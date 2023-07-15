International
International news: Rain cancels Friday’s WBSC World Cup games, unbeaten USA and Great Britain to meet on Saturday
The following update is courtesy of USA & Britain Softball
DUBLIN, Ireland – Due to rain, today’s matches against Great Britain and Ireland were canceled for Team USA and the opening round was closed.
The US will advance to WBSC World Cup Group A playoff round where Great Britain will face off for a chance to punch their ticket to next year’s World Cup finals.
The two teams advance to the playoff round with three wins each, while Chinese Taipei and Australia will compete as the no. 3 and 4.
Opening round notes for Team USA:
- Team USA and Great Britain each enter the playoff round with a 3-0 record
- Tomorrow’s match will determine the top two teams that will punch their ticket to the WBSC World Cup Finals held in Italy next year.
- The US offense leads in five categories:
- Batting Average: Sis Bates (.571), Hannah Flippen (.545)
- Home runs: Ali Aguilar (1)
- RBI: Hannah Flippen (5)
- Three: Aliyah Andrews (2)
- Base percentage: Sahvanna Jaquish (.667), Hannah Flippen (.583)
- The American pitching staff leads in two categories:
- WIND: Megan Faraimo (0.00)
- Hits Allowed: Montana Fouts (0)
- You can find additional information – including the game played today – from by clicking HERE.
Great Britain’s unbeaten start
Great Britain Softball is currently playing in the World Baseball Confederation (WBSC) Pool A Softball World Cup, hosted by the Irish Softball Federation in Balbriggan, Co. Dublin.
The tournament began last Tuesday, with Great Britain playing and beating Australia in the first match of the tournament. There are three pools Pool B is in Valencia, Spain, while Pool C is split between Castions di Strada and Buttrio in Italy.
The top two teams from each group, along with two wild card teams from the entire tournament, will advance to the 2024 World Cup final in Castions di Strada and Buttrio Italy will automatically qualify for that stage as hosts, so there are seven other teams that will join them.
The Great Britain Senior Women’s National Football Team has undergone a massive transformation over the past 18 months under the Head of Performance Gary Andersonwith Tara Henry Taking over as Head Coach and bringing in a new staff with international experience.
With an increase in National Team Support Funding earlier this year, the team was able to hold trials in Oklahoma at Oklahoma State University and a training camp at the Bisham Abbey National Sports Center to prepare for the tournament.
As softball is not currently an Olympic sport and will not be played at the Paris 2024 games, UK Sport is unable to fully fund Great Britain as an Olympic team until the sport returns to the games; however, with the 2028 games being held in Los Angeles and two Major League Baseball teams in close proximity, UK softball fans await positive news about softball’s return to the Olympic program later this year.
Despite this, UK Sport and the National Lottery have been extremely supportive of the program above and beyond our expectations, according ChrisKnoblockPress Officer for Great Britain Softball.
So far, the team has had great success on the field, toppling the world rankings in the first two games by defeating Australia, 5th team’s spot at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday, then beating Chinese Taipei, the world’s No. 3.
This is the first time Great Britain has defeated both of these teams in program history and Great Britain’s highest world ranking is 12.thwith the team currently ranked 16thth despite winning a silver medal at the 2022 European Softball Championships.
Great Britain’s players and coaches find themselves in an excellent position to qualify for next years final, provided they are able to win one of the two qualifiers after pool play.
These qualifying matches will take place on Saturday.
How to watch the games
Note: WBSC Women’s Softball World Cup Phase 1 event is being streamed via GameTime.
Fans will have the option of three different services:
- Tour Pass ($29.99)
- Group Pass ($12.99)
- Day Pass ($5.99)
Tournament Pass subscribers will have full access to all 57 games in all three WBSC Women’s Softball World Cup Groups, while Group Pass subscribers will have full access to all 19 games played in the specific group subscribed to for (Group A, B or C).
For more information on subscriptions,Click here.
Fans will also have the opportunity to follow along via live stats following the US Women’s National TeamGame changer.

