Tens of millions of people battle record temperatures as heat waves sweep the world

Record heat is forecast around the world from the United States, where tens of millions are battling dangerously high temperatures, to Europe and Japan, in the latest example of the threat posed by global warming.

Italy faces a weekend forecast of historic highs with the health ministry issuing a red alert for 16 cities including Rome, Bologna and Florence.

The meteo center warned Italians to prepare for “the most intense heat wave of the summer and also one of the most intense of all time”.

The thermometer could reach 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) in Rome by Monday and even 43 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, breaking the record of 40.5 degrees Celsius set in August 2007.

The islands of Sicily and Sardinia could wither under temperatures of up to 48 degrees Celsius, the European Space Agency warned. “Potentially hottest temperatures ever recorded in Europe”.







02:43

Greece is also baking.

“Parts of the country could see temperatures of up to 44C on Saturday,” according to national weather service EMY. The central city of Thebes sweated below 44.2C on Friday.

The Acropolis, Athens’ main tourist attraction, was closed for the second day in a row on Saturday during the hottest hours of an expected 41 degrees Celsius, as were several parks in the capital.

Access to the UNESCO-listed archaeological site dating back to antiquity is suspended from midday to early evening “to protect workers and visitors”, the culture ministry said.

Regions of France, Germany, Spain and Poland are also baking at high temperatures.

The killer rain

China has been hit by extreme weather for weeks from heavy rains to sweltering heat waves.

Parts of eastern Japan are also expected to reach 38 to 39 degrees Celsius (100.4 to 102.2 F) on Sunday and Monday, with the weather agency warning that temperatures could reach previous records.

But relentless monsoon rains are said to have killed at least 90 people in northern India, following scorching heat.

The Yamuna river that runs through the capital New Delhi has reached a record 208.66 meters, more than a meter above the flood peak set in 1978, threatening low-lying neighborhoods in the megacity of more than 20 million people.

Major floods and landslides are common during India’s monsoons, but experts say climate change is increasing their frequency and severity.

Americans are watching a powerful heat wave stretch from California to Texas, with its peak expected this weekend.

A heat dome has been scorching the southwestern states all week, posing serious health risks.

In Arizona, one of the hardest-hit states, residents face a daily endurance marathon against the sun.

The state capital of Phoenix would record its 15th straight day above 109 degrees Fahrenheit (43C) on Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Authorities have sounded the alarm, advising people to avoid outdoor activities during the day and to be careful of dehydration.

The Las Vegas Weather Service warned that assuming high temperatures come naturally with the area’s desert climate was “a DANGEROUS mindset! This heat wave is NOT typical desert heat.”

“Now the most intense period is starting,” he added, as the weekend arrived with record-threatening highs on Sunday.

California’s famous Death Valley, one of the hottest places on Earth, is also likely to record new highs on Sunday, with the mercury possibly soaring to 130F (54C).

Southern California is battling many small fires.

Last weekend, high temperatures killed 10 migrants along the US-Mexico border, the Border Patrol said.

The Tigris River is shrinking

In Iraq, where scorching summers are common, along with blackouts, Wissam Abed said he cools off from Baghdad’s brutal summer by swimming in the Tigris River.

But as Iraqi rivers dry up, so does the age-old pastime.

As temperatures approach 50 degrees Celsius and the wind blows through the city like a hairdryer, Abed stands in the middle of the river, but the water only comes up to his waist.

“I live here… like my grandfather before me. Year after year the water situation worsens,” said the 37-year-old.

While it may be difficult to attribute a particular weather event to climate change, scientists insist on global warming associated with dependence on fossil fuels is behind the multiplication and intensification of heat waves in the world.

The heat waves come as the EU’s climate monitoring service said the world saw its hottest June on record last month.

(AFP)