brought Prague Spring to life for international readers. The award-winning author was known for novels that delve into the individual's thoughts, feelings and beliefs, as well as sex and relationships. In his masterpiece "The Unbearable Lightness of Being", Kundera told the story of a love triangle against the background of the Prague Spring. The epic turned Kundera into an international literary star when it was published in 1984.

