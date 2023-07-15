International
The results of the risk and hazard assessment of aspartame have been published
Assessments of the health effects of the sugar-free sweetener aspartame were published today by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Joint Expert Committee on Food Additives (JECFA) of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). Citing “limited evidence” for human carcinogenicity, the IARC classified aspartame as a probable human carcinogen (IARC Group 2B) and JECFA reaffirmed the acceptable daily intake of 40 mg/kg body weight.
Aspartame is an artificial (chemical) sweetener widely used in various food and beverage products since the 1980s, including diet drinks, chewing gum, gelatin, ice cream, dairy products such as yogurt, breakfast cereals, toothpaste, and medications such as drops. for cough and chewing. vitamins.
“Cancer is one of the leading causes of death worldwide. Every year, 1 in 6 people die from cancer. Science is constantly expanding to assess the possible initiating or mitigating factors of cancer, with the hope of reducing these numbers and the number of people,” said Dr Francesco Branca, Director of the Department of Nutrition and Food Security, WHO. “Evaluations of aspartame have shown that, while safety is not a major concern at commonly used doses, potential effects have been described that should be investigated by better and better studies.”
Both bodies conducted independent but complementary reviews to assess the potential cancer risk and other health risks associated with aspartame consumption. This was the first time that IARC evaluated aspartame and the third time for JECFA.
After reviewing the available scientific literature, both reviews noted limitations in the available evidence for cancer (and other health effects).
The IARC classified aspartame as a probable human carcinogen (Group 2B) based on limited evidence of cancer in humans (specifically, hepatocellular carcinoma, which is a type of liver cancer). There was also limited evidence of cancer in animals and limited evidence regarding possible mechanisms for causing cancer.
JECFA concluded that the data evaluated did not show sufficient reason to change the previous one establishing an acceptable daily intake (ADI) of 0-40 mg/kg body weight for aspartame. Therefore, the commission reaffirmed that it is safe for a person to consume within this limit per day. For example, with a can of diet soda containing 200 or 300 mg of aspartame, an adult weighing 70 kg would need to consume more than 9-14 cans per day to exceed the acceptable daily intake, assuming no other uptake from other food sources.
IARC hazard identification is the first fundamental step in understanding the carcinogenicity of an agent by identifying its specific properties and its potential to cause harm, e.g. cancer. IARC classifications reflect the strength of scientific evidence that an agent can cause cancer in humans, but they do not reflect the risk of developing cancer at a given level of exposure. The IARC risk assessment considers all types of exposures (eg dietary, occupational). The classification of the strength of evidence in Group 2B is the third highest level of 4 levelsand is generally used either when there is limited but inconclusive evidence of cancer in humans or convincing evidence of cancer in animals, but not both.
“Findings of limited evidence of carcinogenicity in humans and animals, and limited mechanistic evidence of how carcinogenicity may occur, underscore the need for more research to improve our understanding of whether aspartame consumption poses a carcinogenic risk,” said Dr Mary Schubauer-Berigan of the IARC Monographs program.
JECFA risk ratings determine the probability of a specific type of damage, e.g. cancer, to occur under certain conditions and exposure levels. It is not uncommon for JECFA to include IARC classifications in its discussions.
“JECFA also considered the evidence on cancer risk, in animal and human studies, and concluded that the evidence for a link between aspartame consumption and cancer in humans is not convincing,” said Dr Moez Sanaa, Head of Standards and WHO Scientific Councils. Food and Nutrition Unit. “We need better studies with longer follow-ups and repeated dietary questionnaires in existing cohorts. We need randomized controlled trials, including studies of mechanistic pathways related to insulin regulation, metabolic syndrome and diabetes, particularly in relation to carcinogenicity.”
The IARC and JECFA assessments of the impact of aspartame were based on scientific data collected from a variety of sources, including peer-reviewed papers, government reports and studies conducted for regulatory purposes. The studies have been reviewed by independent experts and both commissions have taken steps to ensure the independence and reliability of their assessments.
IARC and WHO will continue to monitor new evidence and encourage independent research groups to conduct further studies on the possible link between aspartame exposure and consumer health effects.
