First Lady Dr. Jill Biden speaks at the Columbia Post School

Dr. Jill Biden, the First Lady of the United States, spoke at the Columbia Mailman School of Public Health this week as part of a roundtable discussion with the first ladies of seven African countries participating in the Global Academy of First Ladies. multi-day executive education program designed specifically for leaders in their position. (Watch a presentation of Dr.’s visit below. The Bidens.)

Over four days, Columbia Mailman faculty and experts from the Global Alliance of First Ladies led interactive sessions with first ladies from Botswana, Burundi, The Gambia, Kenya, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe, covering topics from effective leadership to strategic policy making. for the public. strengthening the health system. The Alliance organized the Academy in partnership with the Organization of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD) and the Columbia Mailman. (Read more about the Academy here.)

Sitting side by side with her fellow first ladies, Dr. Biden spoke about the unique platform of the position and the powerful work that first ladies are doing for public health and development. She recalled the visit to Namibia where she met with Her Excellency Ms. Monica Geingos to hear about her leadership in HPV and cervical cancer prevention, and a subsequent visit to Kenya where she met Her Excellency Ms. Rachel Ruto to learn about her. work with desk banking a type of microcredit.

Meeting my colleagues around the world is one of the things I enjoy most about this role, including getting to know many of you at the Africa Leaders Summit, said Dr. Biden, referring to a high-level meeting late last year in Washington DC. the moments when we find the common bonds that connect us across oceans and continents. When we support and guide each other, we grow together and our successes flourish further.

The US First Lady spoke about her journey growing into her high-profile roles as the wife of a senior government official, deciding never to waste my platform. Being a political wife is a role unlike any other, but it is the honor of an eternal gift given to us to serve the people of our countries, she added.

Addressing her first ladies, Dr. Biden said: Whatever challenges you have and whatever opportunities you have, this group understands the uniqueness of our roles better than anyone. And we all have something to share and something to learn too. She concluded by saying: Each of you is setting the course for the future, not just for your nations, but for our globe. And I can’t wait to see the incredible things you do next. Together, with the strength of sisterhood around us, we can build a better future for all of us.

In earlier welcoming remarks, Cora Neumann, founder and chair of the Global Alliance of First Ladies, said the most powerful aspect of the Global First Ladies Academy was the opportunity to bring first ladies together. Addressing Dr. Biden, she said: Your presence here today is a reminder of how powerful these connections and relationships are. The network, mutual support and friendship these first ladies create with each other is truly what inspires and makes this work possible.

In her speech, Her Excellency Mrs. Monica Geingos, First Lady of Namibia and President of OAFLAD, expressed her gratitude to Dr. Biden for her friendship and support. She said OAFLAD recently sent a letter to the US Congress to thank the American people for PEPFAR’s life-saving impact on HIV/AIDS in Africa and advocate for its reauthorization. This life-saving partnership provided help and inspired hope in Africa’s fight against HIV and continues to remind us of the impacts of true partnership, she said.

First Lady Geingos praised the Global Academy of First Ladies, saying: During this executive leadership program, we have expanded the learning network that African first ladies have established through OAFLAD to include the outstanding faculty of Columbia University. We’ve also expanded our leadership and public health knowledge base and found ways to design our platforms to maximize impact. Most importantly, we have learned a lot about each other and about the work we have done for our respective countries.

The recent visit by First Lady Biden was not her first to the Columbia Irving Medical Center campus. Last September, she joined Queen Letizia of Spain to learn about the latest research inHerbert Irving Comprehensive Cancer Center and centers collaborate to transform care, improve diversity and access to clinical trials, and promote diversity and inclusion in science and medicine. Meetings were held in ColumbiasSchool of Nursing. They heard from faculty, including Mary Beth Terry, Columbia Mailman professor of epidemiology and director of the Cancer Center’s office of communications and community engagement. (Read more about the 2022 visit here.)

