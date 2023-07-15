News | LESCHACO | International Logistics Solutions





Climate change is one of the most pressing issues facing our planet today. The effects of global warming, such as rising sea levels, extreme weather events and loss of biodiversity, are already being felt around the world. To address this urgent issue, the United Nations has identified climate action as one of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The goal of climate action is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and limit global warming to below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels and continue efforts to limit temperature increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius. This will require significant efforts by governments, businesses and individuals to reduce their carbon footprint and transition to a low carbon economy. One of the main components of climate action is the need to switch to renewable energy sources. This means reducing our dependence on fossil fuels, such as coal, oil and gas, and increasing our use of renewable energy sources, such as solar, wind and hydropower. This will require significant investment in renewable energy infrastructure, as well as policies that promote the transition to a low-carbon economy. Another important aspect of climate action is the need to reduce emissions from transport. This means promoting the use of public transport, walking and cycling, as well as the switch to electric vehicles. In addition, reducing emissions from buildings is also essential, as buildings account for a significant amount of global emissions. This can be achieved through the design of energy-efficient buildings, the use of renewable energy sources and the adoption of sustainable building materials. Reducing emissions from industry is also a key component of climate action. This means promoting sustainable production practices, reducing waste and increasing energy efficiency. In addition, businesses can also reduce their carbon footprint by adopting sustainable supply chain practices, such as sustainably sourcing materials and reducing waste throughout the manufacturing process. Leschaco is currently in the process of accounting for corporate CO2 emissions and is committed to becoming carbon neutral by 2030.

