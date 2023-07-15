Tampa International unveils 2 new non-stop routes to Canada





Two new nonstop routes to Canada are coming to Tampa International Airport this fall, the airport announced Friday. It is through a new partner airline Lynx Air. TPA said flights to Toronto and Montreal will begin in November. Lynx is the third TPA passenger carrier to offer nonstop service to Canada, according to a press release. Lynx Air’s TPA fares start as low as $99 plus taxes and fees, the release said. To celebrate the new routes, TPA said the airline is offering up to 25% off tickets by using promo code TAMPA at FlyLynx.com. AIR LINE SERVICE FOR: START OF SERVICE FREQUENCY OF SERVICE Lynx Air Toronto (YYZ) November 16 4x/week (Sunday/Monday/Thursday/Friday) Lynx Air Montreal (YUL) November 17 4x/week (Sunday/Monday/Thursday/Friday) Tampa International Airport is proud to offer more travel options from Toronto and Montreal with our new airline partner Lynx Air, the first Canadian carrier to launch new service to TPA since the pandemic, said TPA CEO Joe Lopano. Our community is closely connected to our Canadian neighbors, who are the largest source of international visitation, home ownership and foreign direct investment in Tampa Bay. We look forward to better serving our travelers to and from Canada and opening our doors to all the great things our growing region has to offer. TPA said the Calgary-based low-cost airline launched in April 2022 and now serves 16 destinations. By the end of the year, the airline will increase its fleet from seven to 10 planes, it said in a press release, with orders for another 36 planes. These are the airline’s first routes to TPA. We are pleased to connect travelers to one of the most vibrant destinations in the U.S. With beautiful beaches, world-class entertainment and cultural experiences, Tampa Bay offers something for everyone, said Lynx Air CEO Merren McArthur. Our convenient and affordable flights will provide an exceptional travel experience and continue to connect Canadians to extraordinary destinations.

