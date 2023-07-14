Hospital workers rally across Toronto against Ford government’s privatization scheme

Workers from hospitals across Toronto held a series of rallies outside St. John’s Health Center today. Healthcare workers from the three sites, which are operated by Unity Health Toronto, included nurses, personal support workers, lab technologists, healthcare assistants, cleaners, clerical staff and many others.

Unionized health care workers, represented by the Ontario Nurses Association, CUPEs Ontario Council of Hospital Unions and Unifor, unveiled a large petition signed by over 4,000 hospital staff, the majority of health care workers from the three hospitals. The petition called for a firm commitment from Unity Health Toronto’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Tim Ruttledge, to take a stand against Bill 60, the recently passed Conservative legislation to outsource surgeries and diagnostic procedures to private clinics.

The rallies began at Providence Healthcare before moving on to St. John’s Health Center. Josephs and then to St. Joseph’s Hospital. Michaels. Frontline workers and provincial union leaders gave impassioned speeches, talking about the damaging consequences Bill 60 will have on Ontario’s public hospital system. Labor warns that pouring public tax dollars from the underfunded public health system into private, for-profit clinics, where surgeries and diagnostic services cost significantly more, will further weaken Ontario’s public system, making health care less accessible. , longer waiting times and even more severe staff shortages. .

Thousands of hospital workers in Toronto and other parts of Ontario opposing privatization speaks volumes for the state of health care in this province. Our public hospitals are facing a crisis that can only be fixed by investing in staff that improve working conditions and patient care. The government needs to listen to frontline workers and not its donors and lobbyists looking to take advantage of public funds, said Dave Verch, registered practical nurse and OCHU/CUPE first vice president.

This is the fifth such rally held across the province by a coalition of Ontario’s five largest health care unions, which also includes the Ontario Public Service Employees Union and the Service Employees International Union. Unions have all launched campaigns in community hospitals to demand investment in the public system towards higher staffing levels and a meaningful recruitment and retention strategy in order to improve patient care, waiting times and surgical backlogs.

quotas

Members and leaders of the Ontario Nurses Association believe that health care should be equal and accessible to everyone, not just those who can afford to pay. We are fighting to stop our provincial government from giving health care tax dollars to private clinics and corporate profits while our public health care suffers. We have invited the CEOs of our hospitals to work with us to maximize services in our publicly owned and funded system, and the ball remains in their court. Ontario’s nurses and health care leaders will not accept the privatization of our health care system and they will not trust our hospital leaders either.

Erin Ariss, registered nurse and provincial president of the Ontario Nurses Association (ONA).

Our public health care system has exceptional experts and infrastructure to care for Ontarians. This government is choosing to let it crumble by sitting on billions of dollars of unspent public funds, instead of investing in public health care and paying workers decent wages. Privatization of hospital services to for-profit clinics benefits only the rich; it drains the public system of even more funding in favor of private profits and worsens waiting times and patient care. Patients’ lives are not for profit and we will not stop fighting to protect public health!

JP Hornick, President of the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU/SEFPO).

The solution isn’t rocket science: Better pay to keep more front-line staff. This is how we reduce hospital waiting times and create safe healthcare jobs. Our tax dollars should go to the care of frontline staff, not the pockets of Doug Fords wealthy donors who want to defund our public hospitals.

Jackie Walker, President of the Health Care Nursing Division of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU)

By pouring public tax dollars into for-profit private clinics, the government is putting profits before people’s health. This will only exacerbate existing challenges in our health care system, including long waits and understaffing. We are already weakened and this privatization scheme will only make things worse. Today’s rallies sent a strong message to Unity Health CEO Dr. Tim Ruttledge and the Ford government that we will not stand idly by as they move forward with their privatization agenda. The health care workers of Unity Health Toronto are united in our opposition to Bill 60 and the outsourcing of surgeries and diagnostic procedures to private clinics. Our patients deserve high quality care in a publicly funded system and we will fight to protect our public hospitals from being dismantled piece by piece.

Kelle Janzen, Unifor Healthcare Director