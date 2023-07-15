International
Tens of millions of people battle record temperatures as heat waves sweep the world
Record heat is forecast around the world from the United States, where tens of millions are battling dangerously high temperatures, to Europe and Japan, in the latest example of the threat posed by global warming.
Released on:
3 min
Italy faces a weekend forecast of historic highs with the health ministry issuing a red alert for 16 cities including Rome, Bologna and Florence.
The meteo center warned Italians to prepare for “the most intense heat wave of the summer and also one of the most intense of all time”.
The thermometer could reach 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) in Rome by Monday and even 43 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, breaking the record of 40.5 degrees Celsius set in August 2007.
The islands of Sicily and Sardinia could wither under temperatures of up to 48 degrees Celsius, the European Space Agency warned. “Potentially hottest temperatures ever recorded in Europe”.
Greece is also baking.
“Parts of the country could see temperatures of up to 44C on Saturday,” according to national weather service EMY. The central city of Thebes sweated below 44.2C on Friday.
The Acropolis, Athens’ main tourist attraction, was closed for the second day in a row on Saturday during the hottest hours of an expected 41 degrees Celsius, as were several parks in the capital.
Access to the UNESCO-listed archaeological site dating back to antiquity is suspended from midday to early evening “to protect workers and visitors”, the culture ministry said.
Regions of France, Germany, Spain and Poland are also baking at high temperatures.
The killer rain
China has been hit by extreme weather for weeks from heavy rains to sweltering heat waves.
Parts of eastern Japan are also expected to reach 38 to 39 degrees Celsius (100.4 to 102.2 F) on Sunday and Monday, with the weather agency warning that temperatures could reach previous records.
But relentless monsoon rains are said to have killed at least 90 people in northern India, following scorching heat.
The Yamuna river that runs through the capital New Delhi has reached a record 208.66 meters, more than a meter above the flood peak set in 1978, threatening low-lying neighborhoods in the megacity of more than 20 million people.
Major floods and landslides are common during India’s monsoons, but experts say climate change is increasing their frequency and severity.
Americans are watching a powerful heat wave stretch from California to Texas, with its peak expected this weekend.
A heat dome has been scorching the southwestern states all week, posing serious health risks.
In Arizona, one of the hardest-hit states, residents face a daily endurance marathon against the sun.
The state capital of Phoenix would record its 15th straight day above 109 degrees Fahrenheit (43C) on Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
Authorities have sounded the alarm, advising people to avoid outdoor activities during the day and to be careful of dehydration.
The Las Vegas Weather Service warned that assuming high temperatures come naturally with the area’s desert climate was “a DANGEROUS mindset! This heat wave is NOT typical desert heat.”
“Now the most intense period is starting,” he added, as the weekend arrived with record-threatening highs on Sunday.
California’s famous Death Valley, one of the hottest places on Earth, is also likely to record new highs on Sunday, with the mercury possibly soaring to 130F (54C).
Southern California is battling many small fires.
Last weekend, high temperatures killed 10 migrants along the US-Mexico border, the Border Patrol said.
The Tigris River is shrinking
In Iraq, where scorching summers are common, along with blackouts, Wissam Abed said he cools off from Baghdad’s brutal summer by swimming in the Tigris River.
But as Iraqi rivers dry up, so does the age-old pastime.
As temperatures approach 50 degrees Celsius and the wind blows through the city like a hairdryer, Abed stands in the middle of the river, but the water only comes up to his waist.
“I live here… like my grandfather before me. Year after year the water situation worsens,” said the 37-year-old.
While it may be difficult to attribute a particular weather event to climate change, scientists insist on global warming associated with dependence on fossil fuels is behind the multiplication and intensification of heat waves in the world.
The heat waves come as the EU’s climate monitoring service said the world saw its hottest June on record last month.
(AFP)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.france24.com/en/environment/20230715-europe-faces-extreme-conditions-as-summer-heatwave-intensifies
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Keep in touch with China from Brainport
- Tens of millions of people battle record temperatures as heat waves sweep the world
- The European Union Deals with a Political Earthquake as Member States Move to the Right | world | News
- Hunter Biden’s attorney sends cease-and-desist letter to Trump regarding social media attacks
- PM Modi holds talks with UAE President, signs agreement for trade settlement in respective currencies
- discover the amazing first name of her baby
- Emirates Gold Suspension in UAE and UK Bullion Markets
- Google may be working on a ‘connected flight mode’ for Android
- DVIDS – News – US integration into Royal International Air Tattoo 23
- Bollywood Couple as Barbie; She’s All It’s Fair Edition Ken; Deepika-Ranbir at SRK-Kajol
- Why South Carolina’s Soccer Recruiting Delay Isn’t a Cause for Concern
- Lily Allen gets the pulse racing in a low-cut dress as she leaves the theater