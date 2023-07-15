



Here’s a summary of the latest customs and international trade news: For more trading news, subscribe to our weekly update. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) The National Commodity Specialist Division, Office of Commerce, presented the next round of approximately 35 commodity-specific educational webinars to support internal and external stakeholders. See the full list of webinars and RSVP here.

CBP Reimbursable Services Program 2023 Selection Announced – BKP announced the selection of 39 interested parties to participate in the Reimbursable Services Program (RSP). The Reimbursable Services Program is a key component of BKP’s public-private partnership and is an opportunity for the agency to proactively work with stakeholders and communities to identify business solutions for various border management needs. . The application period opened on Feb. 1, 2017, and will remain open indefinitely, with assessments beginning in March, July and November each year, CBP said.

Louisville CBP intercepts transmissions counterfeit jewelry and phone cases worth over $1.7 million.

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has advised that an updated Glossary of Obstacle Errors (v23) has been posted on the agency’s website here.

A new case of AD and CVD has been filed against pea protein from China. The case was brought by Puris Proteins Ltd. The product is a high protein protein powder made from peas. The Commerce Department and International Trade Commission will conduct the investigations. Within the next 45 days, the ITC will determine whether there is a reasonable indication that the imports are injuring or threatening to injure U.S. industry. Federal Trade Commission FTC reached a solution with crypto platform Celsius Network, the agency accused former executives of defrauding consumers by transferring cryptocurrencies to their platform and then embezzling billions in user deposits Department of Commerce Final Results administrative review and elimination of countervailing duties: certain passenger vehicle and light truck tires from the People’s Republic of China

Initiation of bypass investigation of the anti-dumping and countervailing duty orders: aluminum sheet further processed in the Republic of Korea, common alloy aluminum sheet from the People’s Republic of China

Final Results and partial cancellation of the administrative review of the countervailing duty: truck and bus tires from the People’s Republic of China Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) EPA removes Exemption of vintage engines for non-road vehicle and engine filings – The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has eliminated the exemption for vintage engines in non-road vehicles. This exemption is no longer applicable to the importation of non-conforming engines. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) TSA has released a proposed security program change to the Certified Cargo Screening Standard Security Program (CCSSSP). The proposed change will be posted for a 30-day notice and comment period, ending July 31. To access the proposed program change, go to Indirect Air Carrier Management System (IACMS). International Trade Commission International Trade Commission Revision 9 recently posted to the harmonized tariff schedule 2023, which came into effect on 1 July 2023. Categories affected include: Batteries electronic cigarette Medical scrubs The oils Ornamental flowers and greens Plastic pipe EPP Produce, including certified organic products

Food and Drug Administration (FDA) FDA signed a confidentiality undertaking (CC) with the Fish Quarantine and Inspection Agency (FQIA) of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries of the Republic of Indonesia. The CC is an important first step toward preparing Indonesia to participate in a program designed to ensure the safety of shrimp exported to the United States. US Department of the Treasury Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) issuance of the general license related to Venezuela 40B; Publication of hostages and wrongful detention sanctions regulations

Definition related to the Balkans; Name update related to Russia

Against narcotics Appellations; Against narcotics designations removals Industry news and events Save the date August 8-9 CTPAT Seminar (in Spanish): In this seminar entirely in Spanish, CTPAT Houston will analyze the importance of security in organizations, as well as the means to implement it successfully and minimize risks in the supply chain, complying with CTPAT requirements and guidelines. Sign up here.

DHL Supply Chain plans to invest $551 million in Latin America by 2028 to increase its presence in the region by developing fulfillment centers and infrastructure for customers looking to diversify their resources in that growing market. For more trading news, subscribe to our weekly update. Share this story, choose your platform!



