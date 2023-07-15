Deputy Foreign Editor – News Corp

Foreign deputy editor

Location:

London

Department:

sun

Salary Details:

Unspecified

Ad end date:

July 30, 2023

Job description

The Sun Online is the UK’s biggest mobile news brand – and growing! – with a young, talented, diverse team delivering the best coverage of news, sports, TV and showbiz, lifestyle and family values.

Purpose of the role:

The Sun Online is looking to bring in a top-notch external deputy editor to join Fleet Streets most dynamic digital news operation. The role will be based within the news team, working on everything from agenda-setting and exclusives to long non-human interest stories and breaking news coverage of major international and domestic news events.

Day by day you will:

Support the foreign editor in producing first-class news content

Have a keen eye for a story if you spot a great line buried in a pile of AP copy or predict how to navigate a big news event

Write sharp, powerful and engaging headlines that set The Sun apart from our rivals

Help build vibrant news lists that drive traffic in the UK and US and attract new readers

Take control of those lists in the absence of foreign editors

Maintain a constant vigilance for any potential breaking stories and new developing lines throughout the day

Help turn stories around quickly and accurately, keeping IPSO and legal issues in mind.

Train reporters to ensure their copy is clear and accurate and that they are making the best use of photos and videos

Work with our reporters and network of stringers to deliver agenda-setting scoops and exclusives that resonate with millions of readers around the world.

Work closely with our global network of freelancers

Work closely with our photo and video desk to tell stories in the most impactful way.

What we ask of you:

Experience working on the news desk of a foreign news department in a fast-paced newsroom is essential.

Unbreakable under pressure

A passion for news and current affairs around the world

Ability to independently identify franchises and original feature ideas

An awareness of SEO, social audiences and an understanding of how to recirculate readers within The Sun and keep them engaged

Full Time Availability This is not a part time role

We are News UK :One of the leading media businesses in the UK and Ireland, our news brands include The Times, The Sunday Times, The Sun, The Sun on Sunday and The TLS. Our national broadcast brands include talkSPORT, Times Radio, talkRADIO and Virgin Radio UK, and we have market-leading local radio stations across Ireland. In 2022 we launched TalkTV, a major new TV channel available to everyone across the UK, offering a schedule of news, current affairs, entertainment and sport, with Piers Morgan on a headline evening show. Our world-famous brands deliver news, analysis, opinion and entertainment to almost 40 million people every month. Spanning digital and print, audio and video, events and experiences, our brands are home to a plurality of opinions, representing the diverse communities we serve. News UK is wholly owned by News Corp.

Life in the News : At News UK our people are our heartbeat – they are the driving force behind our brands and we want to enable people to thrive. Some of us work flexibly, in different ways. We encourage you to talk to us about the flexibility you want. Many of us work in a hybrid way between one of the News UK & Ireland offices and remotely.

We champion diversity and inclusion (https://www.news.co.uk/diversity-and-inclusion-at-news-uk/), we strive to maximize and encourage the potential of every individual and ensure that everyone feels evaluated. We support this through our Diversity Board, D&I strategy and training, creating more diverse content and our intern and internship programs. We also have 11 employee-run networks.

We pride ourselves on looking after our amazing talent at News UK by supporting Health and Welfare of our staff. Some of what we offer include:

A generous one RETIRED scheme with employer contributions up to 5%;

scheme with employer contributions up to 5%; 30 days holidays and up to 4 VOLUNTARISM days a year;

Maternity leave up to 18 weeks full basic pay and PATERNITY leave up to 2 weeks;

Wide range of training available, plus full access to LinkedIn Learning.

Private medical insurance covering pre-existing conditions

Discounted gym memberships , ClassPass at home, weekly virtual HIIT, yoga and club classes

Bicycle for work scheme

Access to welfare benefit such as physio/massage and counselling

We want to ensure that everyone we meet has the opportunity to perform at their best during the interview. Please let us know, at any stage, if you need any reasonable adjustments during the recruitment process, and we will do our best to accommodate.

News UK is an official partner of the Journalism Diversity Fund, founder of the Journalism and Disability Forum and a proud member of the Valuable 500. At News UK, we will continue to promote an inclusive and diverse workplace, to help people with visible and non-visible disabilities create careers in media and aim to make our content accessible to all.