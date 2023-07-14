It’s time to end the war on birds and find a way to coexist, say experts | Birds

It looks like the ultimate revenge: the birds have been found building nests out of spikes meant to prevent them from landing on buildings. But while people have no shortage of tactics to develop against unwanted birds, experts say it’s time to give up the fight.

Although there are a multitude of ways to deter or remove birds from city rooftops, train stations and other environments, from spikes to fire gel, professional hawks and even plastic owls, many seem to lead to only temporary respite. .

These types of bird deterrents are in most circumstances pointless at best and actively dangerous to wildlife at worst, said Jeff Knott, director of policy and advocacy at the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds.

Knott said the emphasis should be on a harmonious coexistence. We are facing a nature and climate emergency, he said. And in this context, we desperately need to find more ways to welcome wildlife into our everyday lives wherever we live, rather than excluding it from ever larger areas.

Dr Madeleine Goumas, an expert on herring gulls at the University of Exeter, noted that bird control techniques were not foolproof, including the use of predatory species.

There is very little evidence that predators or predators call it work, she said. Birds may show avoidance of plastic owls [for example], but this avoidance does not last long. If something is not a real threat, the birds will soon get used to it, they learn that it is nothing to be afraid of.

Goumas added that the use of falcons, favored in some settings, including Wimbledon, also had downsides. True predators can make birds flee, but these birds only fly for a short period of time, so deterred birds will usually return.

Birds can be caught in poorly fitted netting. Photograph: Kay Roxby/Alamy

Even in situations where the removal or killing of birds was allowed, which Goumas pointed out was illegal, except in very specific circumstances under license, such interventions may not be a permanent fix since they did not prevent other birds from moving into it. the same area, while the network may be problematic. If a good quality material is used and the netting is well fitted and checked regularly, it shouldn’t be too much of a problem, but there are numerous reports of birds getting trapped and injured or killed in them, she said.

While Knott and Goumas acknowledged that there were some scenarios where it was important to deter birds such as airport runways in many other cases, it was simply a human preference because the birds were perceived as a nuisance.