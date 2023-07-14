Kenya protests: UN ‘deeply concerned’ by police violence









The United Nations said it was deeply concerned about the widespread use of violence by police against protesters in Kenya, after clashes against tax increases were reported to be deadly. Protests erupted across the country on Wednesday, including in the capital Nairobi, where Opiyo Wandayi, who leads the opposition in Kenya’s parliament, told CNN that demonstrators were forcibly dispersed by police. Reports say up to 23 people have been killed and dozens injured in last week’s demonstrations, UN Human Rights Office spokesman Jeremy Laurence said in a press release on Friday. Laurence called for prompt, thorough, independent and transparent investigations into the deaths and injuries. Those responsible must be held accountable. Effective measures must be taken to prevent further deaths and injuries. In light of calls for further protests next week, we call on the authorities to ensure the right to peaceful assembly as guaranteed by the Kenyan Constitution and international human rights law. Protest policing should aim to facilitate peaceful assembly and any use of force should be guided by the principles of legality, necessity, proportionality and non-discrimination. Firearms should never be used to disperse protests, Laurence said. Laurence also called for calm and encouragement of open dialogue to address social, economic and political grievances with a view to identifying lasting solutions in the interest of all Kenyans. Demonstrations have erupted in Kenya over a series of unpopular tax increases proposed by the national government. Kenyan opposition leader and former prime minister Raila Odinga has led calls for protests over the increases. Odinga lost the election in August last year and believes the results were rigged and has since led civil disobedience protests against his political rival. A Kenyan court has temporarily halted the implementation of the Finance Act 2023, announced by President William Ruto as a measure to shore up public finances and increase domestic revenue. However, the Ruto administration defied the court order and increased the tax on fuel prices, which has led to an increase in the cost of transport and basic goods.

