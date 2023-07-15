DVIDS – News – US integration into Royal International Air Tattoo 23





The US Air Force brought over 12 aircraft and 100 Airmen to participate in the Royal International Air Tattoo at Royal Fairford Air Force Base, United Kingdom, July 14-16.

Known as the world’s largest military air show, the event allows the US Air Force and US Air Force Europe Air Force Africa to integrate and engage with more than 25 nations and 200,000 spectators.

Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall, U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., and USAFE-AFAFRICA Commander Gen. James Hecker will also engage with numerous military leaders from around the world during the three-day event. .

At this year’s Royal International Air Tattoo, we are honored to showcase the strong bond between the United States and our allies and partners, Hecker said. Looking at the large amount of military aircraft here, you can see that it is not just cooperation, but integration that is the key to peace and security.

F-35 Lightning IIs from the 48th Fighter Wing will be on display throughout the event, as well as F-35s from the Royal Air Force and Royal Netherlands Air Force. This involvement highlights the importance of the F-35 across Europe, as well as the future of fifth-generation airpower and interoperability in the region.

Similarly, the B-52H Stratofortress from the 2nd Bomb Wing will fly the air show, demonstrating the Air Force’s ability to respond to any crisis or potential challenge across the globe in support of Allies and To our NATO partners. The B-52 arrived in theater on 12 July 2023 and performed refueling missions with the Turkish Air Force, followed by Joint Terminal Strike Controller training with Hungary.

The Royal Air Force is also highlighting military air-to-air refueling at RIAT with this year’s operational theme SKYTANKER23. The KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing will be integrated into this display, including an aerial demonstration in celebration of the Air Refueling’s 100th anniversary.

Also on display at RIAT are two other US aircraft, the F-15 Strike Eagle and the F-16 Fighting Falcon, as well as the C-21, C-37, C-17 Globemaster III and WC-130 Hercules. Additionally, the U-2 Dragon Lady will be on display, plus two special operations aircraft, the CV-22 Osprey and the MC-130J Commando II.



