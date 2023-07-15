International
Sudan crisis explained
On 15 April 2023, violent clashes broke out between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Force (RSF) in Sudan, resulting in the displacement of over 3 million people, including internally displaced people (IDPs). , asylum seekers and refugees. This conflict exacerbated many of Sudan’s existing challenges, including ongoing conflicts, disease outbreaks, economic and political instability, and climate emergencies.
Here’s what you need to know about the situation in Sudan, where people are fleeing, and how you can help.
When did the crisis in Sudan begin?
Before the current conflict, Sudan had already faced violence and displacement since the beginning of the Darfur crisis in 2003. By the end of 2022, the number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) exceeded 3.7 million, with the majority residing in camps in Darfur. Approximately 800,000 Sudanese individuals lived as refugees in neighboring countries such as Chad, South Sudan, Egypt and Ethiopia.
Before the current conflict, Sudan was home to more than 1 million refugees, the second largest refugee population in Africa, most of whom were from South Sudan and Northern Ethiopia, with many fleeing the conflict in Tigray.
The latest fighting between the SAF and the RFS came as Sudan was already experiencing its highest levels of humanitarian needs in a decade.
The departure of longtime authoritarian leader Omar al-Bashir in 2019 had initially sparked great optimism for a return to civilian rule in Sudan. But a military coup two years later dissolved the transitional civilian government, causing political and economic turmoil and reigniting inter-communal conflicts. Sudan is also heavily affected by severe weather events linked to climate change, including floods and droughts. These events have adversely affected hundreds of thousands of individuals across the country, leading to the destruction of crops and livestock and worsening food insecurity for families.
Since the latest clashes began on April 15, the humanitarian situation has worsened. In the first two weeks of fighting, the country faced extreme shortages of food, water, medicine and fuel. Prices of basic commodities also rose by 40 to 100 percent, with bottled water selling for double the usual price and gasoline prices rising from $4.20 to $67 a gallon.
Additionally, in the first four weeks of the conflict, approximately 200,000 refugees and returnees fled the country, while another 700,000 people were displaced within Sudan.
Where are the people affected by the conflict fleeing?
The lack of basic needs, combined with violence and insecurity, has forced many people to flee their homes.
According to UNHCR, as of July 14, 2023, more than 3 million people have been displaced. This includes 2.4 million people displaced within Sudan and another 659,000 who fled to neighboring countries.
Egypt received the largest number of people (255,565), followed by Chad (192,473), South Sudan (168,890), Central African Republic (16,988) and Ethiopia (25,208). In South Sudan, most of those arriving are returned nationals who had lived in Sudan as refugees.
Without a solution to the crisis, hundreds of thousands more people will be forced to flee in search of shelter and basic assistance. UNHCR and its partners estimate that the number of refugees and returnees could reach 860,000 by October 2023.
Which groups are vulnerable to displacement and conflict?
The ongoing humanitarian crisis in Sudan is having a devastating impact on women and children. According to UN estimates, even before the fighting began, more than 3 million women and girls in Sudan were at risk of gender-based violence, including intimate partner violence. This number has increased to around 4.2 million people as of April 2023.
Our teams in the region describe the horrific ordeals forcibly displaced women and girls face when fleeing Sudan, says Filippo Grandi, UN High Commissioner for Refugees. This shocking array of human rights violations must stop. Help to support survivors and those at risk is urgent, but so far, funds are desperately short.
Attacks on health care facilities, equipment and workers are further depriving women and girls of life-saving care, with pregnant women hardest hit, according to the World Health Organization and UNFPA. Of the estimated 11 million people in Sudan in need of urgent health assistance, more than 2.6 million are women and girls of reproductive age. Additionally, an estimated 262,880 women are pregnant, more than 90,000 will give birth in the next three months and will need access to critical reproductive health services.
What is UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, doing to help those displaced by the conflict?
UNHCR emergency teams are working tirelessly with authorities, partners and other UN agencies to provide support to new arrivals, establish transit centers for respite and access to essential protection services and distribute emergency supplies such as blankets, soap and mosquito nets.
Within Sudan, UNHCR is assisting both refugees and internally displaced persons with shelter, non-food items and protection, as the security situation allows. UNHCR is also supporting educational programming for displaced children.
How you can help
UNHCR is urgently appealing to the international community for funding to respond to the growing crisis.
The needs are great and the challenges are many, says Raouf Mazou, UNHCR’s Assistant High Commissioner for Operations. If the crisis continues, peace and stability in the entire region may be at risk.
Your support can make a world of difference to those who have been forced to flee their homes due to the conflict in Sudan. By becoming a monthly donor, you can help ensure that life support, protection and hope are given to those in need.
