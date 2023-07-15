Corpus news and announcements

IN THIS EDITION:

• Riders have a local picnic

• Blue Stars hosts educational clinic

• Pasadena warm-up inside the Blue Devils

• SoundSport Briefing

• And more!



The 7th Regiment

Drum Corps fans can watch their next appearance of the 7th Regiment on July 16 at the Corps Family and Friends Show.

SeventhRegiment.org

Academy

The academy is looking for drum corps fans to support the corps through its “Feed Your Favorite Corps” program.

Flipcause.com

battalion

The Battalion prepares to hit the road as they provide a video recap of their third week of spring training.

Facebook.com

Blue Devils

The Blue Devils released footage from the brass section’s parking lot warm-up before the band’s performance at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena.

Facebook.com

Blue Devils B

Drum Corps fans have just a few more chances to catch Blue Devils B’s 2023 production, Fathers of Electricity.

Instagram.com

The Blue Knights

The Blue Knights released a video sharing the corps members’ reaction to the group’s new uniform unveiling.

Facebook.com

Blue Stars

The La Crosse, Wisconsin corps hosted an educational clinic for local music students in Mankato, Minnesota prior to the July 11 DCI tour event in the same city.

Facebook.com

Blue coats

Bluecoats parents can purchase Bluecoats Mom and Bluecoats Dad merchandise in support of their favorite performers.

Facebook.com

Boston Crusaders

The Boston Crusaders shared an update from the early days of the tournament, including the hometown opener, on the latest episode of the Weekly Wrap-Up.

Facebook.com

cadets

The cadets are planning to host a banquet following the DCI World Championships in Indianapolis on July 13. Tickets can be purchased on the website of the corps.

Cadets.org

Crown of Carolina

In the latest episode of “Weekly Update,” Carolina Crown recaps its first leg of the tour as the troupe prepares for its next performance at DCI Little Rock on July 15.

Facebook.com

cavaliers

An annual tradition that takes place in the troupe’s hometown, The Cavaliers performed at the Rosemont Village Summer Community Picnic. The troops paraded through the streets and also put on a show of prohibition for those present.

Facebook.com

Colts

The Colts are looking for volunteers to help with the corps’ Music On The March event. Interested drum corps fans can register through the corps’ website.

Facebook.com

Colt’s Cadets

Check out these photos from the Colt Cadets’ recent performance in Ankeny, Iowa.

Facebook.com

Colombians

Columbians are looking for people who are handy with a sewing needle to help with alterations to troop uniforms.

Facebook.com

Crusader

The Crossmen updated drum corps fans on the first week of San Antonio’s 2023 drum corps season through photos.

Facebook.com

GENESIS

Genesis fans were out in force at the band’s performance in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

Facebook.com

bear

Gold’s “home show” is scheduled for Saturday, July 15 in Vista, California.

Facebook.com

The Golden Empire

Golden Empire shared a clip showing the troops preparing for the second half of their 2023 schedule.

Facebook.com

caregivers

The Guardians are looking for six bronze performers to join the squad for the remainder of the 2023 season.

Facebook.com

Heat wave

The Tampa-based troupe shared a video detailing how the troupe has been adjusting to the early days of their summer tour.

Facebook.com

Jersey Surf

Jersey Surf’s first judged performance in the summer of 2023 will take place at a Drum Corps Associates competition on July 15 in Landisville, Pennsylvania.

Facebook.com

Stents

Want to play alongside Les Stentors? The corps is looking for musicians from the local community to join the membership for a joint performance at its first event of the season on July 15.

stentoret.org

Boy Scouts of Madison

Read about the special memories Madison Scouts made earlier this summer under the rotunda of the Wisconsin State Capitol building in the troop’s hometown of Madison.

DCI.org

Mandarins

Young performers got the chance to learn from Mandarins at the corps’ summer leadership camp.

Facebook.com

Music city

Music City is looking for people to help troupes travel across the country this summer as part of its Sponsor A Mile program.

Facebook.com

Pacific Ridge

Pacific Crest uploaded a video showing highlights from the troop’s trip to Roseville, California.

Facebook.com

Ghost Regiment

In the latest installment of the Phantom Regiment Summer Tour Vlogs, two members take drum corps fans behind the scenes of a day of rehearsals ahead of the July 12 DCI tour event in Ankeny, Iowa.

Facebook.com

Raiders

There are several immediate openings in three sections within the Raiders 2023 membership.

Facebook.com

The rhythm of the river city

Drum Corps fans can catch a performance of River City Rhythm’s 2023 show, Falling, at the corps’ home show, Mars On!

Facebook.com

Seattle Cascades

As the Washington-based troupe wraps up its tour of the Pacific Northwest, the troupe shared photos from its performances.

Facebook.com

South wind

Southwind shared photos from the band’s last day in Alabama as they head out on their 2023 summer tour.

Facebook.com

Spartans

If you are interested in working with an indoor hitting program, the Spartans have a position for you. The New Hampshire-based team is looking for an interior hitting program assistant.

Facebook.com

Soul of Atlanta

The Spirit of Atlanta revealed how excited the troupe is to get back on the field of competition in this reel released just days before their first performance in Lexington, South Carolina.

Facebook.com

The soldiers

Troopers fans can get the latest updates from the Troopers 2023 season in the latest Troopers newsletter.

Facebook.com

Ship

Vessel was excited to take the field at the DCI West event in Stanford on July 9.

Facebook.com

SoundSport Updates

Calgary Stampede Showband – Calgary, UK

Meet members of the Calgary Stampede Showband with the latest installment of the Ask the Showband performing group.

Facebook.com

Gems Drum & Bugle Corps – Boise, ID

The Gems concluded its 2023 season with their DCI debut at the Corps Encore DCI Tour event in Salt Lake City.

Facebook.com

Memphis Blues – Memphis, TN

Memphis Blues treated local supporters to a show-stopping performance on the band’s Family and Friends Day.

Facebook.com

Northern Lights Drum & Bugle Corps – Muskegon, MI

Northern Lights Executive Director Misty Olmstead was interviewed by YouTuber David Hyrum Vaughn to discuss the latest updates from the 2023 Northern Lights season.

youtube.com

Sound of Sun Prairie – Sun Prairie, WI

Sound of Sun Prairie will host the band’s annual Community Thank You Performance and Senior Night on July 14th. The event will be held at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at 8 p.m

Facebook.com

Spirit of Sunnyvale – Sunnyvale, CA

Spirit of Sunnyvale was glittering gold as they performed at DCI West’s annual event on July 9 in Stanford, California.

Facebook.com

Youth Against Violence – Rockford, IL

Youth Against Violence performed as part of the pre-show festivities during the Whitewater Classic DCI Tour event on July 9.

Facebook.com

Zephyrus Drum & Bugle Corps – Tulsa, OK

Zephyrus will make its 2023 season debut on July 15 at DCI Little Rock.

Facebook.com